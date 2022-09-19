ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

South Fort Myers High lockdown lifted after suspected “swatting” incident

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – South Fort Myers High School was placed on lockdown as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a threat made toward the school.

The sheriff’s office says they received the call just after 1 p.m. on Friday. It was from someone outside of the country and they told dispatchers more than 20 people were shot inside South Fort Myers High School.

“It’s being tracked, investigated and worked on but it was not a local number. That call came from out of the country,” says Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

In situations like this, Sheriff Marceno says their number one priority is to assure safety. Once they do that and rule out all possible threats, they communicate that with the school district which relays the message to parents.

“Anyone who may have a loved one in that school is just going to want answers, that’s what we all want… we want answers, but we can’t deliver misinformation,” says Sheriff Marceno.

The school district told NBC2 they shared the information the sheriff’s office put out on social media around 1:20 p.m. before following up with a district-wide all clear alert at 2 o’clock.

District representatives say, “We do not have control over rumors spread on social media, via text messages or local media. We use only official district communication channels to communicate factual information.”

On Monday, t

he school reported 1,633 out of 1,924 total enrolled students came to school. They provided

extra counselors on campus. District officials say this is standard protocol after a traumatic event.

Sheriff Marceno says although this was part of a nationwide hoax, he is proud of how his office responded.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them, we’re not waiting a second,” says Sheriff Marceno. “We train 7x the amount mandated by Florida State statute, so God forbid we get that dreaded call, we’re going in and not waiting a second.”

All 67 schools in Lee County were checked, according to LCSO.

The reports are believed to be part of a nationwide swatting event. Swatting is when a park call is made to emergency service in an attempt to get a large number of law enforcement to a specific location.

“Out of an abundance of caution, ALL schools within Lee County’s jurisdiction were searched and cleared as deputies and School Resource Officers ensured there were no threats,” LCSO said in a tweet.

The Lee County School District sent a message out to parents to inform them of the situation.

All our schools are safe. There is no threat to students. We received information form the Lee County Sherriff’s Office about a threat to all our schools and directed their school resource officers to sweep their campuses as a precaution. Again, all our schools are safe. There is not threat to any students. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigation if this threat is part of nationwide hoax.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were no reported threats made to schools in their district.

“Collier County Parents of students in Lee County schools: there is NO active school safety threat in Lee County! We have verified this with Lee County Sheriff’s Office,” CCSO said in a Facebook post. “Please DO NOT call 9-1-1 asking for information about Lee County schools. Our 9-1-1 system is inundated with information calls and this is delaying help to real emergencies in our county. We understand you are upset and worried. We can tell you that there is NO active threat!”

This story is developing. Trust NBC2 to bring you the latest details as they become available.

