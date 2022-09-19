Read full article on original website
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
kotatv.com
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
HULETT, Wyo. (KOTA) - For most people, buying beef means going to the supermarket and picking out the pre-packaged meat. Before that beef gets to the consumer, it was grown by a farmer or rancher and sold to meat packers who then sell the product to stores. “We’re just trying...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Scott M. Estill: Eliminate the Colorado state income tax?
Jared Polis won the race for Colorado governor back in 2018 with 53% of the vote, good for a 10 point margin over his Republican opponent. If the polls are accurate for the upcoming November election, he will again win with about a 10 point advantage. His opponent this year is Heidi Ganahl, a Republican who checks most of the boxes of her fellow party members. As far as I can tell, there is no mention of any of the far-right election fraud claims on her website and The Donald is nowhere in sight. Just a straightforward law and order, pro-life, job creation sort of candidate.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
KRDO
Colorado gym is the highest North America
ALMA, Colorado (KRDO) -- The highest town in North America can now say it is home to the highest gym in North America. Alma's Gym might be small, but it holds a large distinction. “The elevation of this gym is at 10,361 feet and that makes it the highest gym...
5280.com
4 Karmic Ways To Celebrate the Autumnal Equinox in Denver
September 22 is the first day of fall—and the point at which things start generally trending colder and definitely trending darker. Sure, you could mark the occasion by donning your coziest sweater, burrowing into the couch, and indulging in all the pumpkin-spiced things—but to help you make the transition and earn some karma points in the process, we’ve rounded up four fun and philanthropic ways to mark the 2022 autumnal equinox in Denver.
Why is Denver 911 slow to pick up your call?
Crime continues to rise in the Mile High City, but dispatchers are taking longer to pick up the phone when you're in a crisis.
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
probrewer.com
Wooden Barstools, Metal Chairs for Sale in Denver
8 Wooden Barstools and 10 Metal Chairs for $10 a piece or $150 for all of them. They are in good condition and lightly used.
Denver’s less than friendly neighborhood spider man
For Denver residents who've constantly felt the need to assure themselves that the disembodied creaking heard while at home is nothing to be concerned about, and instead is simply the product of one's imagination, read no further.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
kiowacountyindependent.com
New Locomotives on Colorado Pacific Railroad Signals Big Changes
There’s two of them, and they are quite stunning as they sit shimmering in the late summer sun. On Thursday night, after passing the final regulatory hoop, a Federal Railroad Agency (FRA) inspection, on the western end of the rail line the two new locomotives on the Colorado Pacific Railroad came rolling into Eads—where they will be stationed for the time being.
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
SENGENBERGER | More inflation is on your ballot – don’t vote for it
Whether it’s rising expenses or less taxpayer money coming back to us, Coloradans have ample opportunity to vote our way to more inflation this year. It’s a pretty mind-boggling phenomenon given how the cost of almost everything is on the rise. As The Wall Street Journal editorialized last week, “Consumer prices overall rose 0.1% in August, after being flat in July. But the decline was almost entirely the result of falling energy prices.”
PLANetizen
A New Urban Growth Boundary for Metro Denver
The Denver metropolitan area has a new southern growth boundary, at least for a while, reports John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, Douglas County’s master plan shows no urban development south of the town of Larkspur, “And if it ever does, it will be largely hemmed in by large swaths of land protected by conservation easements and preservation designations — the result of the purchasing power of Douglas County’s nearly 30-year-old open space sales and use tax.” In November, voters will weigh in on a 15-year extension for the tax.
Westword
Cluck It: A New Chicken Trend Now Rules the Roost in Denver
For decades, America's fried chicken scene was dominated by the Southern style of the food popularized by chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken (now officially known simply as KFC), Popeyes and Church's. Then, in the mid-2010s, a new chicken trend began creeping onto the scene that celebrated another Southern-born flavor profile: Nashville hot chicken.
gpsworld.com
What happened to GPS in Denver?
Something big happened to GPS service in the Denver area on Jan. 21. On that day, Air Traffic Control issued a notice advising pilots of problems with GPS reception spanning about 8,000 square miles in the Denver area. The advisory, posted at 10:33 p.m. Denver time, said GPS was unreliable...
26 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Colorado
Planning a romantic date is a task that if you do right, you're in really good shape. It's always a good idea to add a card to the mix, or some flowers, maybe even some candy, but one of the most important details involved the location. Choosing a good, romantic...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Woman Missing: Last Seen in Granite
A woman who was last seen on Sunday in Granite is missing. Police say 23-year-old Catherine Hay of Littleton is an avid hiker and often climbs 14ers, but police said her gear was left at home. She may be driving a blue 2019 Chevrolet Trax with license plate number BSB-B62.
