Dover, DE

rhodycigar.com

Football falls to Delaware in home opener

Henderson overwhelms Rhody defense, Rams lose 42-21 The stands were packed Saturday afternoon for the CAA Game of the Week between the 17th ranked Rams and 9th ranked Blue Hens PHOTO CREDIT: Eddie Melfi. The University of Rhode Island football team hosted Delaware for their first home game of the...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Cape Henlopen shuts out Sussex Academy in three sets

LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated Sussex Academy in a final score of 3 sets to 0 on Tuesday night. Cape Henlopen and Sussex Academy would stay neck and neck in the first game but the Vikings would fight through and take it in a final score of 25-21. Cape would dominate the second set in a final score of 25-14.
LEWES, DE
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch

One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
CHESTER, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware youth take the lead with #MyReasonWhyDE campaign

If someone asks you "what's your reason why?" you may want to have an answer ready. The question is the centerpiece of an attempt to spread a peer-based healthy message, utilizing social media, hashtags, and most importantly the creativity and commitment of young people. Through a grant-supported program, they were...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington's 6th HBCU Week begins

25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and ten corporations are taking part in Wilmington's 6th HBCU Week and College Fair. Activities over five days of activities will include panel discussions, a block party, battle of the bands, a concert and a comedy show. HBCU Week began in 2017. It is...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We hope everyone is getting outside and enjoying this year's Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's been a great start to this year's season and that continues this weekend with more than a dozen more events and festivals to tell you about throughout the region.
DELAWARE STATE
Commercial Observer

Copper Property Sells JCPenney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M

A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five JCPenney stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WDEL 1150AM

Kent County prepared to welcome Firefly visitors

It's been 10 years since the first Firefly Music Festival was held in Dover, and once again thousands of music lovers are heading to Dover for four days of music. The 2022 Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday, but some festival enthusiasts were in town on Wednesday, making their final preps for four days of camping, including Scott McMurtrie, who is attending his 4th Firefly and knows some supplies needed to be bought locally.
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end

Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

An abundance of humanitarian aid awaited migrants

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While a group of migrants did not land in a plane at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown on Tuesday, there was no shortage of volunteers and support waiting to welcome them with open arms. Pastor Rene Knight is originally from the Dominican Republic and is currently the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
proptalk.com

Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals

Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

Anti-Semitic Flyers Found Outside Homes on Rehoboth Beach

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Rehoboth Beach Police are investigating antisemitic flyers found outside hundreds of homes. The hateful flyers came in small bags, filled partially with corn kernels. The flyers contain messages blaming Jewish politicians for civic issues. The Rehoboth Beach Police Department says over 300 bags were distributed. Community members...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Well-being initiative expanding to Kent County

The Community Well-being Initiative (CWBI) launched last year by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) in New Castle County is being expanded to serve residents of Kent County. The announcement was made on Monday, September 19, 2022, as part of the State Opioid Response and Recovery Conference...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

As Xylazine arrives in Delaware's drug supply, users and harm reduction experts search for responses

Drug users and harm reduction workers in Delaware report the veterinary tranquilizer Xylazine is increasingly seen in the state’s drug supply, especially in fentanyl sold in New Castle County. Xylazine isn’t yet well-understood by drug and public health researchers, leaving users and outreach workers to begin searching for ways...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lewes (DE)

Lewes lies on Delaware Bay in Delaware State, United States. This incorporated city is located on the east side of Sussex County. It is the European’s first settlement site in the state. Lewes is one of the fast-growing cities and tourist destinations in Delaware. It had a population of...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

The Brightside: Lady Barber

DELMAR, Del. – The Delmar community, known to be close and tight-knit has a gem right in the heart of town, the Delmar barber shop. While the shop has been around since the 1940s, it’s the current owner that makes it so unique. Delmar’s First National Bank, turned...
DELMAR, DE

