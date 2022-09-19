Read full article on original website
State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, State Rep. Daniel Perez, And State Rep. David Borrero In Partnership With City Of Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez To Bring Free Dental Screenings For Children Via Florida’s Department Of Health Miami-Dade
On Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, in honor of National Dental Hygiene Month, children ages 0-12 will have the opportunity to receive a free dental screening courtesy of the Florida Department of Health’s Miami-Dade offices. The event will take place between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Ronselli Park, 250 SW 114th Ave, Miami, FL 33174, in the City of Sweetwater. Screenings can be obtained via appointment only and will be granted on a first come, first served basis. Patients who do not confirm their appointments will be removed from the list and their spot will be passed on to a child that is on the waiting list.
Florida’s August Housing Market: Inventory, Median Prices Rise
Florida’s housing market reported increased inventory (active listings) and higher median prices in August 2022 compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors®’ latest housing data. Rising mortgage interest rates, inflation and other economic factors continue to impact sales, however. “We are seeing signs that Florida’s...
