Residents tired of living off bottled water from Yakima Training Center took matters into their own hands
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command officials found another 31 residents with an unhealthy amount of PFAS chemicals in their drinking water. The third and final round tested 192 water wells from July 25th to August 5th. YTC and officials are hosting an open discussion with community members at the Yakima Convention Center from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. September 29th.
6 year old Yakima boy named entrepreneur of the year at lemonade day
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima held its first Lemonade Day in August at Sozo Stadium. On Lemonade Day kids across the country run lemonade stands to learn about business and handling money. 6 year old Maxwell Telles was named Entrepreneur of the Year at Yakima's Lemonade Day. He created a business plan,...
Public salmon walk set for October in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- The Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group is inviting the public to a public salmon walk from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on October, 1. The walk will start at the Cle Elum Ranger station and then caravan to two other sites where participants can observe and learn about spawning salmon.
Lakewood Police: Mother drives stolen car through freshly poured concrete, with child in backseat
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A mother was arrested early Tuesday morning after she reportedly drove a stolen Mini Cooper through an active construction zone, then ditched the car after it got stuck in freshly poured concrete. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), at 1:53 a.m., officers were called to Edgewood...
Jesse Jones: ‘Squatter Busting Moms’ removing neighborhood home squatters on their own
“It’s not safe for us. It’s not safe for our kids. It just doesn’t feel very good,” said Dulcie Jones, who is part of a group called Squatter Busting Squad. Fed up with a squatting situation, Jones started a Facebook group with her friends Kristal Smith and Jasmine Villa of Spanaway.
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
Burglary suspect injured in shooting on Thurston County property
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a burglary suspect was shot during a confrontation on a Thurston County resident’s property on Monday. Officers were called at 4:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Oak Driver Southeast for a report of two people trespassing and one person who had been shot.
Where to Find Turtles Around Thurston County
When you think of Thurston County wildlife, you probably think of squirrels, birds and maybe a pet or two. But did you know that Thurston County is also home to various turtle species? These lovable reptiles are plentiful during late spring and early summer months during the longest days, but also can be found earlier in the spring and into the fall. While viewing turtles takes a lot of patience, you might be able to spot some around local water areas with some luck. Here are the best places to find turtles in Thurston County.
'Unicorn' elk located near Yakima
YAKIMA - It doesn't fit the mythical depiction of a unicorn, but biologists are referring to an animal that was discovered near Yakima on Sunday as a "unicorn" elk. A story published by KIRO 7 posted photos of the animal with rare-looking antler growth this week. The television news station reports that the elk with an antler protruding from its forehead was spotted on a trail camera near Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima.
Coroner Identifies Man Who Died in Thurston County Parking Lot Shooting Saturday
A 26-year-old Tumwater man who died after being shot at a WinCo Foods parking lot Saturday night has been identified. Ronald Taufa'ase'e died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was homicide, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian. Taufa'ase'e died at the scene of the shooting at 7540 Martin Way East near Lacey.
Burn ban to be lifted in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county. Some factors considered include the lower...
Police Investigate Death of Person Found in Wooded Area
Federal Way, WA: A death investigation is underway by Federal Way Police Department after a body was discovered in a wooded area in the city of Federal… Read more "Police Investigate Death of Person Found in Wooded Area"
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
17 year old missing since Saturday found
Alexandra, the 17 year old missing since Saturday in Yakima has been found. According to Yakima Police she is home safe.
8 stolen vehicles recovered, 3 suspects arrested in Parkland car theft bust
PARKLAND, Wash. - Eight stolen vehicles were recovered—and three suspects arrested—in Parkland on Tuesday as part of a law enforcement operation to crack down on car thefts. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force led a multi-agency operation to recover stolen vehicles in the Parkland area. In all,...
Sirens: Motorhome Loses Power, Crashes Down Hill; Taco Sauce Sprayed on Car; 'Random Person' Walks in House
• Just after 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 16, damage to a flower pot was reported in the 1300 block of Lum Road. The flower pot belonged to a local business and was reportedly thrown into the roadway sometime overnight. Vehicle Accidents. • No injuries were reported after “an older motorhome”...
Scattered Showers Late, Windy Day Tomorrow and Hello Fall!
Tonight, we have unsettled conditions with increasing clouds and a 40-60% chance of showers for Tri-Cities & Walla late tonight and a slight chance of a stray T-Storm in the Blues. Yakima/Kittitas Valley may see a stray sprinkle with breezy to gusty winds in Ellensburg 10-15 mph and gusts of 20 mph.
1 Person Died After A Two-Car Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car collision in Tacoma that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. According to WSP, one driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver later died due to his injuries...
Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here’s what WA law says
Many downtown areas in urban areas in Seattle and Tacoma are full of one-way streets, causing confusion about what rules apply, or the differences from two-way streets. But what about turning left onto a one-way street during a red light?. Although a steady red light while turning left usually means...
