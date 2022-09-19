Read full article on original website
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCMO considers joining lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation Act
Kansas City is considering joining a lawsuit against Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act, with a potential vote as early as next week.
KMBC.com
Student found with gun at North Kansas City High School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A gun was found in a student's possession Wednesday at North Kansas City High School. According to a letter sent by the school's principal to parents and guardians, a classmate saw a firearm in the possession of another student and reported it to campus security.
Ex-employee sentenced for embezzling over $1M from Johnson County Court
Former employee Dawna Kellogg has been sentenced to prison for embezzling over $1 million from the Johnson County District Court.
Johnson County sheriff will not answer questions about 2020 election probe
The Kansas Secretary of State reiterates there is no evidence of election fraud in the 2020 election.
KCTV 5
Federal court denies pre-trial detention motion, determines Roger Golubski can go home. Former police detective Roger Golubski does not have to spend time in detention before his trial, a federal judge has ruled. Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KCTV 5
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawn Parcells will serve 69 months in a federal prison for wire fraud in a case even the judge openly called “unusually bizarre.”. Parcells was the relentless focus of a KCTV5 investigation as our reporting revealed nationwide complaints and a lack of medical credentials.
The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour
For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages. “We […] The post The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour appeared first on The Beacon.
Belton substitute teacher fired, accused of inappropriately texting student
Parents shared their feelings on Tuesday, including some who praised the Belton School District for taking swift action.
4 guilty in massive Kansas City drug, street gang conspiracy
KANSAS CITY – Four Kansas City men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to the United State's Attorney. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV,...
KCTV 5
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit this week against victims and surviving family members of the summer’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, MO, saying Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad. Victims and surviving family members...
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old woman at Shawnee apartment
Doniel Sublett Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in Johnson County for the deadly shooting of a woman at a Shawnee apartment complex.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
5 in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Blue Springs, Missouri
The Blue Springs Police Department has provided an update after a shooting Saturday night near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Liberty police mourn passing of sergeant due to medical emergency
The Liberty, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday morning that a sergeant with the department has passed away.
kcur.org
Kansas inmates say medical care is so bad ‘they will let someone die in here before they try to help’
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
KCTV 5
Royals CEO John Sherman to hold press conference at 2 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman will hold a press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. KCTV5 will stream the press conference live here. The Royals have 14 games remaining this season. They are currently 59-89.
Oak Grove parents worried after high school students overdose on fentanyl
Last week, three students at Oak Grove High School overdosed on fentanyl, and now, they’re in medical care.
