ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

Texas DSHS to provide scholarships for EMS education and training

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday it will offer Emergency Medical Service scholarships to assist students looking to pursue careers in the EMS field. The Texas Legislature passed a $21.7 million EMS education and recruitment initiative as part of its American Rescue Plan Act package in October...
TEXAS STATE
stateofreform.com

Washington health care organizations launch projects to boost residents’ health by mitigating the impacts of social determinants

Social determinants of health have a significant influence on the overall health of Washingtonians, and several health care organizations are working on projects that aim to improve the effects they can have on residents. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Alison...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Health
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
stateofreform.com

Bills concerning supplemental nursing service agencies and rural emergency hospitals introduced in Michigan Legislature

Two bills proposing policy changes concerning staffing and beds in health facilities have recently been introduced in the Michigan Legislature. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. On Sept. 7th, Rep. Sarah Lightner (R – Springport) introduced a bill regulating supplemental nursing...
MICHIGAN STATE
stateofreform.com

Q&A: Jaime Wissler, Executive Director of the One Utah Health Collaborative, on the work ahead

Jaime Wissler is a seasoned public servant with 25 years of experience coordinating with industry partners, and local, state, and federal governments. Wissler has worked a variety of criminal investigations surrounding health care fraud, illegal narcotics, bank fraud, money laundering, wire fraud, identity theft, assault, workplace violence, and more. Wissler...
UTAH STATE
stateofreform.com

Washington lawmakers discuss health-related policy priorities for 2023 session

Washington lawmakers on both sides of the aisle discussed some key health-related policy priorities and issues to track during the 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The conference featured 2 policy leadership...
WASHINGTON STATE
stateofreform.com

Q&A: New WSHA Director of Safety and Quality Workforce discusses Washington’s hospital workforce challenges

The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) has tapped Gena Ahlawat to serve as its new Director of Safety and Quality Workforce. She will guide hospital leaders in addressing workforce capacity and safety initiatives. Her initial focus will be on implementing nurse staffing committees. Washington State hospitals are facing serious staffing...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Policy#Health Sciences#Family Health#Medical Services#General Health#North Texas
stateofreform.com

Attorney General Brnovich announces grants to 11 organizations to combat the opioid crisis

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced today [Sept. 15th] the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has awarded $6 million in grant funding to eleven organizations across the state to combat the opioid crisis. The funding will be used to support opioid abuse and underlying mental health-related issues for more than 21,000 children, pregnant women and mothers, veterans, and underserved communities.
ARIZONA STATE
stateofreform.com

While Ballot Measure 110 offers Oregonians charged with drug crimes a treatment option in lieu of prison, many are no-shows for court

While the passage of Ballot Measure 110 in 2020 offered Oregonians charged with drug offenses treatment options as an alternative to a stint in prison, many people are not seeking treatment. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Phil Lemman, Deputy State...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy