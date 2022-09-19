Star Wars fans are overjoyed with Andor after the first episode premiered on Disney+. Diego Luna is finally back and viewers packed onto the streaming platform to get a taste of Cassian Andor again. The lead-up to the premiere was absolutely stuffed with quotes from the cast about how this Star Wars series was going to be different than what people expected. Well, after one entry, it seems clear that lUna and his co-stars weren't just saying that for the cameras. A thing that many viewers liked about Rogue One was that the world felt very lived-in and down to Earth. (As an expression!) Andor has managed to capture that same spirit and begin a compelling tale designed for a more mature audience. It's going to be wild to see the entire fandom react to every episode. Check out some of the best initial reactions down below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO