FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com
UTEP Hosts Boise State Under the Friday Night Lights
UTEP will host Boise State for the first time in 18 seasons in a Friday night matchup. The Miners and Broncos will kick off at 7 p.m. in the Sun Bowl. The contest will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. Friday night’s contest is the Hall of Fame game,...
Sports Desk: Jadyn Toppin says yes to New Mexico basketball
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jadyn Toppin said he will play basketball at the University of New Mexico. The six-foot-eight-inch, 210-pound power forward made his verbal commitment public on social media Monday. New Mexico State is hoping to pick up their first win of the season Saturday when they host Hawaii. The Aggies remain winless at 0-4, […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
Dodgers destroy Chihuahuas 16-1
The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit five home runs in their 16-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The two teams are tied for first place in the East Division with five head-to-head games remaining in the series and eight total games remaining in the season for each team.
KFOX 14
High school football schedules and scores for Sept. 22-23
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week five of the high school football season starts Thursday, September 22. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, September 22:. Hanks vs Burges. Belen vs Mayfield. Friday, September 23:. Irvin vs Clint. Tornillo vs Crane. Fabens...
5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP
We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Ysleta ISD AP joins Texas Tech fellowship program
Vania Reyes, assistant principal at Bel Air High School, has been selected to participate in the 2022-23 Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP), a Texas Tech University initiative designed to help education professionals deepen their knowledge and develop skills in leadership and public policy. Reyes is a proud Ysleta ISD...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life
Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Reach Out and Read Program Receives Superior HealthPlan Grant
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Reach Out and Read Program will continue impacting El Paso communities thanks to a $2,000 grant from Superior HealthPlan. The TTP El Paso Reach Out and Read program provides bilingual, age-appropriate books for children who visit pediatric and family medicine clinics at TTP El Paso’s Alberta and Transmountain locations. Physicians also advise parents about the benefits of reading aloud and how to incorporate reading into the family’s daily routine. Children who attend all their recommended wellness visits will collect 10 books by the time they begin school.
KVIA
Funeral arrangements set for Organ High School’s Abraham Romero
EL PASO, Texas - Services have been set for a star high school football player that was injured during a game. Abraham Romero played with the Organ Mountain High School football team. On Aug. 26 was injured in a game against Deming High School. He was thrown to the ground...
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
An Earthquake 190 Miles Away In New Mexico Felt Across The Border
On Thursday, September 1, at 10:23 am, the epicenter of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake originated 57 miles south of Carlsbad, Eddy County, New Mexico, making its way across the borderland. Three weeks ago, a reported 4.6 magnitude earthquake originating 190 miles away in New Mexico was felt across El Paso...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Warm afternoon with slight rain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another warm day in the Borderland with less rain chances!. Expect a high of 92 degrees!⛅️ Only 2 more days until the first day of fall! We will cool down pretty soon next week but as for this week we are sticking to those low 90s.
KVIA
Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery
EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
Did You See a Trail of Lights Moving In a Straight Line Over East El Paso? The Mystery Explained
There is a lot of sky to look up at in the West Texas desert. Perfect for UFO sightings. Is that what the mysterious lights were that were seen moving silently in a straight line across the sky on the east side Monday evening, an intergalactic spaceship?. Strange Mysterious Lights.
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
Power outage affects KTSM-TV broadcasts.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An outage early Monday morning in west El Paso has affected broadcasts at KTSM. According to El Paso Electric’s (EPE) outage map, the outage was reported near Sunland Park Drive and Consitution Drive. At one point, EPE’s outage map showed around 1,300 customers affected by the power outage, including KTSM-TV. […]
These Are The 10 Best El Paso Steakhouses According to Yelp
Last week I wrote about 5 particular local steakhouses that, in my opinion, make a delicious steak, JUST as good as some national steakhouses. Well according to Yelp, they also agree with me. Usually whenever they post a top 10 local list, occasionally you'll see big chain restaurants featured. Not for steakhouses though!
Enjoy a Free Movie Outdoors at an Unusual Spot In East El Paso
Tons of El Pasoans enjoy movie nights especially when it is outdoors. During the summer time is when the community of El Paso gets ready for movies outside under the sky. Sadly, summertime is almost coming to an end this week. But just because summer is almost over doesn't mean the movies outdoors have to be too.
El Paso Teachers Share The Strangest Things They’ve Confiscated From Students
Children are interesting creatures. I can say that because at one point in my life I was a child and I was DEFINITELY an interesting child. Some may say I still haven’t grown out of my “interesting” phase but I call those people, haters!! Jk. Anyways, we...
KVIA
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck in an east El Paso parking lot. It happened before 2 p.m. at the Eastridge Plaza Shopping Center near the McRae and Wedgewood intersection. According to initial reports, the victim was a man. Police officers had...
