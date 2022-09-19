Read full article on original website
ESPN Announces Broadcast Crew for Alabama-Vanderbilt
Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on Vanderbilt in its SEC home opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game can be viewed on the SEC Network, just as Alabama was featured in Week 1 against Utah State in the same time slot. Calling the game out of ESPN are the...
Alabama Slides Down Vegas’ Title Odds List
Alabama football will always be a contender for a national championship under Nick Saban's lead. It's just a fact at this point. However, the Crimson Tide find themselves in danger of falling behind a fellow SEC foe for the second-straight season this fall. After 2010 Auburn, 2019 LSU and several...
Alabama Player Previews Playing His Former Team
Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen previewed Alabama’s upcoming matchup against a familiar foe for him, the Vanderbilt Commodores. Steen transferred to Alabama from Vanderbilt back in April and was immediately regarded by many as the answer to Alabama’s offensive line woes from the 2021 season. How did the...
Bryce Young Soon To Have Some Help as Alabama Receiver Close To Making Return
The Alabama Crimson Tide is opening SEC play this week in Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tide is 3-0 to open the year but question marks remain on the offensive side of the football. Alabama has seen seven receivers make a reception through the first three weeks but...
Will Bill O’Brien remain at Alabama after this season?
Much speculation is happening as to whether Bill O’Brien will remain at Alabama after this season. His name has been linked to a couple of head coaching vacancies, including Nebraska and Arizona State. O’Brien is coordinating Alabama’s offense for a second season. He helped the Crimson Tide to a...
Architect of A&M Victory over Bama to Have Season Ending Surgery
After a shakier than expected start to the Crimson Tide's 2022 campaign for a national championship, Alabama fans can rest easier knowing that the architect of last year's loss in College Station won't be taking the field for Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl. Zach Calzada has elected to undergo...
Vanderbilt QB Notes Faults in Bama Defense
Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann spoke to the media on Tuesday, as he previewed the upcoming matchup against Alabama. The freshman was asked about having success against the Tide defense and he gave a detailed response. “Watching film there’s a couple misalignments they’ve had against Texas [and] Utah State," said Swann....
Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has opted to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to On3 Sports reporter Matt Zenitz. Ingraham was not listed on the Alabama roster in its summer update ahead of fall camp. He was considered a 4-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas in the 2019 recruiting class.
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Alabama, Will Anderson
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea was the 14th and final coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Lea was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Obviously, this weekend being our first SEC game...
Alabama Tight End to Keep an Eye On
With less than a minute remaining in the second quarter against Louisiana Monroe, an unlikely suspect caught not only his first ever pass, but also his first ever touchdown. For those who don't follow recruiting, Amari Niblack was one of the biggest gets for Alabama in the 2022 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, one might think from his measurements, that he would be a large receiver. However, Niblack is a tight end, with the ability to be a matchup nightmare.
Alabama Softball to Begin First Team Practice Friday
It has been a wild ride for Alabama softball this offseason with several top players transferring to other schools as well as a few new faces joining the Crimson Tide, not to mention the recent coaching change with veteran pitching coach, Stephanie VanBrackle Prothro taking the head coaching position at Memphis and being replaced with Illinois pitching coach, Lance McMahon.
Former Alabama Tight End Elevated by Browns In Time for TNF
Former Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Miller Forristall has had an up and down career in the NFL since leaving Tuscaloosa. Today marks one of the ups for him. Just in time for their Thursday Night Football divisional bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns have elevated Forristall from the practice squad to their active roster.
Former Bama Player Faces Old Team Saturday
The Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Vanderbilt Commodores into Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2011. The Tide will also welcome former Alabama player and current Vanderbilt place kicker Joseph Bulovas back to the Capstone. Bulovas was a member of the Tide from 2017-20. The Mandeville, Ala. native appeared...
Alabama Football: Best Bryan Harsin replacements ‘for Bama fans’
Alabama football fans enjoy Auburn’s searches for new head coaches. It is not because we yearn for Auburn to fire any coach. Going back to 2008, many Alabama Crimson Tide fans hoped the Tigers would hold on to Tommy Tuberville. Following Tubs, most Alabama fans wanted to see Gene...
Clemson May Have An Advantage Over Alabama In This Category
It's been three years since that heartbreaking loss to Clemson in the 2019 National Football Championship. It's almost like it wasn't the REAL Alabama playing in that game. Losing is bad enough but in the National Championship game?. And to get beat THAT bad?. Bama fans all over are still...
atozsports.com
Cheapest ticket for Tennessee Vols vs Florida Gators is not cheap
The matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Florida Gators on Saturday in Neyland Stadium has been sold out for a couple of weeks. That means if you want a ticket, you’re going to have to go to the secondary market. And those tickets aren’t exactly cheap. As...
Bama Coaches Name Eight Players of the Week After ULM Blowout
The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the ULM Warhawks 63-7 on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide controlled all three phases of the football game, setting a school record for punt return yards in a game and scoring touchdowns on special teams and defense. The Alabama coaching staff named eight players...
Former Alabama Quarterback Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Baltimore Ravens. The Hawaii native went 36-of-50 for 469 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions to lead the Dolphins to a 42-38 victory. Miami was down 21-points with 12:13 left to go in...
Alabama Long Snapper Pledges Part of His NIL Money to the Concussion Legacy Foundation
Alabama's long snapper Kneeland Hibbett will donate a percentage of his NIL endorsements to the Concussion Legacy Foundation to honor his grandfather, Dennis Homan. Dennis Homan is a former Alabama running back during Paul Bear Bryant's era. He was part of the 1965 National Championship and the undefeated 1966 season. He was named an All-American during his senior year at Alabama. During his collegiate career, he had 87 receptions for 1,495 yards and 18 touchdowns. Homan was the MVP of the South team in the Senior Bowl game of 1968. He was a first-round draft choice in 1968 which resulted in him playing for the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1971-1972 and the Birmingham WFL from 1974-1975.
Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are Silencing the Critics
Former Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa entered the 2022 season with questions about whether or not they would be their respective teams long term answer under center in the future. Both have quickly put those questions to bed and are silencing the critics after delivering historic performances in week two.
