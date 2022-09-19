ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

ohmymag.co.uk

Toilet-to-tap: We could be drinking toilet water in the future

Some swear by supermarket water from glass bottles, others prefer tap water. In the UK, the water shortage could soon lead to resorting to very special measures - which come from the toilet. This is possible because of the toilet-to-tap system. Water increasingly scarce. Water is a scarce commodity, especially...
HEALTH
The Independent

6 best tabletop dishwashers for squeaky clean plates in small spaces

Life’s too short to spend any of it doing the dishes. However, not all of us are lucky enough to have the space for a standard size dishwasher while anyone in a rented property may prefer to choose one they can install without drastically altering the kitchen and even take with them when they move on.If you have an area of work top to spare, a table top dishwasher – also called counter top, compact or portable – may be the answer to your washing up woes. Though they’re too small to clean bigger dishes and pans, they can certainly...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get the Gunk out of Your Keurig for Better Brewing: 5 Steps to a Clean Machine

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're making your morning coffee with a Keurig each day, it's inevitable that some gunk will gradually accumulate. But keep an eye on it -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can put a damper on the Keurig's performance. Even worse, if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

How To Conserve Your Pool Water This Summer

There’s no denying swimming pools require a lot of water, especially during the summer months when heat and sunlight cause increased evaporation. And with droughts and water shortages in many parts of the country, you may feel just a wee bit guilty splashing around in your backyard pool. But...
LIFESTYLE
BobVila

How to Clean a Faucet Aerator

There is a fitting known as a faucet aerator located on the end of most bathroom and kitchen faucets. This fitting mixes air into the water as it passes through the aerator faucet to create a smooth stream made up of numerous tiny water droplets. The sink aerator also acts to restrict the flow of water. This combination of air injection and low faucet flow helps to reduce overall water consumption.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

These prefab tiny homes are 3D printed using recycled plastic

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! And one of the newbies in the tiny home market is Azure. The Los Angeles-based startup is using recycled plastic to 3D print prefab tiny homes!
ENVIRONMENT
Lifestyle
Home & Garden
Family Handyman

Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?

Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Family Handyman

How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
HOME & GARDEN

