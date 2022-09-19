Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Medical student from Dothan awarded $5,000 scholarship
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A medical student native to Dothan is getting some significant financial assistance in the form of an award from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama. The organization announced in a release on Tuesday that Madison Hogans, who is currently a student at the University...
southeastsun.com
Fall Harvest Day scheduled for Saturday at the Farmers Market
That time of year is here. The Enterprise Farmers Market will usher in Autumn at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday, Sept. 24, with a cake walk and a new event, a Scarecrow Costume Contest. “We always look forward to this seasonal celebration of all fall crops,” said Kay Kirkland, Special...
Troy Messenger
in 1969, Mrs. Walt Flanders, Jr. turned dream into reality
In 1969, the Troy Messenger ran a series of stories called careers for women. Here is another interesting story. “Nursing was a childhood dream, I guess I never have outgrown it.” With the encouragement of her parents, Mrs. Shirley Flanders turned her dream into a career as a registered nurse.
wdhn.com
Dothan golf course closing for race
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Oaks Disc Golf Course at Eastgate Park will be closed Saturday, September 24, for a Cross Country meet. The Disc Golf Course will re-open on Saturday afternoon, at approximately 2:00 p.m., after the conclusion of the race.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southeastsun.com
Mayor honors local man for life-saving actions
Mayor William E. Cooper, at the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday, honored Marvin Pinckney for his life-saving heroic actions earlier this month. Pinckney, a retired Army command sergeant major, was in his garage Sept. 3 when he noticed flames coming from a neighbor’s home on Bellwood Road. He called 911 and entered the home to rescue Mary Griffin and her caregiver. With the help of passersby, Pinckney was able to evacuate the women from the home.
tropnews.com
From Sidelines to Trojan History
“Football, it’s the greatest thing on earth.” These words were spoken by McKenzie Bryant, who can often be found helping Troy’s inside linebackers practice, sometimes on the defensive field during official training, sometimes off the clock. When Bryant found out in January that Troy’s head football coach...
southeastsun.com
Mayor declares Patriot Day in Enterprise
Mayor William E. Cooper was joined by representatives of local Veterans Service Organizations on Friday, Sept. 9, to declare Sunday, Sept. 11, as Patriot Day in Enterprise to commemorate the 21stanniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed 2,983 people in 2001. The VSOs and the City of Enterprise collaborated to present a Patriot Day ceremony commemorating the tragedy, remembering the fallen and honoring first responders for their bravery and sacrifice on that day.
wdhn.com
UAB state-of-the-art clinic coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— In an effort to combat the state’s dental workforce crisis, The University of Alabama at Birmingham(UAB) School of Dentistry has officially signed off on the plan to bring a new satellite dentistry clinic to Dothan. The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees unanimously approved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Dothan Houston County Library System to host a passport drive fair
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) will host a Passport Fair on Thursday, September 22, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Westgate Branch, located at 535 Recreation Road, Dothan, AL 36303. DHCLS will have multiple certified passport agents on hand to assist with...
wdhn.com
Dothan commission denies church property rezone, pastor speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan City Commission has denied the rezoning request for land owned by a large baptist church in Downtown Dothan. Calvary Baptist Church recently put in a request to the commission to have 14 acres of wooded property, a few blocks from its downtown Dothan campus, rezoned.
southeastsun.com
Marshall sworn in as City Prosecutor
Local attorney Ashley Marshall became City Prosecutor after being sworn in at the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday night, Sept. 20. Municipal Judge Paul Sherling administered the oath of office. Marshall’s husband, J.B, and sons, Jace and Will, were by her side. She was appointed by Mayor William E. Cooper.
WTVM
Barbour County schools solving teacher shortage
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama, The Barbour County School District has struggled to keep its teachers from leaving the school system over the years. School officials notice this is impacting students’ learning along with constant change. The interim superintendent tells me keeping teachers in rural areas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Former New Brockton Mayor Lenwood Herron dies
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — The town of New Brockton is mourning the death of a former mayor. Over the weekend, Lenwood Herron passed away following a brief illness at 69 years old. It was in the mid-2000s that Herron served his hometown. The current mayor Kathy Holley, says...
wtvy.com
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
Yes, it can happen: Snake finds its way into toilet of Alabama home
Friday, police officers in Eufaula, Alabama were called to a home where residents received a slithering surprise.
wtvy.com
Facebook sting leads to arrest of Geneva man
On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council will look at a number of options. One of those is increasing power rates to customers in the city. Other items brought up at a work session on the issue earlier this month included payroll costs for a second rescue squad crew. And the financial impact of police department dispatchers.
wtvy.com
Two juveniles charged for Dothan arson
Houston Academy’s Dynamic Duo: The Story of Will Wells and Kadyn Mitchell. For the first time since 2013, the Houston Academy Raiders are 4-0. If you’re wondering what’s behind that hot start, meet Kadyn Mitchell and Will Wells. Eufaula teens arrested for credit card fraud. Updated: 5...
wdhn.com
Dothan liquor store application denied
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
wdhn.com
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
Comments / 0