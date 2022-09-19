ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Showers and storms on tap for overnight hours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has keyed in on the potential for severe weather across the Northeast on Wednesday, including Buffalo. Currently, all of Western New York is within the Storm Prediction Center's slight risk area, that's 2 on a scale of 5, for this afternoon and evening. This means that storms are likely, and there is a better chance that they could be strong to severe. The most intense storms could produce damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Flood warning issued for St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for St. Lawrence County. This is due to ongoing thunderstorms that are expected to continue throughout the day on Monday. According to the NWS, at 12 p.m. on September 19, doppler radars and spotter...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes
WCAX

Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
tompkinsweekly.com

Frequent power outages impacting residents more since pandemic hit

Tompkins County is no stranger to power outages, particularly in rural neighborhoods, but prior to the pandemic, most outages were little more than an annoyance. Unless a person depended on power for life-sustaining medical equipment, outages were usually a nuisance that meant having to reset clocks around the house after work or after waking up, but not much else.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Watch: Lake Champlain Monster Spotted on Sonar?

A cryptozoologist in Vermont has captured some truly intriguing sonar footage which shows a sizeable anomaly that just might the legendary monster of Lake Champlain. The tantalizing footage was recorded on September 10th by dedicated researcher Katy Elizabeth, who has spent the last decade searching for the famed creature, affectionately known as Champy, by way of her boat 'Kelpie II,' which is outfitted with an array of equipment designed to possibly spot the iconic cryptid. It would seem that her persistence may have paid off in a big way just a few days ago, when the sonar aboard the vessel filmed something rather remarkable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM

Lowering heating costs this winter

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With Winter right around the corner, you may be wondering how to prepare your home, and save money on your heating bill. The President and CEO of Standard Insulating, Jennifer Keida, explained the first step is to get an energy audit. “This can identify all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
informnny.com

CLEARED: Route 11 in St. Lawrence County

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County closed Wednesday morning. This took places at 7 a.m. on September 21 and included both lanes of Route 11 between County Route 49 and County Route 55. According to officials, the closure was due to a crash...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

1 Upstate NY place is among top 50 with fastest rising home values in state

Most of the places in New York with fast-rising home values are in the New York City area, but one among the top 50 is found in Upstate New York. The hamlet of Silver Bay in Warren County on the shores of Lake George ranks No. 32 in the state for the pace of its increase in home values, according to a recent list from Stacker. The website ranked locations in New York by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending in July.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
TRAVEL
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy