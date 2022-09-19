Read full article on original website
Woman stabs man at Wichita Falls Goodwill, police say
A woman is going to jail after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over a pickup truck.
Scumbag Steals from Wichita Falls Scout Troop
What a week for crime in Wichita Falls, this is getting disgusting. Earlier this week, we reported the Wichita Falls Crime of the Week from Crimestoppers about a local church getting broken into and thousands of dollars worth of damage were done. I was thinking, wow that's pretty low for Wichita Falls. Well guess what, we can go lower. A local Wichita Falls scout troop had their camping supplies stolen from them.
Body found behind Academy identified
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of a deceased body that was discovered on Tuesday behind a sporting goods store.
House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
WFPD: Woman in custody for evading, escaping arrest
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after a short chase. Breauna Reece was arrested on charges of evading arrest and escaping arrest and was also reportedly wanted on several warrants. Police said it started around 4:47 p.m. when Reece pulled into the...
Fentanyl seized in Wichita Falls traffic stops
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic stops in Wichita Falls on Monday evening, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022, lead to drug seizures, including suspected fentanyl pills. A stop Monday at Galveston and Scott resulted in two arrests. A Wichita County deputy said the occupants, Robert James and Jennifer Saffel, were charged with possession of […]
Woman charged in connection to Lawton shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman was charged in connection to a recent shooting at an apartment complex. Laurie Samuels was charged with Domestic Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Police were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3 p.m. September 15. There they found the victim,...
Crime Stoppers, WFISD fighting fentanyl crisis together
Crime Stoppers is teaming up with WFISD to combat the fentanyl crisis among teens in Wichita Falls. After a productive meeting today, here's what they have in mind:
Walters Police Department searching for suspect after city property vandalized
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Walters Police Department is asking for the communities help in identifying criminals responsible for vandalizing property owned by the city. These are pictures of the damage caused, although some of them have been blurred to block offensive words and images. Officials with the Walters Police...
Sheriff’s staff investigating death of man from possible fall at Rednecks with Paychecks
Montague County Sheriff investigators are investigating an “unattended death” at Rednecks with Paychecks outside Saint Jo that was reported on Saturday. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the sheriff’s office was called at 8:58 p.m. on Sept. 17 by an EMS staffer who was on site when the body was discovered.
Studio E shooting suspect back in jail
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man on trial for a shooting at Studio E in August of 2020 is now back in jail. Alton Mackey was reportedly arrested again on Monday for a warrant and evading arrest. The warrant was issued after Mackey failed to appear for his pre-trial conference for a deadly conduct - discharge of a firearm, according to court documents.
13-year-old among 3 weekend fentanyl deaths, WFPD says
WFPD officials said three fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Wichita Falls this weekend. All three victims were age 21 or younger.
13-year-old among victims in weekend deaths attributed to fentanyl in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the three individuals who died of apparent fentanyl overdoses over the weekend in Wichita Falls have been identified. One of the three individuals who died from a fentanyl overdose over the weekend has been identified as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, 19, of Wichita Falls, according to her mother, Silvia […]
Wichita Falls bondsman arrested for second time in 4 weeks
This latest arrest comes exactly four weeks after the owner of A to Z Bail Bonds was arrested for allegedly lying to a Texas Ranger about the location of his girlfriend who had outstanding warrants.
Lake Lawtonka drowning victim has been identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 21-year-old Jarris Willingham was reportedly a passenger on a jet ski when he fell into the water and drowned. Lawton police said Jarris Willingham’s body was recovered by a dive team on Sunday around 11:30 am. They also confirmed that Willingham was not wearing a life jacket.
Fentanyl devastates family after 13-year-old’s fatal overdose
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As a mother deals with the unexpected death of her 13-year-old from a suspected Fentanyl overdose, she is shedding light on how her son possibly got ahold of the lethal drug in the first place. Kaysen Villarreal is one of three people, all under the...
Shooting sends 17-year-old to hospital
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said an investigation is ongoing after a 17-year-old female arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon.
Wichita Falls teen struck by vehicle on Barnett Road
The 13-year-old was walking to McNiel Middle School after missing the bus on Monday morning.
Sheppard AFB airman victim in Lake Lawtonka drowning
COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sheppard airman has been identified as the victim of a drowning at Lake Lawtonka. Sheppard Air Force Base officials have confirmed that 21-year-old Jarris Willingham was the victim. Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lawton police responded to Lawtonka about reports of a possible drowning. Police say witnesses say […]
2 charged with child neglect after 10-month old found with meth in system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two a man and woman out of Lawton for charges of child neglect. Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz have both been charged with felony child neglect, and had warrants issued for their arrests. In August, 7News reported the Lawton Police...
