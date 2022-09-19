Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum: Can The Top Altcoin End Bitcoin’s Dominance Post Merge?
Ethereum (ETH), dubbed as the ‘leader of all altcoins’ has long carried the burden and pressure of supplanting Bitcoin (BTC) as the king of all cryptocurrencies. To this date, it hasn’t succeeded or has come close into completing that mission. Not even The Merge could catapult Ethereum to the top and frankly, it hasn’t been able to even just leave a dent on the wall that was built by Bitcoin to keep its position.
ambcrypto.com
What Ethereum [ETH] traders can expect from Q4
Ethereum has been in the heat of discussion on social media following the release of the Merge last week. However, everything has not gone according to plan as ETH prices have dropped below $1,350. In fact, Ether’s weekly losses are now at more than 17% according to CoinMarketCap. But anonymous...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Token Issuance Plummets 95% Following Merge
The ultrasound money meme is taking life, with Ethereum’s daily token issuance dropping following the network upgrade. Ethereum’s (ETH) annual token supply change has dropped from 3.79% to 0.20% post-merge, per data from ultrasound.money. Following the network’s upgrade on September 15, Ethereum shifted from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu forms a bearish structure; here’s how you can benefit
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu investors have seen the meme coin gain nearly 150% measured from the bottom in mid-May to the top in mid-August. At the time of writing, a chunk...
ambcrypto.com
Why ETHPoW’s >40% surge post the Merge shouldn’t get miners all elated
ETHPoW, in contrast to its recent development, rallied 44.85% from its value on 19 September. According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency went from $0.480 to trade at $6.73 at press time. For its investors, this could be a sigh of relief since the breakdown of servers led to a massive loss...
Why Ethereum is Dropping After the Merge
The merge was designed to have a long-term impact, not a short-term one. Here's what you should know.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Only Asset in Green as Market Enters Bloodbath: Crypto Market Review, September 19
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitpanda to Suspend ADA Deposits and Withdrawals Ahead of Vasil Hard Fork
Austria-based cryptocurrency trading platform Bitpanda has joined the list of exchanges that will support the upcoming Vasil upgrade. The crypto exchange has stressed that deposits and withdrawals will be temporality disabled earlier today. As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrency exchange Binance also confirmed that it would support the Vasil hard fork....
ambcrypto.com
Crypto app downloads have interesting figure to surprise traders
Cryptocurrency trading and wallet app downloads have fallen by 55% year-over-year (YoY) through the third quarter due to sluggish market trends, says a recent Apptopia report. The report surveyed market trends around fintech companies and concluded that the “negative sentiment has gone too far.” Among the fintech segments worst hit by the economic crisis, the cryptocurrency industry leads the pack.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: Is this the point where investors ‘call it quits’
CryptoQuant analyst, Greatest_Trader, revealed that there was possible selling pressure from Bitcoin’s [BTC] long-term investors. This opinion may not be surprising, especially as BTC led its investors into losses after falling from $22,000 on 13 September. Since then, the king coin has failed to recover and has been trading...
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptos declined a day before the U.S. central bank announces its latest interest rate decision. Insights: Should the Ethereum network be subject to U.S. securities law? That question is at the heart of an SEC case against crypto promoter Ian Balina. Catch the...
ambcrypto.com
Binance and Helium have a good news for HNT holders
Helium, the decentralized wireless network has seen some dark days in the past. Even to this date, the price for the token continues to struggle below the $5 mark. But investors can be happy to know that some changes could deter the momentum. Helium has been seeing a massive uproar...
ambcrypto.com
ETH outflows over last month stood at $80 million- Decoding details
Weeks leading up to the Ethereum merge were marked by skepticism amongst investors, with many doubtful of the success of the network’s transition into a proof-of-stake mechanism. This led to increased outflows for the leading alt. Following the merge on 15 September, CoinShares, in its latest edition of the...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda will repay $200 million in crypto to bankrupt lender Voyager - after the crash hit dollar values
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda plans to give crypto worth $200 million to Voyager to pay off a loan. The loan was worth $377 million before the crypto slump, which helped push lender Voyager into bankruptcy. Alameda agreed to make the payment in bitcoin, ether and seven smaller cryptos by the end...
