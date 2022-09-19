ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 4: How to bet USC-Oregon State

The USC Trojans travel north to take on the Oregon State Beavers in a college football contest between Pac-12 undefeated teams. In his first year as the Trojans' head coach, Lincoln Riley has cruised to three wins over Rice, Stanford and Fresno State. The Beavers are having themselves a great year, too. They've toppled Boise State, Fresno State and Montana State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Boise State vs. UTEP odds, prediction, line, spread: 2022 Week 4 college football picks by model on 51-43 run

The Boise State Broncos have had little difficulty against the UTEP Miners over the years, winning each of their six all-time meetings handily. Each margin of victory has been by at least 15 points, with Boise State winning by 30 or more on three occasions. The Broncos look to continue their dominance when they visit the Miners on Friday. Boise State (2-1) is coming off a 30-7 home triumph over UT Martin on Saturday, while UTEP (1-3) suffered a 27-10 loss at New Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando releases his top 10 CFB teams following Week 3 action

Fox Sports’s Tim Brando released his top 10 college teams after Week 3 via Twitter on Monday afternoon. His top 3 teams include Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2 and Alabama at No. 3. At this point, those 3 teams seem like the obvious top 3, it’s just a matter of who gets to be No. 1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Colorado State takes The Bottom 25 throne after blowout loss to Washington State

Back in 2008, Washington and Washington State played what had to go down as the worst in-state rivalry game of all time. The matchup featured two teams with zero combined FBS wins, a mark so embarrassing that heady viewers took to calling the "Crapple Cup." It's a real shame Colorado and Colorado State aren't playing their semi-annual rivalry game this season because The Centennial Catastrophe could be a battle of futility for the ages.
PULLMAN, WA

