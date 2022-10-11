Women Talking: release date, reviews, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

One of the buzziest movies to premiere during the 2022 fall film festivals was Women Talking , a new drama from Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley. With a mostly female cast featuring a number of Oscar-nominated and winning actresses, Women Talking is often part of the conversation when talking about awards contenders.

Here is everything that we know about Women Talking .

Women Talking premieres for the public on December 2 in the US. A UK release date hasn’t been announced, but the movie is screening as part of the BFI London Film Festival, taking place from October 5-16.

What is the Women Talking plot?

Here is the official synopsis for Women Talking :

"A group of women, many of whom disagree on essential things, have a conversation to figure out how they might move forward together to build a better world for themselves and their children."

We can gather a bit more about the plot as the movie is based on the novel Women Talking by Miriam Toews . The book, released in 2018, is set in a Mennonite community and sees these women conducting a secret meeting in a hayloft to discuss the revelation that they are being drugged and abused by the men in their colony.

Who is in the Women Talking cast?

There are some major names making up the cast of Women Talking .

Headlining the mostly female ensemble are Rooney Mara ( The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo ), Claire Foy ( The Crown ), Jessie Buckley ( The Lost Daughter ) and Frances McDormand ( Nomadland ). They are joined in the cast by:

Judith Ivey as Agata

Emily Mitchell as Miep Friesen

Kate Hallett as Autje

Liv McNeil as Neitje

Shelia McCarthy as Greta

Michelle McLeod as Mejal

Kira Guloien as Anna

Shayla Brown as Helena

Vivien Endicott Douglas as Clara

Also part of the cast is Ben Whishaw ( This Is Going to Hurt ) as August Epp.

Check out some pictures from Women Talking:

Rooney Mara in Women Talking (Image credit: Michael Gibson/Orion Releasing)

Jessie Buckley in Women Talking (Image credit: Michael Gibson/Orion Releasing)

Ben Whishaw, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy in Women Talking (Image credit: Michael Gibson/Orion Releasing)

Judith Ivey and Claire Foy in Women Talking (Image credit: Michael Gibson/Orion Releasing)

Is there a Women Talking trailer?

The official trailer for Women Talking is here. It's short, but it features some big moments and juicy pieces of dialogue from the movie's A-list ensemble of actresses. Check it out below:

Women Talking reviews — what the critics are saying

Women Talking played both the Telluride Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, where critics got to give their first takes on the movie. The early word has been strong for the #MeToo drama.

Rotten Tomatoes currently (as of October 11) scores that movie as 87% "Fresh;" over on Metacritic , another review aggregator, it’s scoring an 80.

Here are some snippets from Women Talking reviews:

Sarah Miller, SlashFilm : "Moments of levity and joy twinkle throughout the crackling, tense narrative, endearing the characters to us viewers."

Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times : "Women Talking gathers extraordinary emotional force, and also something more: genuine spiritual weight."

Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly : "There’s a deep vein of humor and humanity that Polley and her actors mine from the text, and something quietly mesmerizing in their meticulous world-building."

Who is director Sarah Polley?

Sarah Polley began her career as an actress who starred in movies like The Sweet Hereafter , eXistenZ and Dawn of the Dead . However, she hasn’t acted in a movie or TV show since 2010 as she has devoted her career to writing and directing.

Polley’s feature directing debut was the movie Away from Her , which was nominated for two Oscars: Best Actress for Julie Christie and Best Adapted Screenplay for Polley. She followed that up with the Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen movie Take This Waltz and then the deeply personal documentary Stories We Tell .

Polley also wrote and directed the Netflix miniseries Alias Grace .