4 arrested, 11 cited following Highway 300 road check in Crisp County
Numerous law enforcement agencies teamed up for a road check in Crisp County. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network conducted a road check on Georgia Highway 300 in Crisp County Friday night. Citations were issued for suspended licenses, seat belt violations, child restraint violations...
1 injured after vehicle flipped and struck concrete divider in Albany
Albany police are investigating a serious accident that happened on Saturday. On September 17, police responded to an accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way. Police say that the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound from the Liberty Expressway, through the intersection, when the vehicle left the roadway.
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
Crisp enforces rules of the road
CORDELE, GA – Crisp County deputies say a joint road check with the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network last week on Georgia Highway 300 netted a couple of DUI and drug arrests beyond the usual traffic citations. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Chafin says the Friday...
Excessive algae cause major spills in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - In August, excessive algae caused two major effluent discharge spills in Arlington, according to city officials. The first happened on Aug. 9 and the second happened on Aug. 25. The Aug. 9 spill was 30,000 gallons and the Aug. 25 spill was 33,000 gallons. “The city...
City commission board back on track
On September 20, 2022 the City Commission regular meeting was held at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom at 5:30 p.m. with Chairman Joshua Deriso, Commissioners Vesta Beal-Shephard, Royce Reeves, Sr., Issac H. Owens, and Wesley Rainey in attendance. This meeting was the first meeting that Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. sat on the board since his suspension. The meeting agenda included department head reports as well discussions on ethics, voting, and code ordinances.
No injuries in Albany armed robbery
Albany police responded to Murphy's Express, in the 200 block of Cordele Road, on Tuesday evening for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police spoke with the clerk who told police that he was cleaning the exterior of the business when he was approached by a man demanding money. A man...
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System Police Department is asking for help identifying three men connected to lawn mower thefts. Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system. The suspects cut...
Decatur deputies seek help to identify two wanted for Attapulgus incident
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the public to identify two people. Deputies say that the two are wanted after an incident at the Dollar General in Attapulgus. According to law enforcement, the female in the photos may be a missing juvenile from Decatur County. Anyone with information...
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies recovered a two-year-old boy early Tuesday who had been missing for three days and his mother is now under arrest. The sheriff’s office says Kyson Washington was found with his mother, Karlee Soldiew, hiding at an apartment at the Jefferson...
Cairo, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cairo, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bainbridge High School football team will have a game with Cairo High School on September 21, 2022, 14:00:00.
Americus police make arrests, seek suspects in gun cases
AMERICUS — Two suspects were detained and two others are at large after recent gun-related incidents here. Americus Police Department officers responded to the 500 Block of East Forsyth Street after receiving a report of shots being fired. Two Hispanic males reported that they had been chased and shot at by two black male suspects. Investigation of the incident identified the two suspects as a juvenile who has been detained and Jyquavious Malik Pitts, 21, of Americus.
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years in Cook Co. shooting case
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after he was found guilty in a 2021 Cook County shooting case, according to Chase Studstill, Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney. James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges of two counts of...
Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Tifton and one city leader are not happy with the upkeep and cleanliness of two cemeteries in Tifton. One of those cemeteries is Oak Ridge Cemetery. Renee Cannady said she’s lived in Tifton for more than 20 years. “Absolutely disgusting to see...
Beyond the Whistle-Episode 4- Lee county / Colquitt County
Albany, Ga- In week four, one of the biggest games of the season was voted upon as game of the week. The Lee County Trojans and the Colquitt County Packers are both powerful teams with a variety of talent across the board. To get ready for the big game, I...
Omega man sentenced to 25 years in police aggravated assault case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Omega man was sentenced in an aggravated assault case that happened in 2018, according to Alapaha Judicial Circuit. Clyde Doyle Hamby, Jr., 31, was sentenced on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
New Albany Aldi opening soon
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In a little over a week, the Good Life City will soon be able to take part in the #AldiFinds trend. The new Aldi will open on Thursday, Sept. 29. The new grocery store is on 2816 Nottingham Way. Aldi officials said the new store, the...
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in Georgia
If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop in Georgia, you'll be pleased to know that a leading discount supermarket chain will soon open another new location in the peach state. The store is set to open later this month, so keep an eye out.
Phoebe begins demolition work on nursing education project
ALBANY — Given the green light by the city of Albany, construction crews began the demolition process Monday to kick off a Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital/Albany Technical College project that is expected to dramatically increase the number of nursing students trained by Albany Tech. After weeks of wrangling with...
