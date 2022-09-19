ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packwood, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Residents tired of living off bottled water from Yakima Training Center took matters into their own hands

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command officials found another 31 residents with an unhealthy amount of PFAS chemicals in their drinking water. The third and final round tested 192 water wells from July 25th to August 5th. YTC and officials are hosting an open discussion with community members at the Yakima Convention Center from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. September 29th.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

6 year old Yakima boy named entrepreneur of the year at lemonade day

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima held its first Lemonade Day in August at Sozo Stadium. On Lemonade Day kids across the country run lemonade stands to learn about business and handling money. 6 year old Maxwell Telles was named Entrepreneur of the Year at Yakima's Lemonade Day. He created a business plan,...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Public salmon walk set for October in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash.- The Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group is inviting the public to a public salmon walk from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on October, 1. The walk will start at the Cle Elum Ranger station and then caravan to two other sites where participants can observe and learn about spawning salmon.
CLE ELUM, WA
Packwood, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Where to Find Turtles Around Thurston County

When you think of Thurston County wildlife, you probably think of squirrels, birds and maybe a pet or two. But did you know that Thurston County is also home to various turtle species? These lovable reptiles are plentiful during late spring and early summer months during the longest days, but also can be found earlier in the spring and into the fall. While viewing turtles takes a lot of patience, you might be able to spot some around local water areas with some luck. Here are the best places to find turtles in Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
#Therapy Dogs#Goat Rocks#Fire#Stress
ifiberone.com

'Unicorn' elk located near Yakima

YAKIMA - It doesn't fit the mythical depiction of a unicorn, but biologists are referring to an animal that was discovered near Yakima on Sunday as a "unicorn" elk. A story published by KIRO 7 posted photos of the animal with rare-looking antler growth this week. The television news station reports that the elk with an antler protruding from its forehead was spotted on a trail camera near Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Burn ban to be lifted in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county. Some factors considered include the lower...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
YAKIMA, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Scattered Showers Late, Windy Day Tomorrow and Hello Fall!

Tonight, we have unsettled conditions with increasing clouds and a 40-60% chance of showers for Tri-Cities & Walla late tonight and a slight chance of a stray T-Storm in the Blues. Yakima/Kittitas Valley may see a stray sprinkle with breezy to gusty winds in Ellensburg 10-15 mph and gusts of 20 mph.
YAKIMA, WA

