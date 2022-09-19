AMERICUS — Two suspects were detained and two others are at large after recent gun-related incidents here. Americus Police Department officers responded to the 500 Block of East Forsyth Street after receiving a report of shots being fired. Two Hispanic males reported that they had been chased and shot at by two black male suspects. Investigation of the incident identified the two suspects as a juvenile who has been detained and Jyquavious Malik Pitts, 21, of Americus.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO