Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Hale forfeits Week 5 football game to Rogers City due to low roster numbers
HALE, MI – Citing low numbers of available players, Hale has canceled its home football game scheduled for Friday. The Eagles forfeit the North Star League crossover contest to Rogers City, which is free to pursue another opponent to fill the Week 5 slot if it chooses. “(Our) varsity...
Communication is key: How Detroit Lions are preparing for road opener
The Detroit Lions' first two games of 2022 have featured a boost from a sea of Honolulu Blue at Ford Field. Players and coaches from their first two opponents, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, have acknowledged the loudness of Ford Field as the Lions have gone 1-1. ...
MLive.com
Who has the coolest Grand Rapids area football helmet? Here’s MLive’s take
MLive.com readers settled one debate, but now we have another. Sports reporters across MLive regions presented their favorite high school football stadiums last week and had readers weigh in on the topic. Readers voted Greenville’s Legacy Field as the Grand Rapids area’s top stadium in a poll that closed Wednesday.
NHL
Red Wings release 2022 Training Camp roster and schedule
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released their training camp roster and schedule, comprised of 69 players who will hit the ice on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich., for five days of camp before beginning their eight-game preseason schedule with a road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Red Wings prospects give back to Traverse Heights Elementary School
All 25 members of Detroit's Prospect Tournament roster stopped by Traverse Heights Elementary on Tuesday to run a hockey clinic in the school gym. "Traverse City is our second home," said Kevin Brown, director of community impact for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "We want to make sure whenever we are here, whether it's for the NHL Prospect Tournament or Training Camp, we're giving back to this community as well. Events like today, where the entire prospect team came together to spend a little time with the Traverse Heights kids, are important."
Vote for the coolest Ann Arbor-area football helmet
ANN ARBOR – MLive readers made the choice on which Ann Arbor-area high school had the best football stadium last week. And now we’re switching the conversation to the coolest football helmets. MLive listed some of our top helmets earlier today, but now readers will get to decide their favorite. All 11 teams are included in the poll.
Top games in week 5 of Michigan high school football
Last week provided a lot of excitement in the high school football world, and we now have a shake up in the rankings, including a new number one. This week might be the most action packed week of the season so far with some great ranked vs. ranked matchups/battle of undefeated teams on deck. ...
Detroit Lions' Chris Board takes over school, becomes acting principal
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board is giving back to the community in a major way.Board took part in a huge project for Athletes and Charity at the Dixon Educational Academy. The fifth-year professional out of North Dakota State University helped hand out lunches and read to more than 100 kids promoting education and life skills."I do this because it's the right thing to do", says Board, who just signed with the Lions in the off-season as a free agent.Volunteers from Ford Motor Company will also assist as part of Ford's annual Global Caring Month celebration. "I am excited to partner with Athletes for Charity to give back to the youth of the city," says Board. "I'm most looking forward to spending time with the students and my very first task for the day will be working with the Cafeteria Angels to serve my new students their lunch for the day."Board plans to visit the school once a month to serve lunch, distribute books and read with the students.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0