Pittsfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Shopping options abound at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E has a large amount of food vendors and entertainment, but the fair also features a number of vendors from which you can shop. From art to kitchenware to crafts, there’s almost something for everyone inside and outside the buildings. Copyright 2022....
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Zoo in Forest Park introduces Farrah the camel on Hump Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Zoo in Forest Park made a special announcement Wednesday, a.k.a. Hump Day. Meet Farrah! She is a five-month-old camel and their newest resident. Farrah had a rough start, experiencing mobility issues due to contracted tendons at birth. At two days old, she was hospitalized for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Chicopee Curve lane markings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned about the infamous Chicopee Curve and how, currently, there are only partially painted lane markings. The viewer wrote to us saying, quote:. “I’m curious about why the famous ‘Chicopee Curve’ on...
CHICOPEE, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Holyoke, MA
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
City
Southwick, MA
City
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Wednesday Forecast

Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens. Anna’s parents still do not know why their child’s heart stopped beating, but Susan Canning, a Westfield mom who lost her son after he went into cardiac arrest, said that this story is more common than you think.
WESTFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

2-hour delay at West Springfield Schools for police activity

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield public schools opened on a two-hour delay Thursday because of a threat that prompted heavy police presence. West Springfield Police confirmed that there was a threat made in the area of West Springfield High School. They also confirmed the individual responsible for making the threat has been arrested.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Traffic delays possible as The Big E celebrates Connecticut Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As fairgoers arrived at The Big E, especially those celebrating Connecticut Day, there were traffic concerns in the area. The traffic had been moving slowly, but it was not thick bumper-to-bumper traffic. Public safety officers made sure that everyone driving on that road and turning...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
#Lego Masters#Local Life#Ne Springfield#Localevent#Parade#New England#Video Game#Western Mass News#Enlace De Familia#Golf Fore Health Updated
westernmassnews.com

Amherst School Committee members discuss adding CRESS to schools

Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke man arrested in Springfield SVU investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man was arrested by the Springfield Police Department’s Special Victims Unit Wednesday morning for sexual assault charges that took place over the past several years. Officials said that the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit under Captain Brian Keenan, Holyoke Police Department, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to 3-car crash on Route 57 in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 57 in Agawam Wednesday afternoon for reports of a three-car crash. According to Mass. State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty, the Springfield Barracks received the call at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police said that the collision involved two SUVs and a sedan.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors Brooking’s Elementary’s ‘Mr. Sunshine’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - School is back in session and so is the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad. This month, we’re recognizing a Springfield educator who goes above and beyond not only for the students in his classroom, but for his entire community. With a nickname to match...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Circus returns to The Big E under a new big top

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A longtime Big E attraction is back for another year, but with some new touches. The first and most noticable change is the new circus under which the performances take place. Ringmaster Ian Garden Jr. told Western Mass News that this year’s Big E is the first time that it has ever been set up and it’s unique in that it was built for the circus’s needs.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
FUN 107

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Children found

CRESS, known as Community Responders For Equity, Safety and Service, provides community safety services in situations that do not involve violence or serious crime. Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Wilbraham Police searching for missing 15 and 11-year-olds.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned parent in Springfield reached out claims a man tried to lure her 8-year-old into his car on Sunday. She said this happened a day before parents received a robocall from the Springfield Public Schools alerting families about a stranger approaching kids in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

