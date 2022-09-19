ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Reader's Digest

How Robots Could Change the Future

Look to your favorite sci-fi movie and you’ll get a good sense of how Hollywood sees robots of the future: Most communicate with us. Some even look like us. But the future of robots doesn’t just lie in more lifelike, human and helpful drones, droids and automatons, which we’ll increasingly encounter at every turn. It also lies in smaller, smarter and more self-aware high-tech helpers that will aid and assist with nearly every facet of everyday life.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

These autonomous, wireless robots could dance on a human hair

Now, you may remember a similarly small machine from a few months ago, sitting proudly on the rim of a penny. Small, yes — but calling it a robot isn’t quite accurate. It was a tiny machine, for sure, but it operated through being repeatedly heated and cooled, leading it to expand and contract its legs.
THEATER & DANCE
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
ScienceAlert

Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI

The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Decoding the Three Dots (…) Or Spread Operator in Javascript

The spread operator is a type of syntax in Javascript that is used by functions calls and in arrays/objects. It has a multitude of different uses, so let's take a look at how we use the spread syntax in real Javascript code. In function calls, we can use the 3 dots in Javascript function calls to convert an array into a set of arguments for a function. Merging objects and merging arrays is a useful way to use spread syntax to run functions with arrays easily, and are good for merging objects and arrays.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Fast Company

Ryan Reynolds teams up with Creatively to offer $5,000 grants to creatives beginning their careers

If you’re a creative professional just getting started in your career, Ryan Reynolds wants to help you out. The Green Lantern actor’s new nonprofit, The Creative Ladder, has teamed up with the creative job platform Creatively to give away $5,000 monthly grants to up-and-coming creative professionals in the fields of design, advertising, marketing, and commercial production.
ADVOCACY
Daily Beast

Drones Will 3D Print Our Future Homes and Offices on the Fly

An international team of engineers have taken 3D printing to a whole new level by designing a fleet of drones that can build structures while in flight, unlocking new approaches to construction in hard-to-reach, unstable, or otherwise inaccessible places. These robots are the first of their kind to 3D print and hover simultaneously, and in proof-of-concept research published on Wednesday in Nature, researchers showed that the drones were able to coordinate and build tall cylinders out of polyurethane foam and a cement-like material.
ENGINEERING
TechRadar

Voice deepfakes are getting easier to spot

New research has shown that voice deepfakes are becoming easier to spot as synthetic recreations of real voices, thanks to the anatomy of our vocal tracts. Researchers at the University of Florida have devised a method of simulating images of a human vocal tract’s apparent movements (opens in new tab) while a voice clip - real or fake - is played back.
TECHNOLOGY
The Atlantic

The Dark Side of Frictionless Technology

A few weeks ago I wrote about the joy of calm technology; specifically, the satisfaction that I’ve found trying to learn a new physical skill (for me, playing guitar). A whole lot of you wrote in with your own stories, and a few of you also shared reading recommendations. Last week, while taking the week off, I read one of those books: Matthew B. Crawford’s 2009 best seller, Shop Class as Soulcraft. Crawford—a Ph.D think-tank dropout turned motorcycle mechanic—offers a passionate case for the value and dignity of manual work and elaborates at great length on what I like to call the art of slow progress.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Jitx wants to change the way engineers design circuit boards using code

Jitx, a startup from three Berkeley alumni, recognized that the digital approach to board design hadn’t changed much and they saw an opening. They have created a new way of designing boards using code to describe what the board looks like. Today the company announced the general availability of that product and a previously unannounced $12 million Series A.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Aerial additive manufacturing with multiple autonomous robots

Additive manufacturing methods1,2,3,4 using static and mobile robots are being developed for both on-site construction5,6,7,8 and off-site prefabrication9,10. Here we introduce a method of additive manufacturing, referred to as aerial additive manufacturing (Aerial-AM), that utilizes a team of aerial robots inspired by natural builders11 such as wasps who use collective building methods12,13. We present a scalable multi-robot three-dimensional (3D) printing and path-planning framework that enables robot tasks and population size to be adapted to variations in print geometry throughout a building mission. The multi-robot manufacturing framework allows for autonomous three-dimensional printing under human supervision, real-time assessment of printed geometry and robot behavioural adaptation. To validate autonomous Aerial-AM based on the framework, we develop BuilDrones for depositing materials during flight and ScanDrones for measuring the print quality, and integrate a generic real-time model-predictive-control scheme with the Aerial-AM robots. In addition, we integrate a dynamically self-aligning delta manipulator with the BuilDrone to further improve the manufacturing accuracy to five millimetres for printing geometry with precise trajectory requirements, and develop four cementitious"“polymeric composite mixtures suitable for continuous material deposition. We demonstrate proof-of-concept prints including a cylinder 2.05"‰metres high consisting of 72 layers of a rapid-curing insulation foam material and a cylinder 0.18"‰metres high consisting of 28 layers of structural pseudoplastic cementitious material, a light-trail virtual print of a dome-like geometry, and multi-robot simulations. Aerial-AM allows manufacturing in-flight and offers future possibilities for building in unbounded, at-height or hard-to-access locations.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Interaction with a reactive partner improves learning in contrast to passive guidance

Many tasks such as physical rehabilitation, vehicle co-piloting or surgical training, rely on physical assistance from a partner. While this assistance may be provided by a robotic interface, how to implement the necessary haptic support to help improve performance without impeding learning is unclear. In this paper, we study the influence of haptic interaction on the performance and learning of a shared tracking task. We compare in a tracking task the interaction with a human partner, the trajectory guidance traditionally used in training robots, and a robot partner yielding human-like interaction. While trajectory guidance resulted in the best performance during training, it dramatically reduced error variability and hindered learning. In contrast, the reactive human and robot partners did not impede the adaptation and allowed the subjects to learn without modifying their movement patterns. Moreover, interaction with a human partner was the only condition that demonstrated an improvement in retention and transfer learning compared to a subject training alone. These results reveal distinctly different learning behaviour in training with a human compared to trajectory guidance, and similar learning between the robotic partner and human partner. Therefore, for movement assistance and learning, algorithms that react to the user's motion and change their behaviour accordingly are better suited.
TECHNOLOGY
IFLScience

Seeing The World Through A Dog's Eyes Reveals Interesting Difference To Human Vision

New research coming to a dog cinema near you showed a bunch of canines videos while they hung out in an MRI to see how their visual processing works. The results revealed intriguing insights into the differences between the ways that dogs and humans view the world, and there’s more to it than a positive outlook (find you a partner that looks at you the way a dog looks at fox poop).
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Traditional computers can solve some quantum problems

There has been a lot of buzz about quantum computers and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales, which means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say viable quantum computers are still a decade away or more. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Q&A: Algorithm to serve as cryptography standard for quantum computing era

Mathematicians often toil in obscurity, and that's likely because few people, apart from fellow mathematicians who share the same sub-specialty, understand what they do. Even when algorithms have practical applications, like helping drivers see approaching cars that the eye can't discern, it's the car manufacturer (or its software developer) that gets the credit.
COMPUTERS
psychologytoday.com

The Science Behind the Polygraph Machine

The polygraph is an instrument that measures a person’s physiological changes to the questions asked. An elevated physiological response to a particular question can help detect deception. When faced with a stressful situation, a person’s physiology will change automatically. For the polygraph to be accurate, there must be...
SCIENCE

