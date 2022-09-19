Google Chrome for Android has a redesigned address bar and suggestions interface in the works. The new design will mostly only be visible when you tap the address bar, making the suggestions for it look more in line with how the Google Search app and the Pixel Launcher search looks like on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It’s most likely that the redesign will roll out with or after the release of Chrome 108, which is currently in the Canary development stage, where it offers the best glimpse at the new design.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 HOURS AGO