Read full article on original website
Related
capecod.com
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
capecoddaily.com
Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne
BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. The post Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
No serious injuries after car vs pole crash in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Police report that Queen Anne Road between Katie’s Pond Lane and Penobscot Way is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash that took down a utility pole Monday evening. The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time will crews make repairs. There were no serious injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecoddaily.com
SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound
BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause […] The post SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A kayaker was rescued after reportedly capsizing off Wood Neck Beach about 10 AM Thursday. The victim was able to climb onto a moored sailboat until rescuers arrived in the fire boat and brought him back to shore. He was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Further details […] The post Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident in Warwick
(WJAR) — Police crews responded to an accident reportedly involving three vehicles in the area of West Shore Road on Monday night. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed a trash truck, sedan and pickup truck with visible damage. Parts of West Shore Road and Francis Street were blocked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Driver fell asleep, hit garbage truck
The crash happened on West Shore Road near Francis Street.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Hyannis storefront shot out with BBs…
HYANNIS – Barnstable police officers responded to the Cape Cod Caribbean Cafe at 18 Center Street early this morning (around 12:30 a.m.) to investigate after the cafe’s front entrance was shot out with BBs. The front doors and at least one side window appear to have been damaged...
fallriverreporter.com
Names released concerning fatal weekend crash in Bristol County that killed two teens
The names of the two victims in a fatal weekend crash in Bristol County have been announced. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cook Jr., at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, there was a single car crash on South Avenue at West Street (Route 123). Significant damage resulted in the crash...
capecod.com
Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified
Police responded to South Avenue and West Street for a single-car crash around 4:30 a.m.
Police ID man killed in North Kingstown crash
The crash happened just before noon Saturday on Slocum Road.
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
capecod.com
Car strikes house in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a house in Falmouth Sunday morning. The crash happened at 401 Old Barnstable Road about 6:50 AM. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
capecoddaily.com
Brewster firefighters respond to possible house fire
BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and neighboring towns responded to a house on White Oak Trail about 8 AM for a report of a fire. According to reports, the homeowner had knocked down the fire which apparently started in a bedroom air conditioner. Fire crews remained on scene checking for any fire extension and making […] The post Brewster firefighters respond to possible house fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
nbcboston.com
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
2 teens dead after car crash in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were killed in an early morning car crash in Attleboro on Sunday. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cooke, around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of South Avenue at West Street for a report of a single car crash. When officers arrived, they found significant damage to […]
fallriverreporter.com
18- and 19-year-old teens killed in early morning weekend crash in Bristol County
Two teens have been killed in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to scanner transmissions, just after 4:15 a.m., Attleboro Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the area of 1296 West Street for a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. WJAR NBC 10 stated that the ages of...
Comments / 1