rhodycigar.com
Football falls to Delaware in home opener
Henderson overwhelms Rhody defense, Rams lose 42-21 The stands were packed Saturday afternoon for the CAA Game of the Week between the 17th ranked Rams and 9th ranked Blue Hens PHOTO CREDIT: Eddie Melfi. The University of Rhode Island football team hosted Delaware for their first home game of the...
Middletown, September 21 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Middletown. The William Penn High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on September 21, 2022, 12:45:00.
WMDT.com
Cape Henlopen shuts out Sussex Academy in three sets
LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated Sussex Academy in a final score of 3 sets to 0 on Tuesday night. Cape Henlopen and Sussex Academy would stay neck and neck in the first game but the Vikings would fight through and take it in a final score of 25-21. Cape would dominate the second set in a final score of 25-14.
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware youth take the lead with #MyReasonWhyDE campaign
If someone asks you "what's your reason why?" you may want to have an answer ready. The question is the centerpiece of an attempt to spread a peer-based healthy message, utilizing social media, hashtags, and most importantly the creativity and commitment of young people. Through a grant-supported program, they were...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington's 6th HBCU Week begins
25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and ten corporations are taking part in Wilmington's 6th HBCU Week and College Fair. Activities over five days of activities will include panel discussions, a block party, battle of the bands, a concert and a comedy show. HBCU Week began in 2017. It is...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We hope everyone is getting outside and enjoying this year's Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's been a great start to this year's season and that continues this weekend with more than a dozen more events and festivals to tell you about throughout the region.
WBOC
Plane Used to Carry Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Scheduled to Land in Southern Delaware
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The same plane that was used to carry migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week is slated to land at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Del., this afternoon, according to flight tracking program FlightAware. The plane, designated J328, was set to leave San Antonio at 10:10 a.m. ET,...
Wilmington's HBCU Week now heads to Walt Disney World Resort
The Disney HBCU week is October 7-9. Just like the Wilmington event, it will feature a college fair that could be life-changing.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Executive candidates set to face off in forum at Salisbury University
SALISBURY, Md. – Next Tuesday is Wicomico County’s chance to hear from the candidates vying for the County Executive’s seat. Salisbury University’s PACE, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Salisbury Committee (GSC) are hosting the forum. “It’s the three candidates for County Executive....
Commercial Observer
Copper Property Sells JCPenney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five JCPenney stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
WDEL 1150AM
Kent County prepared to welcome Firefly visitors
It's been 10 years since the first Firefly Music Festival was held in Dover, and once again thousands of music lovers are heading to Dover for four days of music. The 2022 Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday, but some festival enthusiasts were in town on Wednesday, making their final preps for four days of camping, including Scott McMurtrie, who is attending his 4th Firefly and knows some supplies needed to be bought locally.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end
Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
WBOC
An abundance of humanitarian aid awaited migrants
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While a group of migrants did not land in a plane at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown on Tuesday, there was no shortage of volunteers and support waiting to welcome them with open arms. Pastor Rene Knight is originally from the Dominican Republic and is currently the...
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
WBOC
Anti-Semitic Flyers Found Outside Homes on Rehoboth Beach
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Rehoboth Beach Police are investigating antisemitic flyers found outside hundreds of homes. The hateful flyers came in small bags, filled partially with corn kernels. The flyers contain messages blaming Jewish politicians for civic issues. The Rehoboth Beach Police Department says over 300 bags were distributed. Community members...
WDEL 1150AM
Well-being initiative expanding to Kent County
The Community Well-being Initiative (CWBI) launched last year by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) in New Castle County is being expanded to serve residents of Kent County. The announcement was made on Monday, September 19, 2022, as part of the State Opioid Response and Recovery Conference...
delawarepublic.org
As Xylazine arrives in Delaware's drug supply, users and harm reduction experts search for responses
Drug users and harm reduction workers in Delaware report the veterinary tranquilizer Xylazine is increasingly seen in the state’s drug supply, especially in fentanyl sold in New Castle County. Xylazine isn’t yet well-understood by drug and public health researchers, leaving users and outreach workers to begin searching for ways...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lewes (DE)
Lewes lies on Delaware Bay in Delaware State, United States. This incorporated city is located on the east side of Sussex County. It is the European’s first settlement site in the state. Lewes is one of the fast-growing cities and tourist destinations in Delaware. It had a population of...
WMDT.com
The Brightside: Lady Barber
DELMAR, Del. – The Delmar community, known to be close and tight-knit has a gem right in the heart of town, the Delmar barber shop. While the shop has been around since the 1940s, it’s the current owner that makes it so unique. Delmar’s First National Bank, turned...
