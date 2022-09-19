ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Rebel hoops to host two prospects this weekend

One Ole Miss 2023 basketball commitment and one current 2024 Ole Miss target will be in Oxford, Mississippi this weekend. Despite already committing to the Rebels during the summer, four-star center Rashaud Marshall will soon take his official visit, while Kyle Greene, a 2024 four-star guard will take an unofficial visit.
Lane Kiffin a defensive coach? The Ole Miss defense says so.

Lane Kiffin is taking Saturday's game very seriously. As he should. His Ole Miss team is a 21.5-point favorite over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, which enters the game with the nation's top passing offense. The over/under ranges from 62-66 points depending on the service, which is kind of surprising considering Ole Miss and Tulsa are tied for 18th in nationally in scoring, at 43 points per game.
Rebels offer hair-on-fire linebacker Arion Carter, who may be the hottest recruit in America right now

Ole Miss just joined a parade of programs to offer 2023 Smyrna (Tenn.) athlete Arion Carter. The Rebels offered Carter on Thursday morning just before South Carolina. Oregon and Florida each extended offers on Wednesday. LSU and Michigan offered Tuesday and Tennessee and Kentucky pulled the trigger on Monday. Carter has also recently picked up offers from USC, Alabama and Auburn.
Ole Miss announces plans to retire 'Gentle' Ben Williams' No. 74

(Release) Ben Williams, the first African-American to play in a varsity football game for Ole Miss, will have his No. 74 jersey number retired later this season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Thursday. Williams' jersey retirement ceremony will take place at the 2022 Battle for the Golden Egg, against Mississippi State, on Nov. 24. He will be just the fourth player in Ole Miss' storied football history to have his number retired, joining Archie Manning (18), Chucky Mullins (38) and Eli Manning (10).
Northwest, Ole Miss golf fundraiser brings in $29,000

Photo: The first place team that included Art Lacy, Ethan Lacy, Chuck Melton, and Scott Sanko. (Courtesy photo) The 18th annual 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament, presented by BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Cooperative, raised just shy of $30,000 to benefit students at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi at the DeSoto Campus.
Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority

OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps

HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
Choking infant saved by Oxford police officer

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A choking infant was saved by an Oxford police officer on Thursday, September 15. Officials with the Oxford Police Department (OPD) said a report was made to 911 about an infant not being able to breath. Officer Ortiz arrived to the scene quickly to find that the child was choking. She […]
