capecoddaily.com
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound
BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause […] The post SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
52-year-old woman seriously injured in Fall River afternoon pedestrian crash
Police are investigating after an early afternoon crash in Fall River left a woman seriously injured. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Fall River Police and Fire personnel responded to the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Rodman Street regarding a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
capecoddaily.com
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Overnight Bridge Work Impacts Route 149 in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said that detours will be in place on Route 149 due to roadwork Thursday night in Barnstable. The bridge requires barrier replacements, which will require traffic in both directions to be closed from 8 pm Thursday through 5:30 am Friday. Officials urge drivers to reduce speeds and use […] The post Overnight Bridge Work Impacts Route 149 in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
No serious injuries after car vs pole crash in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Police report that Queen Anne Road between Katie’s Pond Lane and Penobscot Way is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash that took down a utility pole Monday evening. The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time will crews make repairs. There were no serious injuries. The post No serious injuries after car vs pole crash in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A kayaker was rescued after reportedly capsizing off Wood Neck Beach about 10 AM Thursday. The victim was able to climb onto a moored sailboat until rescuers arrived in the fire boat and brought him back to shore. He was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Further details […] The post Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Brewster firefighters respond to possible house fire
BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and neighboring towns responded to a house on White Oak Trail about 8 AM for a report of a fire. According to reports, the homeowner had knocked down the fire which apparently started in a bedroom air conditioner. Fire crews remained on scene checking for any fire extension and making […] The post Brewster firefighters respond to possible house fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
liveboston617.org
Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Hyannis storefront shot out with BBs…
HYANNIS – Barnstable police officers responded to the Cape Cod Caribbean Cafe at 18 Center Street early this morning (around 12:30 a.m.) to investigate after the cafe’s front entrance was shot out with BBs. The front doors and at least one side window appear to have been damaged...
Turnto10.com
Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
fallriverreporter.com
Names released concerning fatal weekend crash in Bristol County that killed two teens
The names of the two victims in a fatal weekend crash in Bristol County have been announced. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cook Jr., at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, there was a single car crash on South Avenue at West Street (Route 123). Significant damage resulted in the crash...
1 hurt in Warwick motorcycle crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Warwick. The crash happened at the intersection of West Shore Road and Main Avenue, which was closed for several hours. Police set up a detour to divert traffic through the nearby neighborhood. Police said the rider was […]
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
capecoddaily.com
Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday
SANDWICH – The Coast Guard is advising that on Thursday between 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, they along with numerous other Federal, State, and Local agencies will conduct a Full-Scale Pollution Response Exercise in Sandwich. Broadcasts to mariners will be made over Channels 16 and 22. The exercise will test the regions ability to respond […] The post Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: Woman Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles, Tries to Leave Scene, Police Make Arrest
Sunday night at about 10:15 PM, a woman driving on Smith Street hit multiple vehicles with her car, and then she tried to drive away in her vehicle even after her airbag was deployed. Bystanders kept the woman from leaving the scene. Providence Police arrived, and the woman assaulted a...
capecod.com
Car strikes house in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a house in Falmouth Sunday morning. The crash happened at 401 Old Barnstable Road about 6:50 AM. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified
Police responded to South Avenue and West Street for a single-car crash around 4:30 a.m.
nbcboston.com
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
