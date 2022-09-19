Read full article on original website
Related
darientimes.com
Community news: Hindley families gather for Bash to celebrate start of academic year, and more
Hindley Elementary School held its annual party known as the Hindley Bash on Friday, Sept. 16, on the field to celebrate and officially kick off the 2022-23 academic year. Families gathered to enjoy pizza, games, live music and a Kona Ice Truck as adults and children alike met up with friends after the summer break.
darientimes.com
Woog's World: A wealthy Westporter, Wilbur Cross and how Staples High came to be
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Another school year has begun. At Staples High, there’s a familiar hum of activity. Dozens of courses, from Advanced Placement Environmental Studies and Mandarin to Advanced Culinary and Radio Production, take place each day. Athletes play fall sports; the Players’ drama troupe rehearses the fall production of “Guys and Dolls.”
darientimes.com
Jayne Crowley to display stained glass at vendor Marketplace, Branford Garden Club show this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the work table in Jayne Crowley’s Branford backyard studio stands a miniature glass-paned greenhouse complete with tiny pots of plants on surfaces and hanging from the ceiling. Beside it: a dollhouse-sized flower kiosk displaying vibrant-colored seasonal blossoms.
darientimes.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
darientimes.com
In Photos: Darien thrift shop showcases secondhand designer clothes at Sustainable Fashion Show
DARIEN — From casual wear to wedding gowns, sustainable shopping was the star of the runway at the recent Darien Community Association's Sustainable Fashion Show. Local models showcased a variety of vintage and secondhand designer outfits, all provided by the DCA Thrift Shop and sold after the show for a fraction of the original retail cost.
darientimes.com
Redding, Ridgefield reach agreements in water pollution lawsuits
A pair lawsuits alleging violations of the U.S. Clean Water Act by the towns of Ridgefield and Redding will end next month after the towns reached separate agreements with an environmental advocacy group behind the legal action. The agreements are pending a review by federal regulators and acceptance by a federal district court judge.
darientimes.com
FCIAC boys lacrosse moves to competitively balanced schedule
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The FCIAC voted recently to change the boys lacrosse schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring season to create a more balanced schedule. The league will be divided into two tiers with Darien, New Canaan, Greenwich, Staples, Ridgefield and Wilton...
darientimes.com
Former Belgian prime minister visits Fairfield chocolate shop to celebrate partnership
FAIRFIELD — Benoit Racquet, co-owner of BE Chocolat, has been blending his Belgian homeland with his new home of Connecticut for years — a collaboration that was recently celebrated with a visit from the former Belgian prime minister. Elio Di Rupo, who now serves as the Wallonia minister-president,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
darientimes.com
Expanded hours, lights, but no noise test for Darien high school field, officials vote
DARIEN — After months of debate over neighborhood disturbances, the Darien High School stadium lights will shine later and longer under a new special permit. At a special meeting this week, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the request from the Board of Education allowing for expanded use of the lights and public announcement system at Darien High School.
darientimes.com
New Fairfield resident promoted as technology director for the schools, town
NEW FAIRFIELD — After working his way up the ranks over the last several years, Paul Gouveia now finds himself in charge of overseeing all the school district’s technology needs. The Board of Education recently voted to appoint the New Fairfield resident to the position of technology director.
darientimes.com
Editorial: How do you like them (CT) apples?
↑ Thumbs up to apple picking. The annual fall tradition is a specialty in Connecticut, and not just at an orchard fresh off a national recognition. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield ranked No. 9 in the top United States destinations to go apple picking, according to results released at the beginning of the month from the review website Yelp. It’s a well-deserved honor. But the opportunities to pick apples can be found around the state, from the far reaches of Litchfield County to the more crowded environs in the state’s southwestern corner. It’s the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the finally cooling weather.
darientimes.com
Bomb threat evacuates Kennedy High in Waterbury, police say
WATERBURY — Police say Kennedy High School has been evacuated Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous bomb threat. "The school has been safely evacuated and the incident remains under investigation," Waterbury police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email just before 1:15 p.m. No other details on the incident were...
Comments / 0