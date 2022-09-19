ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Police arrest man on felony drug charges in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 41-year-old man was arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday in Mount Pleasant. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Old Village shortly before 7:00 p.m. to serve warrants on an individual in the area. Jonathan Simmons, 41, was arrested on a slew of drug-related charges. He […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
walterborolive.com

Two charged in daylight shoot-out at local gas station

Two Colleton County men who opened fire at a local gas station and critically injured a man are in custody and are expected to face more charges. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 16th, at the Northside Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store on Sidneys Road, near Walterboro. The suspects...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and other crimes on Thursday. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex off Stall Road on Monday where they located a female victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman found dead following fire in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Moncks Corner. Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to an apartment off Bonnoitt Street in response to a fire alarm around 6:00 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, firefighters worked to extinguish a small fire – but they discovered the body of […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash, police say

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department said one person was killed after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. Police responded to Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School just before 11 p.m. Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill said the early investigation revealed...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Man arrested after deadly August 20 shooting on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they made an arrest following a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, Desmon Latrell Champagne (29) was placed into custody after the fatal shooting. On August 20, deputies responded to a bar along Grimball Road around 2 a.m. Deputies found Trever Heyward Jr. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police recover bullet casings after report of gunfire at West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police who investigated a report of shots fired at a West Ashley apartment complex say they did not find any shooting victims. However, officers found bullet casings behind one of the buildings at Palmilla Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
CHARLESTON, SC
Public Safety
counton2.com

MPPD: Road in Old Village closed as officers serve warrant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) closed a portion of a road in Old Village Wednesday night as they served a warrant at a residence in the area. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Venning Street was shut down between Whilden Street and Simmons...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
wfxb.com

Victim of Hit and Run in Florence County Identified

The body of the man who was dragged or carried after a hit and run in Florence county, has been identified. 26-year-old, Kentrey White-Long of Florence was confirmed as the victim by coroner Keith Von Lutcken. Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle which is believed to be a dark lifted 2014-18 Chevy Silverado with a chrome toolbox in the bed, chrome after market rims, and a loud exhaust. There appears to be damage to the front passenger side headlight area.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Firefighters discover woman’s body after extinguishing fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said an investigation is underway after crews responded to a fire and discovered a body. Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department and Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Bonnoitt Street just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Arriving firefighters...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Trail of cash leads to man's arrest in Summerville bank robbery

SUMMERVILLE — A trail of cash led police to capture a man following an armed bank robbery. Summerville officers responded to First Citizen Bank, 1801 Old Trolley Road, about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19 after a man fled on foot "with a stack of cash," according to an incident report.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

