Read full article on original website
Related
stateofreform.com
5 Things Maryland: Department of Health RFPs, Q&A w/ Joe DeMattos, Hospital price transparency
In this month’s newsletter we feature two new RFPs out of the Maryland Department of Health, a video interview with HFAM CEO & President Joe DeMattos, and a conversation on efforts to improve the implementation of Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers in the state. Thank you for reading!. Emily...
stateofreform.com
Texas DSHS to provide scholarships for EMS education and training
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday it will offer Emergency Medical Service scholarships to assist students looking to pursue careers in the EMS field. The Texas Legislature passed a $21.7 million EMS education and recruitment initiative as part of its American Rescue Plan Act package in October...
stateofreform.com
Washington health care organizations launch projects to boost residents’ health by mitigating the impacts of social determinants
Social determinants of health have a significant influence on the overall health of Washingtonians, and several health care organizations are working on projects that aim to improve the effects they can have on residents. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Alison...
stateofreform.com
5 Things California: Children & Youth Behavioral Health Initiative, Medi-Cal on the ground, Moving from awareness to action on health equity
The 2022 Los Angeles State of Reform Health Policy Conference is this Thursday, Sept. 22nd! We’re so excited to see folks at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport this week. Peruse the list of panels and speakers scheduled for the day, and if you haven’t already, there’s still time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stateofreform.com
Bills concerning supplemental nursing service agencies and rural emergency hospitals introduced in Michigan Legislature
Two bills proposing policy changes concerning staffing and beds in health facilities have recently been introduced in the Michigan Legislature. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. On Sept. 7th, Rep. Sarah Lightner (R – Springport) introduced a bill regulating supplemental nursing...
stateofreform.com
Q&A: Jaime Wissler, Executive Director of the One Utah Health Collaborative, on the work ahead
Jaime Wissler is a seasoned public servant with 25 years of experience coordinating with industry partners, and local, state, and federal governments. Wissler has worked a variety of criminal investigations surrounding health care fraud, illegal narcotics, bank fraud, money laundering, wire fraud, identity theft, assault, workplace violence, and more. Wissler...
stateofreform.com
Washington lawmakers discuss health-related policy priorities for 2023 session
Washington lawmakers on both sides of the aisle discussed some key health-related policy priorities and issues to track during the 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The conference featured 2 policy leadership...
stateofreform.com
Q&A: New WSHA Director of Safety and Quality Workforce discusses Washington’s hospital workforce challenges
The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) has tapped Gena Ahlawat to serve as its new Director of Safety and Quality Workforce. She will guide hospital leaders in addressing workforce capacity and safety initiatives. Her initial focus will be on implementing nurse staffing committees. Washington State hospitals are facing serious staffing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stateofreform.com
Attorney General Brnovich announces grants to 11 organizations to combat the opioid crisis
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced today [Sept. 15th] the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has awarded $6 million in grant funding to eleven organizations across the state to combat the opioid crisis. The funding will be used to support opioid abuse and underlying mental health-related issues for more than 21,000 children, pregnant women and mothers, veterans, and underserved communities.
stateofreform.com
While Ballot Measure 110 offers Oregonians charged with drug crimes a treatment option in lieu of prison, many are no-shows for court
While the passage of Ballot Measure 110 in 2020 offered Oregonians charged with drug offenses treatment options as an alternative to a stint in prison, many people are not seeking treatment. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Phil Lemman, Deputy State...
Comments / 0