live5news.com
Teen arrested on 6 charges after shootout in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a teenager accused of exchanging gunfire with a North Charleston resident who confronted him and three others about tampering with a neighbor’s cars. The teen, whose identity was not released because of his age, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of...
Police arrest man on felony drug charges in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 41-year-old man was arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday in Mount Pleasant. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Old Village shortly before 7:00 p.m. to serve warrants on an individual in the area. Jonathan Simmons, 41, was arrested on a slew of drug-related charges. He […]
walterborolive.com
Two charged in daylight shoot-out at local gas station
Two Colleton County men who opened fire at a local gas station and critically injured a man are in custody and are expected to face more charges. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 16th, at the Northside Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store on Sidneys Road, near Walterboro. The suspects...
Moncks Corner Man Charged In Fatal Shooting, Victim Identified
Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The post Moncks Corner Man Charged In Fatal Shooting, Victim Identified appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and other crimes on Thursday. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex off Stall Road on Monday where they located a female victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim […]
The Post and Courier
Man arrested in North Charleston burglary spree that included police warehouse
NORTH CHARLESTON — Detectives say a Dorchester man is responsible for a spate of burglaries in the past three months that targeted industrial supply stores and a police warehouse. North Charleston police charged Eric Mack Sept. 20 with nine counts of burglary, one count of grand larceny, and two...
Woman found dead following fire in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Moncks Corner. Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to an apartment off Bonnoitt Street in response to a fire alarm around 6:00 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, firefighters worked to extinguish a small fire – but they discovered the body of […]
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash, police say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department said one person was killed after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. Police responded to Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School just before 11 p.m. Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill said the early investigation revealed...
Deputies seeking info on deadly August 23 hit and run in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are still searching for the person who struck and killed a pedestrian last month in Charleston County. They need your help with any possible leads in the case. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to reports that a vehicle struck a person who was lying in […]
CCSO: Man arrested after deadly August 20 shooting on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they made an arrest following a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, Desmon Latrell Champagne (29) was placed into custody after the fatal shooting. On August 20, deputies responded to a bar along Grimball Road around 2 a.m. Deputies found Trever Heyward Jr. […]
live5news.com
Police recover bullet casings after report of gunfire at West Ashley apartment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police who investigated a report of shots fired at a West Ashley apartment complex say they did not find any shooting victims. However, officers found bullet casings behind one of the buildings at Palmilla Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
live5news.com
Charleston County sheriff sued for breach of contract related to 2021 settlement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit filed this week alleges the sheriff of Charleston County failed to make good on several promises outlined in a 2021 settlement. When Rickie Biggs sued her employer, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, she wanted to make sure that no one...
The Post and Courier
School bus driver on leave as authorities investigate crash that injured 6 students
NORTH CHARLESTON — Plywood and a pile of rubble obscured the entrance to Neighbor Store in the heart of the Liberty Hill neighborhood, remnants of a frightening scene that unfolded in front of the grocery mart early Sept. 20 when a school bus struck a high school student and crashed into the store.
counton2.com
MPPD: Road in Old Village closed as officers serve warrant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) closed a portion of a road in Old Village Wednesday night as they served a warrant at a residence in the area. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Venning Street was shut down between Whilden Street and Simmons...
counton2.com
Man arrested after trying to steal jet ski, fleeing through IOP yards
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on Sunday arrested a man on multiple larceny and drug charges after he tried to steal a jet ski then led police on a chase through a residential area of the island. Police said a man...
wfxb.com
Victim of Hit and Run in Florence County Identified
The body of the man who was dragged or carried after a hit and run in Florence county, has been identified. 26-year-old, Kentrey White-Long of Florence was confirmed as the victim by coroner Keith Von Lutcken. Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle which is believed to be a dark lifted 2014-18 Chevy Silverado with a chrome toolbox in the bed, chrome after market rims, and a loud exhaust. There appears to be damage to the front passenger side headlight area.
live5news.com
Firefighters discover woman’s body after extinguishing fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said an investigation is underway after crews responded to a fire and discovered a body. Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department and Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Bonnoitt Street just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Arriving firefighters...
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
The Post and Courier
Trail of cash leads to man's arrest in Summerville bank robbery
SUMMERVILLE — A trail of cash led police to capture a man following an armed bank robbery. Summerville officers responded to First Citizen Bank, 1801 Old Trolley Road, about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19 after a man fled on foot "with a stack of cash," according to an incident report.
Georgetown deputies investigating discovery of human remains
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating the discovery of human remains. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) said Wednesday the remains were found in a wooded area off Kent Road in a rural area of the county. The remains were found by a person searching for a lost […]
