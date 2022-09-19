On Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, in honor of National Dental Hygiene Month, children ages 0-12 will have the opportunity to receive a free dental screening courtesy of the Florida Department of Health’s Miami-Dade offices. The event will take place between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Ronselli Park, 250 SW 114th Ave, Miami, FL 33174, in the City of Sweetwater. Screenings can be obtained via appointment only and will be granted on a first come, first served basis. Patients who do not confirm their appointments will be removed from the list and their spot will be passed on to a child that is on the waiting list.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO