The Boise State Broncos have had little difficulty against the UTEP Miners over the years, winning each of their six all-time meetings handily. Each margin of victory has been by at least 15 points, with Boise State winning by 30 or more on three occasions. The Broncos look to continue their dominance when they visit the Miners on Friday. Boise State (2-1) is coming off a 30-7 home triumph over UT Martin on Saturday, while UTEP (1-3) suffered a 27-10 loss at New Mexico.

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO