Falmouth, MA

capecod.com

Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute

BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne

BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. The post Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

No serious injuries after car vs pole crash in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich Police report that Queen Anne Road between Katie’s Pond Lane and Penobscot Way is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash that took down a utility pole Monday evening. The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time will crews make repairs. There were no serious injuries.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound

BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause […] The post SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A kayaker was rescued after reportedly capsizing off Wood Neck Beach about 10 AM Thursday. The victim was able to climb onto a moored sailboat until rescuers arrived in the fire boat and brought him back to shore. He was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Further details […] The post Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident in Warwick

(WJAR) — Police crews responded to an accident reportedly involving three vehicles in the area of West Shore Road on Monday night. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed a trash truck, sedan and pickup truck with visible damage. Parts of West Shore Road and Francis Street were blocked...
WARWICK, RI
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: Hyannis storefront shot out with BBs…

HYANNIS – Barnstable police officers responded to the Cape Cod Caribbean Cafe at 18 Center Street early this morning (around 12:30 a.m.) to investigate after the cafe’s front entrance was shot out with BBs. The front doors and at least one side window appear to have been damaged...
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
SANDWICH, MA
1420 WBSM

This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend

NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Car strikes house in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a house in Falmouth Sunday morning. The crash happened at 401 Old Barnstable Road about 6:50 AM. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Brewster firefighters respond to possible house fire

BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and neighboring towns responded to a house on White Oak Trail about 8 AM for a report of a fire. According to reports, the homeowner had knocked down the fire which apparently started in a bedroom air conditioner. Fire crews remained on scene checking for any fire extension and making […] The post Brewster firefighters respond to possible house fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BREWSTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

2 teens dead after car crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were killed in an early morning car crash in Attleboro on Sunday. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cooke, around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of South Avenue at West Street for a report of a single car crash. When officers arrived, they found significant damage to […]
ATTLEBORO, MA

