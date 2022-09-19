(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board is giving back to the community in a major way.Board took part in a huge project for Athletes and Charity at the Dixon Educational Academy. The fifth-year professional out of North Dakota State University helped hand out lunches and read to more than 100 kids promoting education and life skills."I do this because it's the right thing to do", says Board, who just signed with the Lions in the off-season as a free agent.Volunteers from Ford Motor Company will also assist as part of Ford's annual Global Caring Month celebration. "I am excited to partner with Athletes for Charity to give back to the youth of the city," says Board. "I'm most looking forward to spending time with the students and my very first task for the day will be working with the Cafeteria Angels to serve my new students their lunch for the day."Board plans to visit the school once a month to serve lunch, distribute books and read with the students.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO