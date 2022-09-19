When you think of Thurston County wildlife, you probably think of squirrels, birds and maybe a pet or two. But did you know that Thurston County is also home to various turtle species? These lovable reptiles are plentiful during late spring and early summer months during the longest days, but also can be found earlier in the spring and into the fall. While viewing turtles takes a lot of patience, you might be able to spot some around local water areas with some luck. Here are the best places to find turtles in Thurston County.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO