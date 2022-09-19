Read full article on original website
How to clear cache on Android
Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
CNET
iOS 16.0.2 Update Released, Fixes Camera Shake and More
Apple released iOS 16.0.2 update Thursday, and it fixes a handful of bugs and issues users may experience. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced. Other issues the update fixes include some iPhone screens going black during device setup and copy and pasting between apps causing permission prompts.
Business Insider
2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android
Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
The 11 Best Google Maps Alternatives For Android In 2022
Google Maps is widely regarded as one of the best, most reliable navigation apps for both Android and iOS devices. But the app isn't for everyone. Whether you have particular needs in a navigation app that Google Maps just isn't meeting, or you simply don't want an app made by Google, there are a ton of great alternatives. (If you don't want an app owned by Google, you should avoid Waze, as well.)
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
YouTube rolls out more immersive, clean video pages on mobile and web
YouTube is beginning to roll out new visual improvements for its mobile app. The update includes new pill-shaped icons and eye-catching finishes for a video's top comment or its description box.
Nothing phone (1) updates with ear (1) app integration and more camera improvements
Nothing OS version 1.1.4 is beginning its gradual rollout. The update will bring in Nothing ear (1) app integration to the phone (1) along with more improvements to the device's camera.
Google Chrome for Android has a snazzy new address bar in the works
Google Chrome for Android has a redesigned address bar and suggestions interface in the works. The new design will mostly only be visible when you tap the address bar, making the suggestions for it look more in line with how the Google Search app and the Pixel Launcher search looks like on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It’s most likely that the redesign will roll out with or after the release of Chrome 108, which is currently in the Canary development stage, where it offers the best glimpse at the new design.
makeuseof.com
5 Apple TV+ Error Codes (and How to Fix Them)
Apple TV+ is a great streaming service, especially for Apple users. While it usually runs without a hitch, occasionally, you may experience an error message that interrupts your entertainment. When this occurs, there are a few troubleshooting processes you may take prior to contacting Apple support for help. 1. "Video...
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Contacts on Telegram
When scrolling through your contact list on Telegram, you might find a few unknown contacts. Also, there are times when Telegram also sends notifications that one of your contacts joined Telegram, but you don't recognize the contact. In such cases, you would want to delete the contact immediately, and you...
The Verge
Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta
Apple’s latest iOS 16.1 beta addresses a major complaint about the battery percentage indicator that was introduced with iOS 16: now, the battery icon will be filled in based on how much juice it actually has. The battery percentage still appears within the icon, which personally isn’t my favorite design, but now the whole thing looks a lot closer to how it should have been from the start.
The Verge
Here’s how Microsoft is rolling out its first major update to Windows 11
The Windows 11 2022 Update is officially here. Microsoft’s latest OS update includes app folders in the Start menu, drag and drop on the taskbar, new touch gestures and animations, and lots of accessibility improvements. You can find our full overview of all the new features right here. Microsoft...
Android phone updates could get much easier – iOS should learn a thing or two
Android phones have always had a more laissez-faire approach to new version updates than iOS devices – while iPhones bug you with annoying notifications and reminders to update, Android phones rarely even let you know that a new update is available. However, it sounds like Google is introducing an...
ZDNet
Microsoft's updated Windows 11 photos app makes it easier to backup your pictures
With the Windows 11 2022 Update now rolling out, Microsoft has released an updated Windows 11 Photos app that aims to improve how users manage photos with a OneDrive backup integration and it makes Clipchamp the default video-editing tool. The new Photos app brings a refresh to the gallery, and...
Phone Arena
Google might soon bring several key updates to the Messages app
Have you ever been in a situation where someone, a friend let’s say, sends you a voice message that you really want to hear, but you can’t because you are at work for example? Oh who are we kidding, we’ve all found ourselves in a similar situation at least once.
ZDNet
Apple set to issue fix for iPhone 14 Pro 'shaking uncontrollably'
Apple's new flagship phone, the iPhone 14 Pro, comes with a bevy of impressive new features and technological advancements, including a powerful new display and pro-level camera upgrades. Those features, however, are pretty useless if the camera functionality is buggy with your go-to photo apps. Apple on Monday confirmed that...
The Windows Club
WhatsApp Calls not working on WiFi on PC or Phone
WhatsApp is a default online message and calling service for most users. There are a lot of upsides to popularity, but there is one significant downside, if there is a problem with that service, it will affect millions of users. As of late, a lot of users reported that their WhatsApp Calls are not working on WiFi on PC or Phone. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve it.
