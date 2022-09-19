Julia Fox says her butt is the reason behind her infamous beauty look. Since making her Paris Fashion Week debut with former boyfriend Kanye West, the Uncut Gems actress has been sporting the dramatic "Fox eye," or a smudged out wing created by using what appears to be an entire palette's worth of heavy black eyeshadow. And with the end result being something that people have compared to a My Chemical Romance stan and Natalie Portman's character in Black Swan, it's safe to say that the undeniably intense look was purposefully designed to turn heads. But as Fox herself recently revealed, her bold beauty choice is also supposed to divert attention away from what she believes to be a diminishing asset of hers — and she apparently means that quite literally.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 23 HOURS AGO