Gang member sentenced to life by DeKalb judge
Officials from DeKalb County District Attorney’s office said investigators used clues from a trio of suspects’ social media accounts to arrest three men allegedly connected to a murder, one of whom recently received a life sentence. William Moore-Earvin of Stone Mountain was sentenced to life without parole plus...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of murder in death of DeKalb postal worker
Tyrika Terrell was scared that her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child would hurt her, according to investigators. ...
DeKalb police now say they are investigating death of 13-year-old Lithonia boy as a homicide
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A day after family members complained that police weren’t investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy as a murder, DeKalb County police said they are now considering the death a homicide. Jamiren Crosby was found dead on a Lithonia trail Monday afternoon. Family members...
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
Detective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone
Family and friends of Bradley Coleman packed a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday to get a look at one of the men accus...
‘Drug Rich’ gang member gets life without parole for murder of 19-year-old
A member of the notorious “Drug Rich” hybrid criminal street gang originating from Stone Mountain has been sentenced to life without parole plus 45-years in prison after being convicted of murder and related charges. According to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office, 26-year-old William Moore-Earvin learned his fate...
Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex in Morrow. Clayton County police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in reference to a person shot call. Once at the scene, officers confirmed a homicide occurred. FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating.
Chaka Zulu: Footage Of Fatal Shooting Involving Ludacris' Manager Surfaces
Atlanta, GA – Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a man outside his Atlanta restaurant in June, and new footage sheds light on what transpired that fateful night. On Thursday (September 22), TMZ published surveillance footage from outside Zulu’s...
Officers: Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Fayetteville Ollie's
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting. Officials say on Aug. 23, the two suspects stole an unknown amount of merchandise from Ollie's Bargain Outlet. After taking the items, police say the suspects left in a white SUV. If you...
Lyft driver robbed at gunpoint in Stone Mountain, warns other drivers to be vigilant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are trying to identify four men who lured a Lyft driver into a Stone Mountain neighborhood and robbed her at gunpoint over the weekend. It happened just after 3 a.m., according to DeKalb County police, who said the woman was answering a...
4 shot, 1 arrested after large group of teens join DeKalb street fight, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault after he allegedly shot three victims during a fight in the middle of the street between a group of teens, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around...
Road rage shooting on I-75 sends driver, passenger to hospital, police say
ATLANTA — Two people were shot in a road rage incident on the downtown connector, Atlanta Police’s night commander Capt. Christian Hunt told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to I-75 near 10th Street just before 10 p.m....
Member of notorious street gang sentenced after videos showed him celebrating after murder
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the “Drug Rich” street gang is set to spend the rest of his life in prison. A DeKalb County Superior Court Judge sentenced William Moore-Earvin, 26, to life without parole plus 45-years. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
New video reveals Chaka Zulu attacked by four men during alleged shooting
A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
Two suspected gang members arrested in Atlanta for aggravated assault
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police arrested two men suspected of aggravated assault Sept. 16. Emanuel Robinson and Jeremy Ingram were arrested at an address in DeKalb County by the Auto Crimes Enforcement and Gangs units. Both men are suspected of being gang associates. They were taken into custody without incident.
Wife of man left on ventilator after beating at Roswell park says she thinks attack was random
ROSWELL, Ga. — More than a week after an attack at a city park, a Roswell man is still in the hospital — still too injured to talk to detectives. Matt Donald was found lying in a pool of blood. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach broke the story and...
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
Feds: Winder man gets 25-year sentence for kidnapping ex-girlfriend
A Barrow County man pleaded guilty to kidnapping and will spend 25 years in prison after he was charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend before driving her to South Carolina and abandoning her there, federal officials said.
Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
A metro Atlanta attorney who ran over a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes was convicted of murder charge...
Sandy Springs attorney convicted in road-rage murder over wayward golf ball, Fulton DA says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Sandy Springs attorney has been convicted on all counts in connection to the murder of Hamid Jahangard, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Wednesday. Bryan Schmitt had faced five counts including felony murder and aggravated assault. The charges stemmed from a 2019 road...
