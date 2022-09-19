ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fox News

Miranda Devine on 'shocking' new Hunter Biden reporting: 'Overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden lied'

New York Post columnist and "Laptop from Hell" author Miranda Devine ripped President Biden on Brian Kilmeade's radio show Tuesday, pointing to "overwhelming evidence" that the president was directly involved in his son Hunter's shady business dealings. Devine pointed to testimony from one of Hunter's former associates Tony Bobulinski who claimed the "Big Guy" mentioned in controversial emails surrounding the scandal is President Biden himself.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden
The Hill

Protesters rip Biden on COVID: ‘Pandemic is not over’

A group of protesters suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms demonstrated outside of the White House on Monday, calling out President Biden for his remarks saying the COVID-19 pandemic is “over”. Biden’s comments were made in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. The...
PROTESTS
Fox News

After Biden announces end to pandemic, Fauci explains 'what he really meant'

President Biden caused waves when he declared in a "60 Minutes" interview that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over," and his chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci joined those who sought to walk back that statement. On Monday, Fauci aimed to qualify the president's optimistic remark, acknowledging that while the worst...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden seen as flip-flopping on the pandemic, again

Critics are once again accusing President Joe Biden of flip-flopping on the pandemic — this time with potential legal implications over his $500 billion student debt transfer. Biden has raised eyebrows throughout 2022 for citing the pandemic when it fits his policy goals and declaring it over when it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Miranda Devine lambasts Biden for denying ties to Hunter's shady business dealings: 'He's a practiced liar'

"The Laptop from Hell" author Miranda Devine slammed President Biden as a "practiced liar" after he claimed his innocence from son Hunter's shady business dealings declared during a Sunday interview on CBS' "60 Minutes." During a Monday appearance on FOX Business' "Varney & Co.," Devine also argued that Biden cannot be trusted, saying she is "not sure we should take his word for it" concerning his ties to the scandal.
POTUS
Fox News

King Charles III can ‘learn’ from Biden’s ‘example,’ claims Washington Post columnist

Washington Post columnist James Hohmann claimed Friday that the United Kingdom’s newly crowned King Charles III could learn from President Biden’s "example" of leadership. While comparing the two men, the column argued both "see themselves as a bulwark against forces trying to overthrow everything they stand for" and "each grapples with unfavorable comparisons to his predecessor."
POLITICS
The Hill

Why Biden’s ‘end of pandemic’ statement is not a big deal

President Biden announced that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Medical experts responded with evidence that this is not the case. Even the White House later announced that nothing has changed about the pandemic and that all precautions necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and its impact on the population remain intact and appropriate.
POTUS

