↑ Thumbs up to apple picking. The annual fall tradition is a specialty in Connecticut, and not just at an orchard fresh off a national recognition. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield ranked No. 9 in the top United States destinations to go apple picking, according to results released at the beginning of the month from the review website Yelp. It’s a well-deserved honor. But the opportunities to pick apples can be found around the state, from the far reaches of Litchfield County to the more crowded environs in the state’s southwestern corner. It’s the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the finally cooling weather.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO