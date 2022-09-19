ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

BGR.com

How to clear cache on Android

Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16.0.2 Update Released, Fixes Camera Shake and More

Apple released iOS 16.0.2 update Thursday, and it fixes a handful of bugs and issues users may experience. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced. Other issues the update fixes include some iPhone screens going black during device setup and copy and pasting between apps causing permission prompts.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android

Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The 11 Best Google Maps Alternatives For Android In 2022

Google Maps is widely regarded as one of the best, most reliable navigation apps for both Android and iOS devices. But the app isn't for everyone. Whether you have particular needs in a navigation app that Google Maps just isn't meeting, or you simply don't want an app made by Google, there are a ton of great alternatives. (If you don't want an app owned by Google, you should avoid Waze, as well.)
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google Chrome for Android has a snazzy new address bar in the works

Google Chrome for Android has a redesigned address bar and suggestions interface in the works. The new design will mostly only be visible when you tap the address bar, making the suggestions for it look more in line with how the Google Search app and the Pixel Launcher search looks like on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It’s most likely that the redesign will roll out with or after the release of Chrome 108, which is currently in the Canary development stage, where it offers the best glimpse at the new design.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

5 Apple TV+ Error Codes (and How to Fix Them)

Apple TV+ is a great streaming service, especially for Apple users. While it usually runs without a hitch, occasionally, you may experience an error message that interrupts your entertainment. When this occurs, there are a few troubleshooting processes you may take prior to contacting Apple support for help. 1. "Video...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Contacts on Telegram

When scrolling through your contact list on Telegram, you might find a few unknown contacts. Also, there are times when Telegram also sends notifications that one of your contacts joined Telegram, but you don't recognize the contact. In such cases, you would want to delete the contact immediately, and you...
INTERNET
The Verge

Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

Apple’s latest iOS 16.1 beta addresses a major complaint about the battery percentage indicator that was introduced with iOS 16: now, the battery icon will be filled in based on how much juice it actually has. The battery percentage still appears within the icon, which personally isn’t my favorite design, but now the whole thing looks a lot closer to how it should have been from the start.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Here’s how Microsoft is rolling out its first major update to Windows 11

The Windows 11 2022 Update is officially here. Microsoft’s latest OS update includes app folders in the Start menu, drag and drop on the taskbar, new touch gestures and animations, and lots of accessibility improvements. You can find our full overview of all the new features right here. Microsoft...
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Google might soon bring several key updates to the Messages app

Have you ever been in a situation where someone, a friend let’s say, sends you a voice message that you really want to hear, but you can’t because you are at work for example? Oh who are we kidding, we’ve all found ourselves in a similar situation at least once.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Apple set to issue fix for iPhone 14 Pro 'shaking uncontrollably'

Apple's new flagship phone, the iPhone 14 Pro, comes with a bevy of impressive new features and technological advancements, including a powerful new display and pro-level camera upgrades. Those features, however, are pretty useless if the camera functionality is buggy with your go-to photo apps. Apple on Monday confirmed that...
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

WhatsApp Calls not working on WiFi on PC or Phone

WhatsApp is a default online message and calling service for most users. There are a lot of upsides to popularity, but there is one significant downside, if there is a problem with that service, it will affect millions of users. As of late, a lot of users reported that their WhatsApp Calls are not working on WiFi on PC or Phone. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve it.
CELL PHONES

