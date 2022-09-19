ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

capecoddaily.com

Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute

BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound

BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause […] The post SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

52-year-old woman seriously injured in Fall River afternoon pedestrian crash

Police are investigating after an early afternoon crash in Fall River left a woman seriously injured. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Fall River Police and Fire personnel responded to the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Rodman Street regarding a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend

NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Hyannis, MA
Massachusetts Traffic
Barnstable, MA
Barnstable, MA
capecoddaily.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Overnight Bridge Work Impacts Route 149 in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said that detours will be in place on Route 149 due to roadwork Thursday night in Barnstable. The bridge requires barrier replacements, which will require traffic in both directions to be closed from 8 pm Thursday through 5:30 am Friday. Officials urge drivers to reduce speeds and use […] The post Overnight Bridge Work Impacts Route 149 in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

No serious injuries after car vs pole crash in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich Police report that Queen Anne Road between Katie’s Pond Lane and Penobscot Way is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash that took down a utility pole Monday evening. The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time will crews make repairs. There were no serious injuries. The post No serious injuries after car vs pole crash in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A kayaker was rescued after reportedly capsizing off Wood Neck Beach about 10 AM Thursday. The victim was able to climb onto a moored sailboat until rescuers arrived in the fire boat and brought him back to shore. He was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Further details […] The post Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Brewster firefighters respond to possible house fire

BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and neighboring towns responded to a house on White Oak Trail about 8 AM for a report of a fire. According to reports, the homeowner had knocked down the fire which apparently started in a bedroom air conditioner. Fire crews remained on scene checking for any fire extension and making […] The post Brewster firefighters respond to possible house fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BREWSTER, MA
liveboston617.org

Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
MILTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: Hyannis storefront shot out with BBs…

HYANNIS – Barnstable police officers responded to the Cape Cod Caribbean Cafe at 18 Center Street early this morning (around 12:30 a.m.) to investigate after the cafe’s front entrance was shot out with BBs. The front doors and at least one side window appear to have been damaged...
HYANNIS, NE
Turnto10.com

Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 hurt in Warwick motorcycle crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Warwick. The crash happened at the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue, which was closed for several hours. Police set up a detour to divert traffic through the nearby neighborhood. Police said the rider was […]
WARWICK, RI
capecoddaily.com

Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday

SANDWICH – The Coast Guard is advising that on Thursday between 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, they along with numerous other Federal, State, and Local agencies will conduct a Full-Scale Pollution Response Exercise in Sandwich. Broadcasts to mariners will be made over Channels 16 and 22. The exercise will test the regions ability to respond […] The post Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Car strikes house in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a house in Falmouth Sunday morning. The crash happened at 401 Old Barnstable Road about 6:50 AM. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
FALMOUTH, MA

