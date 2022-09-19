ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Gang member sentenced to life by DeKalb judge

Officials from DeKalb County District Attorney’s office said investigators used clues from a trio of suspects’ social media accounts to arrest three men allegedly connected to a murder, one of whom recently received a life sentence. William Moore-Earvin of Stone Mountain was sentenced to life without parole plus...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex in Morrow. Clayton County police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in reference to a person shot call. Once at the scene, officers confirmed a homicide occurred. FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating.
Chaka Zulu: Footage Of Fatal Shooting Involving Ludacris' Manager Surfaces

Atlanta, GA – Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a man outside his Atlanta restaurant in June, and new footage sheds light on what transpired that fateful night. On Thursday (September 22), TMZ published surveillance footage from outside Zulu’s...
Officers: Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Fayetteville Ollie's

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting. Officials say on Aug. 23, the two suspects stole an unknown amount of merchandise from Ollie's Bargain Outlet. After taking the items, police say the suspects left in a white SUV. If you...
New video reveals Chaka Zulu attacked by four men during alleged shooting

A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
Two suspected gang members arrested in Atlanta for aggravated assault

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police arrested two men suspected of aggravated assault Sept. 16. Emanuel Robinson and Jeremy Ingram were arrested at an address in DeKalb County by the Auto Crimes Enforcement and Gangs units. Both men are suspected of being gang associates. They were taken into custody without incident.
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
