KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Dallas Cowboys score a touchdown at the McAllen airport
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City officials announce McAllen International Airport as the designated South Texas Airport of the Dallas Cowboys. Known as America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys are partnering with McAllen to create year-round fan experiences to connect travelers flying nonstop to Dallas and away game destinations. “We...
Proposed Street Name Change – Romine Ave. to Vestana Wollos Ave.
The City of Dallas has proposed a street rename change for a beloved matriarch and staple in the South Dallas community, Ms. Vestana Wollos. In 1912, Ms. Vestana Wollos was born on the corner of Romine Ave and Latimer St., where the Park South YMCA currently sits. In 1968, Mayor J. Erik Jonsson reached out to the businesses and citizens of South Dallas to support the proposed YMCA in South Dallas, Park South YMCA. Ms. Wollos showed her support by donating her land for the erection of the Park South YMCA. In 1970, the doors of the Park South YMCA opened. Until the 2020 pandemic, Ms. Wollos could often be found in the lobby of the Park South YMCA. On September 21, 2021, at the age of 108 years old Ms. Wollos passed away.
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Arrested for Marijuana Possession
According to reports, Texas starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on Monday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana in an area just outside of Dallas.
Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames
Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
Dallas Observer
Hattie B's Hot Chicken
When the Nashville hot chicken trend rolled into Dallas several years ago, we scoffed. Tennessee is the Volunteer State, not the Muy Caliente State, and this is Texas, the eternal home of pepper bellies. So we headed off to one of the new "hot" joints and ordered the hottest they had, looking smug. After we woke up and could see again, we understood: What those Tennessee folks are volunteering for are medical experiments involving pain tolerance. So, they know hot, and they damn sure know how to fry up a chicken. Hattie B's nails it with a crunchy crust that doesn't overwhelm the bird with breading. It's moist but not greasy, the non-lethal spices bring out the flavor of the meat and the pieces are plump. They offer bone-in and tenders along with a chicken sandwich and Southern-style sides including greens, baked beans and black-eyed pea salad. We can't tell you about the hottest of their six heat levels ... because we're cowards. Apparently it's a religious experience, as we've seen people at other tables jump up and say the Lord's name.
Desoto’s Leading Women on their Journey and the Impact of Empowerment
The Desoto Chamber of Commerce for the first time has an all-black female leadership that is working to make a change. In an exclusive interview, I spoke to them about how they first started down their respective paths and the impact they hope to have on future generations. Nina Threets,...
'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guillermo Rodriguez makes road trip stop at Fair Park
DALLAS — "Jimmy Kimmel Live" star Guillermo Rodriguez stopped by for a taste of Texas at Fair Park on Tuesday. Guillermo is traveling across the country on a road trip ahead of the show returning to Brooklyn on Sept. 26 for a week of shows. Guillermo stopped in Philadelphia...
fwtx.com
‘New York Times’ Names Smoke ’N Ash BBQ One of 2022’s Best Restaurants
Talk about good timing. As recently reported by our food writer, Malcolm Mayhew, Arlington’s Smoke’N Ash BBQ is pretty darn good. And, as it turns out, Mr. Mayhew isn’t alone in his positive assessment. The restaurant, which offers a unique fusion of Texas barbecue and Ethiopian fare earned a nod from the food folks at the New York Times, who named it one of 2022’s best restaurants in the country.
This Nashville Hot Chicken spot in DeSoto will leave you drooling
If you're looking for a family-recipe hot crispy fried chicken sandwich or meal that'll have you drooling, head over to 2 Neighbors Hot Chicken.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 145 W. Ann Arbor Avenue
Dallas Police are looking for a second suspect in the homicide on Ann Arbor Avenue that occurred on June 26, 2022. Seventeen-year-old Javarian Stranger is wanted in the murder of Cordney Dawson. The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact Homicide Detective Jeffrey Loeb,...
Andre Emmett Murder Trial Ends with Guilty Verdict
A jury has sentenced LarryJenkins to a life in prison with no possibility of parole.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. A Dallas County jury has found Larry Jenkins guilty of murder in the shooting death of former NBA star Andre Emmett. Fox 4 reports that Jenkins' family burst into tears as the verdict was being read. 23-year-old Jenkins will spend the rest of his life in prison, with no possibility of parole.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy Stabbed in Fight Over Girl at Boswell High in Fort Worth: Police
One person is in custody after a high school student was stabbed at school Wednesday in a fight over a girl, Fort Worth Police say. According to the Eagle-Saginaw ISD, a boy at Boswell High School in Fort Worth was stabbed with a small kitchen knife by another boy. Police...
fox7austin.com
Charter Spectrum ordered to pay $1.1B to family of North Texas grandmother killed by cable technician
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - A Dallas judge has ordered cable company Charter Spectrum to pay $1.147 billion to the family of an 83-year-old grandmother robbed and stabbed to death in her home by one of the company's cable technicians. Cable field technician Roy Holden killed Betty Thomas at her home...
Fort Worth school bus driver removed from route after dropping students off at wrong location
FORT WORTH, Texas — Isabel Arreola is a concerned parent who wants to know how Fort Worth ISD is going to make sure her 9-year-old daughter arrives at the right bus stop. Arreola's concerns come after a school bus driver dropped them off blocks away from their assigned bus stop.
Dallas police chief fires 2 officers, suspends 1
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired two sergeants and suspended one on Tuesday. Sgt. James Bristo was one of those fired on Tuesday. According to Dallas police, he used unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen and failed to complete a response to resistance report after using force on a citizen.He also engaged in adverse conduct when he was arrested for official oppression. Sgt. Carlos Valarezo was the other sergeants fired on Tuesday. He violated City of Dallas Administrative Directive 3-61, by making offensive and unwelcome jokes or comments, demeaning language or gestures, or other unwelcome verbal or physical conduct that interferes with another employees working conditions, according to DPD.The sergeants suspended was Sgt. Kung Seng. Seng was issued three days of suspension for giving false testimony in a court proceeding.Dallas police said that under civil service rules, officers have the right to appeal their discipline.
Police circulate photo of suspect in September 10th murder in southeast Dallas
Nearly two weeks after a man was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police now have a name and a picture of the man they’re looking for. On September 10th, Granville Davis was found shot to death
dpdbeat.com
Unexplained Death on Julius Schepps Freeway
On September 18, 2022, at approximately 3:47am, Dallas Police responded to a one vehicle roll-over crash, involving a 2015 white Ford pickup truck, at southbound Julius Schepps Freeway and Overton Road. When officers arrived they did not locate any person inside or around the vehicle. The preliminary investigation determined a...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins
On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
Gunman gets 15 years for murder in wild 2019 gang shootout in Fort Worth
Fort Worth killer is going to prison for 15 years in a plea deal that ended his trial yesterday. The jury deciding Damorian Allen’s fate was already deliberating when his lawyers agreed to have Allen plead guilty of murde
fox4news.com
UT Southwestern Medical Center opens in southern Dallas County to help nearby residents
DALLAS - People got to check out a new game changing medical center in southern Dallas this weekend, as the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Red Bird opened up. "Many of our residents from the south side of town, they have to go 30-40 minutes away, and now they put that within 10-15 minutes away," said Keith Binson, with YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. "You can come from the southside of Dallas, you can come from Cedar Hill, Duncanville, DeSoto, Lancaster."
