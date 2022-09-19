ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Slides Down Vegas’ Title Odds List

Alabama football will always be a contender for a national championship under Nick Saban's lead. It's just a fact at this point. However, the Crimson Tide find themselves in danger of falling behind a fellow SEC foe for the second-straight season this fall. After 2010 Auburn, 2019 LSU and several...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Player Previews Playing His Former Team

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen previewed Alabama’s upcoming matchup against a familiar foe for him, the Vanderbilt Commodores. Steen transferred to Alabama from Vanderbilt back in April and was immediately regarded by many as the answer to Alabama’s offensive line woes from the 2021 season. How did the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Will Bill O’Brien remain at Alabama after this season?

Much speculation is happening as to whether Bill O’Brien will remain at Alabama after this season. His name has been linked to a couple of head coaching vacancies, including Nebraska and Arizona State. O’Brien is coordinating Alabama’s offense for a second season. He helped the Crimson Tide to a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Vanderbilt QB Notes Faults in Bama Defense

Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann spoke to the media on Tuesday, as he previewed the upcoming matchup against Alabama. The freshman was asked about having success against the Tide defense and he gave a detailed response. “Watching film there’s a couple misalignments they’ve had against Texas [and] Utah State," said Swann....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has opted to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to On3 Sports reporter Matt Zenitz. Ingraham was not listed on the Alabama roster in its summer update ahead of fall camp. He was considered a 4-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas in the 2019 recruiting class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Person
Nick Saban
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Tight End to Keep an Eye On

With less than a minute remaining in the second quarter against Louisiana Monroe, an unlikely suspect caught not only his first ever pass, but also his first ever touchdown. For those who don't follow recruiting, Amari Niblack was one of the biggest gets for Alabama in the 2022 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, one might think from his measurements, that he would be a large receiver. However, Niblack is a tight end, with the ability to be a matchup nightmare.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball to Begin First Team Practice Friday

It has been a wild ride for Alabama softball this offseason with several top players transferring to other schools as well as a few new faces joining the Crimson Tide, not to mention the recent coaching change with veteran pitching coach, Stephanie VanBrackle Prothro taking the head coaching position at Memphis and being replaced with Illinois pitching coach, Lance McMahon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Tight End Elevated by Browns In Time for TNF

Former Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Miller Forristall has had an up and down career in the NFL since leaving Tuscaloosa. Today marks one of the ups for him. Just in time for their Thursday Night Football divisional bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns have elevated Forristall from the practice squad to their active roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#American Football#College Football#Challenge#Sec#Wake Forest
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Player Faces Old Team Saturday

The Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Vanderbilt Commodores into Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2011. The Tide will also welcome former Alabama player and current Vanderbilt place kicker Joseph Bulovas back to the Capstone. Bulovas was a member of the Tide from 2017-20. The Mandeville, Ala. native appeared...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Long Snapper Pledges Part of His NIL Money to the Concussion Legacy Foundation

Alabama's long snapper Kneeland Hibbett will donate a percentage of his NIL endorsements to the Concussion Legacy Foundation to honor his grandfather, Dennis Homan. Dennis Homan is a former Alabama running back during Paul Bear Bryant's era. He was part of the 1965 National Championship and the undefeated 1966 season. He was named an All-American during his senior year at Alabama. During his collegiate career, he had 87 receptions for 1,495 yards and 18 touchdowns. Homan was the MVP of the South team in the Senior Bowl game of 1968. He was a first-round draft choice in 1968 which resulted in him playing for the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1971-1972 and the Birmingham WFL from 1974-1975.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are Silencing the Critics

Former Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa entered the 2022 season with questions about whether or not they would be their respective teams long term answer under center in the future. Both have quickly put those questions to bed and are silencing the critics after delivering historic performances in week two.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

