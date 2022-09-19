ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Woog's World: A wealthy Westporter, Wilbur Cross and how Staples High came to be

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Another school year has begun. At Staples High, there’s a familiar hum of activity. Dozens of courses, from Advanced Placement Environmental Studies and Mandarin to Advanced Culinary and Radio Production, take place each day. Athletes play fall sports; the Players’ drama troupe rehearses the fall production of “Guys and Dolls.”
WESTPORT, CT
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Redding, Ridgefield reach agreements in water pollution lawsuits

A pair lawsuits alleging violations of the U.S. Clean Water Act by the towns of Ridgefield and Redding will end next month after the towns reached separate agreements with an environmental advocacy group behind the legal action. The agreements are pending a review by federal regulators and acceptance by a federal district court judge.
REDDING, CT
FCIAC boys lacrosse moves to competitively balanced schedule

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The FCIAC voted recently to change the boys lacrosse schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring season to create a more balanced schedule. The league will be divided into two tiers with Darien, New Canaan, Greenwich, Staples, Ridgefield and Wilton...
DARIEN, CT
Expanded hours, lights, but no noise test for Darien high school field, officials vote

DARIEN — After months of debate over neighborhood disturbances, the Darien High School stadium lights will shine later and longer under a new special permit. At a special meeting this week, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the request from the Board of Education allowing for expanded use of the lights and public announcement system at Darien High School.
DARIEN, CT
Editorial: How do you like them (CT) apples?

↑ Thumbs up to apple picking. The annual fall tradition is a specialty in Connecticut, and not just at an orchard fresh off a national recognition. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield ranked No. 9 in the top United States destinations to go apple picking, according to results released at the beginning of the month from the review website Yelp. It’s a well-deserved honor. But the opportunities to pick apples can be found around the state, from the far reaches of Litchfield County to the more crowded environs in the state’s southwestern corner. It’s the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the finally cooling weather.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bomb threat evacuates Kennedy High in Waterbury, police say

WATERBURY — Police say Kennedy High School has been evacuated Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous bomb threat. "The school has been safely evacuated and the incident remains under investigation," Waterbury police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email just before 1:15 p.m. No other details on the incident were...
WATERBURY, CT

