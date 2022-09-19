ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

knowtechie.com

iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22 – which smartphone is the better buy?

In this era of $1,000+ flagship smartphones, it’s nice to remember that base models are often substantially cheaper. This is especially true when comparing the iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22. The versions with multiple adverbs get all the headlines, but the base models give you most of the new...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The $350 Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld will arrive in October

Logitech is hosting an event today, during which it's revealing some new products for gamers and streamers. Details on one of those leaked in advance as a preorder page for the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld went live on Amazon Canada a bit early. The company has now officially unveiled the device.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

DJI releases Osmo Mobile 6 for video stabilization on smartphones

On Thursday, DJI announced DJI Osmo Mobile 6, a handheld stabilizer that works for smartphones and works in tandem with the iPhone 14's Action Mode. The iPhone 14 lineup received Action Mode, a software feature that stabilizes videos, but sometimes hardware such as the Osmo Mobile 6 is better for specific uses. Osmo Mobile 6 features 3-axis stabilization, a new Quick Launch feature, and ActiveTrack 5.0.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Meta’s Project Cambria VR headset already has a rival in the Pico 4 Pro

Following months of rumors and leaks, ByteDance-owned XR brand Pico finally unveiled its latest VR headsets including the high-end Pico 4 Pro. The Project Cambria to the base Pico 4’s Oculus Quest 2, the Pico 4 Pro model promises to deliver developers, businesses, and regular users a premium VR experience that’s beyond anything that Pico currently offers (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

How to stop paired Bluetooth devices from connecting automatically on Windows 11/10

Some of you might have faced this problem where the paired Bluetooth devices connect automatically to the Windows 11/10 computer. This is a very annoying issue because it prevents users from connecting their Bluetooth devices to devices other than their computers. If the Bluetooth of your system is tuned on, Windows automatically connects your system to the paired Bluetooth devices automatically when you turn on that Bluetooth device. In this article, we will talk about how to stop paired Bluetooth devices from connecting automatically on Windows 11/10.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Microsoft confirms Surface event for October 12, Surface Pro 9 expected

Microsoft has confirmed that it will host a launch event for its Surface product brand at 7 a.m. PT on October 12. Currently there only a few details about what devices will be announced at the event; however, some rumors suggest Microsoft might showcase the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 laptop-tablet hybrid, and Surface Studio 3 desktop, according to ZDNet.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

If Sonos made a turntable, it would look like this

What if Sonos made a turntable? It didn’t. But if Sonos were to build a vinyl-playing platter, it would surely look a lot like the Victrola Stream Carbon. The aesthetic nod to the wireless audio company is no accident. Victrola developed the new turntable in close consultation with Sonos to earn the company’s certification as a device that works with the Sonos wireless audio system.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

Logitech Brio 500 Webcam review: Setting a new standard

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Logitech is the biggest name in consumer webcams and has been for a long time. The company has managed to retain this status throughout the COVID-inspired work-from-home revolution, even without updating many of its most popular webcams. For years, the Logitech c920 series has set the standard for dedicated webcams in terms of image quality, features, and configuration software—until this month, that is, when Logitech released a new 1080p webcam, the Logitech Brio 500.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Vivo X90 Pro+: December-bound flagship slated to crush the Galaxy S23 with its new telephoto lens, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 1-inch camera sensor

Vivo isn't the first company that comes to mind when one thinks about a flagship smartphone. However, the Chinese OEM has been hard at work creating cutting-edge smartphones that rival high-end offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi and others. Our in-depth review of the Vivo X80 Pro determined it to be a solid performer with a few flaws. They should ideally get fixed with the Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+. Ice Universe has some juicy information about the latter.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

iPhone 14 Pro provides up to 38% faster 5G speeds

Apple is using a faster and more power-efficient Snapdragon X65 modem on the iPhone 14 Pro series. This allows the new iPhones to pull faster download speeds on 5G networks. The new modem also reduces the latency time. Combined, these improvements will provide a better network connectivity experience on the iPhone 14 Pro.
CELL PHONES

