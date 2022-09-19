ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bills' Spencer Brown is stuck in traffic ahead of MNF vs. Titans

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Hopefully the Bills will have their starting right tackle against the Titans on Monday Night Football…

Ahead of the clash in Week 2 on prime-time football, offensive lineman Spencer Brown found out the hard way he needs to get to Highmark Stadium even earlier…

Brown shared an image to his social media account on Instagram around 3 p.m. There’s no mixing up what’s going on in it.

Because of all the tailgaters heading to the game, he’s running a little behind schedule. Brown joked he might have to ride a bike next in his message.

Check out Brown’s post via Bills Wire’s Bradley Gelber below:

NFL
