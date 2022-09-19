Read full article on original website
Daniels starred against Houston, but Logan, Robinson, Young flashed as well.
The Kansas Jayhawks dominated the opponent for the third straight week on the scoreboard. After falling behind 14-0 to the Houston Cougars in Houston, they went on a 42-7 run and ended up winning by three scores. And while it wasn't all good, there were plenty of impressive stat lines that came out ...
Clarksburg Native, Former City Student and Coach at WVU, Craig Carey, New Interim IUP Women's Coach
Craig Carey, an assistant coach at Division I West Virginia, has been named the interim head coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Carey replaces Tom McConnell, the winningest coach in program history, who retired in July after nine seasons and 197 wins. "I'm extremely excited and humbled to lead the...
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy chastises Oklahoma over Bedlam news
The Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry has been one of the best in college football for many decades, but it now has an expiration date of 2025. Mike Gundy wants people to stop pointing the finger at his team for that. Oklahoma is set to join the SEC in 2025, at which...
Three keys to victory for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas State
After sprinting through their non-conference schedule relatively easily, 2022 Oklahoma Sooners set its sights squarely on ascending to the top of the Big 12. The climb starts on Saturday with a home game against a Kansas State team that’s been far from kind to Oklahoma in the past few years.
Bijani: Texans' best chance to win comes against Bears
The emergence of rookie rusher Dameon Pierce should have the Texans offensive line licking their chops as the Bears run defense is worst in the league after two weeks, surrendering 379 yards at five yards per carry.
