With less than a minute remaining in the second quarter against Louisiana Monroe, an unlikely suspect caught not only his first ever pass, but also his first ever touchdown. For those who don't follow recruiting, Amari Niblack was one of the biggest gets for Alabama in the 2022 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, one might think from his measurements, that he would be a large receiver. However, Niblack is a tight end, with the ability to be a matchup nightmare.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO