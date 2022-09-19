ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum: Can The Top Altcoin End Bitcoin’s Dominance Post Merge?

Ethereum (ETH), dubbed as the ‘leader of all altcoins’ has long carried the burden and pressure of supplanting Bitcoin (BTC) as the king of all cryptocurrencies. To this date, it hasn’t succeeded or has come close into completing that mission. Not even The Merge could catapult Ethereum to the top and frankly, it hasn’t been able to even just leave a dent on the wall that was built by Bitcoin to keep its position.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

What Ethereum [ETH] traders can expect from Q4

Ethereum has been in the heat of discussion on social media following the release of the Merge last week. However, everything has not gone according to plan as ETH prices have dropped below $1,350. In fact, Ether’s weekly losses are now at more than 17% according to CoinMarketCap. But anonymous...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polkadot#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Dot
decrypt.co

Ethereum Token Issuance Plummets 95% Following Merge

The ultrasound money meme is taking life, with Ethereum’s daily token issuance dropping following the network upgrade. Ethereum’s (ETH) annual token supply change has dropped from 3.79% to 0.20% post-merge, per data from ultrasound.money. Following the network’s upgrade on September 15, Ethereum shifted from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu forms a bearish structure; here’s how you can benefit

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu investors have seen the meme coin gain nearly 150% measured from the bottom in mid-May to the top in mid-August. At the time of writing, a chunk...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Why ETHPoW’s >40% surge post the Merge shouldn’t get miners all elated

ETHPoW, in contrast to its recent development, rallied 44.85% from its value on 19 September. According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency went from $0.480 to trade at $6.73 at press time. For its investors, this could be a sigh of relief since the breakdown of servers led to a massive loss...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

Bitpanda to Suspend ADA Deposits and Withdrawals Ahead of Vasil Hard Fork

Austria-based cryptocurrency trading platform Bitpanda has joined the list of exchanges that will support the upcoming Vasil upgrade. The crypto exchange has stressed that deposits and withdrawals will be temporality disabled earlier today. As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrency exchange Binance also confirmed that it would support the Vasil hard fork....
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Crypto app downloads have interesting figure to surprise traders

Cryptocurrency trading and wallet app downloads have fallen by 55% year-over-year (YoY) through the third quarter due to sluggish market trends, says a recent Apptopia report. The report surveyed market trends around fintech companies and concluded that the “negative sentiment has gone too far.” Among the fintech segments worst hit by the economic crisis, the cryptocurrency industry leads the pack.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC]: Is this the point where investors ‘call it quits’

CryptoQuant analyst, Greatest_Trader, revealed that there was possible selling pressure from Bitcoin’s [BTC] long-term investors. This opinion may not be surprising, especially as BTC led its investors into losses after falling from $22,000 on 13 September. Since then, the king coin has failed to recover and has been trading...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Binance and Helium have a good news for HNT holders

Helium, the decentralized wireless network has seen some dark days in the past. Even to this date, the price for the token continues to struggle below the $5 mark. But investors can be happy to know that some changes could deter the momentum. Helium has been seeing a massive uproar...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

ETH outflows over last month stood at $80 million- Decoding details

Weeks leading up to the Ethereum merge were marked by skepticism amongst investors, with many doubtful of the success of the network’s transition into a proof-of-stake mechanism. This led to increased outflows for the leading alt. Following the merge on 15 September, CoinShares, in its latest edition of the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy