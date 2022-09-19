Read full article on original website
Star Wars: Andor season 2 likely coming in 2024
When there’s more Star Wars in the world, it’s a happy day, unless we’re talking about the Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker. In this instance, we’re talking about the new Star Wars series Andor, and looking ahead to when the second season of the show.
‘Andor’: Nicholas Britell Releases Opening Title Themes for First Three Episodes
Star Wars has produced some of the most memorable film music of all time, and most of it can be credited to the great John Williams. But with the series now having settled into the streaming age, it’s time for some new blood to infuse their own voice into the galaxy far, far away. And has there been a more exciting addition to the Star Wars music canon than Nicholas Britell? The composer behind arguably one of the greatest opening themes of any television show has created not one but 12 variations of the same title theme for the latest live-action Star Wars series, Andor.
‘Andor’ Will Cover 5 Years of Rebellion in 2 Seasons, Tony Gilroy Says
'Andor' creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy explained the timeframe of the show. It's the five years before 'Rogue One' but it will not last five seasons.
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
Diego Luna was drawn to playing in ‘the gray areas’ of Cassian Andor
Andor, the long awaited Star Wars series, has finally found its way to Disney Plus, promising an ethos we’ve not yet seen in George Lucas’ storied franchise and, so far, delivering on those promises with flying colors. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A...
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
Review: ‘Andor’ may be best ‘Star Wars’ series yet
In the opening moments of the new Disney+ series “Andor,” a feeling of déjà vu envelops the viewer. Given the show’s “Star Wars” pedigree (it’s a prequel to the prequel film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), that certainly makes sense.
‘Andor’: The ISB in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe Explained
'Andor' creator Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna elaborate on the ISB who make their return appearance to 'Star Wars' in the Disney+ series.
The ‘Andor’ Triple Premiere Makes ‘Star Wars’ Feel Fresh
A man walks into a bar. He’s a hard man who knows how to handle himself; he had to grow up early. His emotions and expressions are inscrutable. A victim of galactic turmoil, he lost his home and his parents at an early age. As an adult, he’s in exile from a world that the Empire destroyed. He’s searching for someone, and maybe he’s searching for something. He doesn’t care much for manners, and after entering the bar, it doesn’t take him long to run afoul of the patrons. He quickly claims a life in a way that suggests that this isn’t his first kill.
Star Wars: Andor Reveals Cassian’s First Droid Buddy
Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor was first introduced to the fans back in 2016 in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and now, he’s finally back in the latest Star Wars: Andor series. The first three episodes of the Andor series premiered on Disney+ on September 21 and the show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One.
Keanu Reeves to Return for a 'Constantine' Sequel with Original Director Francis Lawrence
Keanu Reeves is heading back into a fan favorite role. PEOPLE can confirm that a sequel to the cult favorite 2005 film Constantine is in the works. Fans will get to see Reeves, 58, reprise his role as exorcist/demonologist John Constantine after 17 years since the original first hit theaters. The supernatural thriller will re-team Reeves with original director Francis Lawrence.
'Star Wars' actor Diego Luna says 'Andor' explores the 'nuances' of Cassian's backstory
For Diego Luna, exploring the backstory of his "Star Wars" character, Cassian Andor, "completely made sense" and was an "immediate yes" from him. Six years after Cassian was first introduced in 2016's "Rogue One," fans are set to dive into the ill-fated thief-turned-Rebel spy's origin with "Andor," streaming now on Disney+. The show, which dropped its first three episodes Wednesday, sees Luna back to fill in the blanks about who his character is at his core.
‘Andor’ Won’t Violate ‘the Grand Canon’ of ‘Star Wars’ but Won’t Follow Previous Cassian Andor Stories
'Andor' creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy discusses the complexity of 'Star Wars' canon, including the hierarchy of strict canon for his 'Rogue One' prequel.
Will Smith Partnering with Ms. Marvel Director For Upcoming Movie
Will Smith will produce and could star in Brilliance, the narrative feature directorial debut of filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The Oscar-winning director of documentary shorts Saving Face and A Girl in the River, who most recently helmed two episodes of the Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel on Disney+, has signed onto the adaptation of author Marcus Sakey's novel for Paramount Pictures. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Smith isn't committed to star in what would be his first production for Paramount since 2019's Ang Lee-directed Gemini Man. The project has been in development since 2014.
Andor Premiere Episodes Have Star Wars Fans Buzzing
Star Wars fans are overjoyed with Andor after the first episode premiered on Disney+. Diego Luna is finally back and viewers packed onto the streaming platform to get a taste of Cassian Andor again. The lead-up to the premiere was absolutely stuffed with quotes from the cast about how this Star Wars series was going to be different than what people expected. Well, after one entry, it seems clear that lUna and his co-stars weren't just saying that for the cameras. A thing that many viewers liked about Rogue One was that the world felt very lived-in and down to Earth. (As an expression!) Andor has managed to capture that same spirit and begin a compelling tale designed for a more mature audience. It's going to be wild to see the entire fandom react to every episode. Check out some of the best initial reactions down below.
Diego Luna Says 'Andor' Is the 'Most Grounded Star Wars'
"To me, [Andor] is the story of a refugee," Diego Luna tells Newsweek's Parting Shot about the new 'Star Wars' series 'Andor' on Disney+.
‘Andor’: Every Star Wars Easter Egg in the Premiere
Andor takes us to a totally new part of the Star Wars galaxy, with Diego Luna revealing the early days of Rogue One Rebel leader Cassian Andor. But even though Andor has a whole new story, it’s still steeped in Star Wars lore from the past. In our latest...
Horror Classic ‘Scanners’ Getting HBO Series
Here is some news that is sure to blow some minds — in the most literal sense. HBO is reportedly developing a TV series version of Scanners, the cult classic horror movie from director David Cronenberg. Although the original 1981 movie spawned a bunch of sequels in the 1990s, this is the first time Cronenberg himself has been involved with one of these projects. The Hollywood Reporter says that Cronenberg “who also wrote the original movie, will act as executive producer along with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res Studio and Meredith Duff and Sarah Sullivan of Wayward Films.” William Bridges from Black Mirror will be the showrunner, while Lovecraft Country’s Yann Demange will serve as director.
Stephen King Has Named The Best Limited Series He's Seen In 2022, And It's Currently Streaming
Stephen King has been watching a lot of great television in 2022. He kicked off the year back in January sharing love for the freshman series Yellowjackets; he called Severance the "coolest, loopiest" show of the spring; he dubbed Shining Girls as being "exactly what streaming is made for;" and just a few weeks ago, he hailed the work done on Black Bird. That's quite a lot of praise being thrown around for a lot of great projects – but now he has offered what is arguably his highest complement for a 2022 original, as he has named Five Days At Memorial as the best limited series he's seen this year.
