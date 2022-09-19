Read full article on original website
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
thebrag.com
Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian ‘diarrhea’ post was fake
Kanye West has continued his return to social media by admitting that at least one of his posts about Kim Kardashian was fake. As per Complex, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that a diarrhea post about his former partner was actually untrue. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”
thebrag.com
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts
Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Takes Shots At Kid Cudi & Adidas In New Rant
Kanye West has been in quite the battle with brands like GAP and Adidas. Luckily for Ye, he was able to cross one company off his list this week as GAP officially dropped their partnership with the artist. Ye's public pressure worked, and it became clear that GAP did not want a headache on its hands.
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
musictimes.com
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Claims She Dumped Kanye West Due To His "Unresolved Issues"
The whirlwind romance lasted for all of two months, but Julia Fox has not said the last of her relationship with Kanye West. The actress put her stamp on Hollywood in her own right before connecting with the mogul, but once she linked with West at the top of the year, Fox became pop culture's "it" girl. The pair reportedly met on New Year's Eve and spent weeks jet-setting, penning op-eds, and showing off their relationship from one runway or red carpet to the next.
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’
Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
Kid Cudi Claims He’s Hip-Hop’s Most Hated Man
Kid Cudi believes he’s hip-hop’s Public Enemy Number One—and we’re not talking about Chuck D or Flava Flav. According to AllHipHop, the Cleveland native took to Twitter on Saturday (Sept. 16) to vent his frustrations about his current standing in the genre and culture. “I am the most hated man in hip hop right now, it seems, But I’m one of the most blessed!!,” Cudi expressed in a series of now-deleted tweets. “Remember yall, Scott here to remind you dont give f**k about what anyone says about you. F**k ’em.”More from VIBE.comFor Donda Academy Enrollment, Kanye West Requires $15K And A...
Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards have released their official list of nominees, and Drake and Kanye West lead the way with 14 and ten nominations respectively. Kendrick Lamar follows behind with nine, and Future has been nominated for eight awards in the ceremony set to be held on September 30th. The post Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Documentary On Late Music Producer J Dilla, Seminal Figure In Hip Hop, Coming From EP Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
Oscar-winner Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson has lined up his next project – a documentary on the late groundbreaking hip hop producer J Dilla (James Dewitt Yancey). Thompson, who won the Academy Award earlier this year for directing Summer of Soul, will executive produce Dilla Time, based on the New York Times bestseller Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, The Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm by Dan Charnas. Joseph Patel, who produced Summer of Soul (along with with Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein) will co-direct Dilla Time with Darby Wheeler. Thompson’s Two One Five Entertainment, Cinetic Media, and Scenario Media are among...
Kanye West Says His Music Catalog Was Put Up For Sale Without His Approval
Kanye West is calling fake news once again. Contrary to popular belief his music catalog is not up for sale. As per Page Six the Chicago, Illinois native says that is denying recent announcements that his musical works are up for grabs. On Monday, Sept. 19 Billboard Magazine published an article stating that his camp had “been quietly and intermittently shopping his publishing catalog.”
Complex
Kid Cudi Has Started Writing His Memoir: ‘Tellin My Story in My Own Words Is Scary’
Days after he announced that he’s working on his memoir, Kid Cudi says he’s started writing the first chapter of his first book. “Started writing the first chapter of my book. Its comin together really well," Cudi wrote on Twitter. "Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning."
After Feuding With Taylor Swift For Years, Now Kanye West Says They Have Something In Common
After a years-long feud with Taylor Swift, Kanye West seems to have found some common ground with her.
Complex
Kanye West Says He Wants YZY SHDZ to Retail for $20: ‘Everything in the Ye Supply Store Will Be $20’
In an interview with Forbes, the artists formerly known as Kanye West revealed that he plans to sell his highly-anticipated YZY SHDZ sunglasses for $20 at his Ye Supply store. Following the dissolution of his 10-year partnership with Gap, Ye has reiterated his desire to produce affordable clothing and revealed the intended price point for his signature reflective visor. "When it's sold in America, it'll be made in America, and when it's sold in China, it'll be manufactured in China," he said. "So the glasses will cost $20, and everything in the Ye Supply store will be $20. And, we're working on how to make clothing free. Because life is free."
