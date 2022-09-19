Read full article on original website
NE Ga police blotter: Athens copper theft suspect ID’d, statutory rape charges for Elberton man
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified the suspect in the theft of $80 thousand worth of copper wire from a business on Winterville Road: John Youngblood is from Forsyth County. Police say more arrests are possible. An Elbert County man faces a statutory rape charge: 20 year-old Logan Vickery was arrested...
nowhabersham.com
Sautee man charged with assault, kidnapping after domestic argument
A 21-year-old White County man faces multiple charges following a violent domestic argument, officials say. White County deputies arrested Wesley King of Sautee after responding to a report of a domestic situation with weapons involved. The alleged incident occurred at a residence on Daylilly Drive on September 14. Deputies spoke...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Vehicle chase aborted on outskirts of Athens when subject reaches 130 mph; man receives severe burns from unknown substance
The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Mill...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
accesswdun.com
Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases
An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
accesswdun.com
Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
NE Ga police blotter: Winder man sentenced in shooting, Elberton teen arrested with gun at school
A Barrow County man gets a 25-year prison sentence, his punishment for shooting and wounding two women three years ago: 30 year-old Ralph Jones of Winder pleaded guilty in federal court in a case that was investigated by the FBI and police in Winder. The Elbert County School District says...
Monroe Local News
MPD Report: Slew of demented person and mental health calls; very drunk man taken to the hospital then arrested after assaulting girlfriend
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Damage To Property...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine
A Gainesville man was arrested during a traffic stop over the weekend for having drugs in his car. Hall County Deputies stopped David Olvera Rivera, 34, on Saturday morning on Holly Springs Road near Gillsville. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, he was initially charged with driving with a suspended license, expired registration and no proof of insurance. Rivera also had a probation warrant.
66-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run along busy Gwinnett County road, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on a busy road Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to Indian Trail Lilburn Road near Steve Reynolds Boulevard near Norcross to a pedestrian being hit by the car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Thousands stolen with forged check and more
Two unknown men are suspected of vandalizing a directional sign on College Avenue after an Athens Downtown Development Authority employee contacted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Sept.16 about the incident, which occurred three days prior, according to a report from ACCPD. Footage from a downtown camera shows the men...
'You did nothing wrong' | Family of man shot and killed by Georgia deputy pens heartfelt letter to him
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Habersham County deputy last week, who was responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun, has written him a letter to tell him they sympathize with him. "You did your...
Investigation underway at Gwinnett high school after several fights prompt lockdown
An investigation is underway at a Gwinnett County high school, after more than a dozen fights broke out on Monday morning. The fights led to a lockdown at the school. By some accounts, the number of fights ranged from twelve to fifteen — and nearly all were recorded and posted to social media by students.
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified
LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
Almost $6,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a traffic stop Saturday morning led to a drug bust of almost $6,000 worth of methamphetamine by a Hall County deputy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 17, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Holly Springs...
Dispute at Gwinnett car shop leads to fatal shooting, police say
A dispute at a Lilburn auto shop escalated into a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning, Gwinnett County police said.
2 People Died After A Car Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
State troopers responded to a car crash on GA 365 in Hall county that claimed two lives. The crash happened at 2:45 p.m. north of White Sulphur road in Hall county. The deceased driver was identified as George Sidney [..]
Morgan County school bus driver arrested and charged after pushing two young students
James O’Neil, a bus driver with the Morgan County Charter School System since 2020, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 16.
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending September 20
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending September 20, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
