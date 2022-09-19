ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP Hosts Boise State Under the Friday Night Lights

UTEP will host Boise State for the first time in 18 seasons in a Friday night matchup. The Miners and Broncos will kick off at 7 p.m. in the Sun Bowl. The contest will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. Friday night’s contest is the Hall of Fame game,...
BOISE, ID
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Jadyn Toppin says yes to New Mexico basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jadyn Toppin said he will play basketball at the University of New Mexico. The six-foot-eight-inch, 210-pound power forward made his verbal commitment public on social media Monday. New Mexico State is hoping to pick up their first win of the season Saturday when they host Hawaii. The Aggies remain winless at 0-4, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasoheraldpost.com

Dodgers destroy Chihuahuas 16-1

The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit five home runs in their 16-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The two teams are tied for first place in the East Division with five head-to-head games remaining in the series and eight total games remaining in the season for each team.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

High school football schedules and scores for Sept. 22-23

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week five of the high school football season starts Thursday, September 22. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, September 22:. Hanks vs Burges. Belen vs Mayfield. Friday, September 23:. Irvin vs Clint. Tornillo vs Crane. Fabens...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Wyoming State
El Paso, TX
College Sports
93.1 KISS FM

5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP

We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Ysleta ISD AP joins Texas Tech fellowship program

Vania Reyes, assistant principal at Bel Air High School, has been selected to participate in the 2022-23 Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP), a Texas Tech University initiative designed to help education professionals deepen their knowledge and develop skills in leadership and public policy. Reyes is a proud Ysleta ISD...
TEXAS STATE
lascrucesbulletin.com

Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life

Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasoheraldpost.com

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Reach Out and Read Program Receives Superior HealthPlan Grant

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Reach Out and Read Program will continue impacting El Paso communities thanks to a $2,000 grant from Superior HealthPlan. The TTP El Paso Reach Out and Read program provides bilingual, age-appropriate books for children who visit pediatric and family medicine clinics at TTP El Paso’s Alberta and Transmountain locations. Physicians also advise parents about the benefits of reading aloud and how to incorporate reading into the family’s daily routine. Children who attend all their recommended wellness visits will collect 10 books by the time they begin school.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep Miners#Athletics#Utep Miners Battle#La Tech
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Warm afternoon with slight rain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another warm day in the Borderland with less rain chances!. Expect a high of 92 degrees!⛅️ Only 2 more days until the first day of fall! We will cool down pretty soon next week but as for this week we are sticking to those low 90s.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KVIA

Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery

EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event

Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Power outage affects KTSM-TV broadcasts.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An outage early Monday morning in west El Paso has affected broadcasts at KTSM.  According to El Paso Electric’s (EPE) outage map, the outage was reported near Sunland Park Drive and Consitution Drive. At one point, EPE’s outage map showed around 1,300 customers affected by the power outage, including KTSM-TV.  […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

These Are The 10 Best El Paso Steakhouses According to Yelp

Last week I wrote about 5 particular local steakhouses that, in my opinion, make a delicious steak, JUST as good as some national steakhouses. Well according to Yelp, they also agree with me. Usually whenever they post a top 10 local list, occasionally you'll see big chain restaurants featured. Not for steakhouses though!
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck in an east El Paso parking lot. It happened before 2 p.m. at the Eastridge Plaza Shopping Center near the McRae and Wedgewood intersection. According to initial reports, the victim was a man. Police officers had...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy