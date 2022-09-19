Read full article on original website
Rebel hoops to host two prospects this weekend
One Ole Miss 2023 basketball commitment and one current 2024 Ole Miss target will be in Oxford, Mississippi this weekend. Despite already committing to the Rebels during the summer, four-star center Rashaud Marshall will soon take his official visit, while Kyle Greene, a 2024 four-star guard will take an unofficial visit.
Lane Kiffin a defensive coach? The Ole Miss defense says so.
Lane Kiffin is taking Saturday's game very seriously. As he should. His Ole Miss team is a 21.5-point favorite over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, which enters the game with the nation's top passing offense. The over/under ranges from 62-66 points depending on the service, which is kind of surprising considering Ole Miss and Tulsa are tied for 18th in nationally in scoring, at 43 points per game.
247Sports
Rebels offer hair-on-fire linebacker Arion Carter, who may be the hottest recruit in America right now
Ole Miss just joined a parade of programs to offer 2023 Smyrna (Tenn.) athlete Arion Carter. The Rebels offered Carter on Thursday morning just before South Carolina. Oregon and Florida each extended offers on Wednesday. LSU and Michigan offered Tuesday and Tennessee and Kentucky pulled the trigger on Monday. Carter has also recently picked up offers from USC, Alabama and Auburn.
Ole Miss announces plans to retire 'Gentle' Ben Williams' No. 74
(Release) Ben Williams, the first African-American to play in a varsity football game for Ole Miss, will have his No. 74 jersey number retired later this season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Thursday. Williams' jersey retirement ceremony will take place at the 2022 Battle for the Golden Egg, against Mississippi State, on Nov. 24. He will be just the fourth player in Ole Miss' storied football history to have his number retired, joining Archie Manning (18), Chucky Mullins (38) and Eli Manning (10).
247Sports
Amory offensive lineman Kobe Williams lands first SEC offer from Mizzou but has visit set to Ole Miss
Kobe Williams will visit Ole Miss and Oxford for the first time ever this Saturday. He will have his mom and dad in tow. He's excited to be invited up to watch the Rebels.
Ole Miss baseball's 2022 recruiting class considered No. 2 in the country
DURHAM, N.C. – (wire reports) The Ole Miss baseball team will soon set off on its national title defense, and it'll do so with one of college baseball's best recruiting classes. Baseball America announced its 2022 recruiting class rankings this week, slotting the Rebel class at No. 2 in the nation.
desotocountynews.com
Northwest, Ole Miss golf fundraiser brings in $29,000
Photo: The first place team that included Art Lacy, Ethan Lacy, Chuck Melton, and Scott Sanko. (Courtesy photo) The 18th annual 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament, presented by BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Cooperative, raised just shy of $30,000 to benefit students at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi at the DeSoto Campus.
South Reporter
Quentaisha Warren to wed Xavier Travis in November 20 ceremony in Memphis, Tenn.
Gwendolyn Warren and the late Scottie Warren, of Mt. Pleasant, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Quentaisha Warren, to Xavier Travis, son of Linda Jackson and Leroy Levy of Canton, Miss. Quentaisha and Xavier both are graduates from the University of Mississippi where they...
yalnews.com
Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
Oxford woman sentenced for stealing millions from Mississippi State sorority
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was sentenced on Friday to 45 months in prison for wire fraud committed while she was a volunteer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University (MSU). Court records state that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking account to herself […]
Oxford Eagle
Who’s the winner? Lottery ticket worth $10K purchased in Oxford, but the prize remains unclaimed
Wanted: A winning lottery ticket. If you’re the lucky person who purchased a winning Powerball ticket earlier this month at an Oxford gas station, then you have a $10,000 prize waiting to be claimed. The ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson...
Beloved Mississippi dairy announce it will cease milk processing, meat market to remain open
A beloved Mississippi dairy is closing after more than a decade of providing dairy products. According to a post on their Facebook page, Brown Family Dairy will be closing on Sept. 23. The Oxford dairy has produced and processed milk for over 13 years. Their dairy products have been widely...
Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority
OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps
HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
Choking infant saved by Oxford police officer
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A choking infant was saved by an Oxford police officer on Thursday, September 15. Officials with the Oxford Police Department (OPD) said a report was made to 911 about an infant not being able to breath. Officer Ortiz arrived to the scene quickly to find that the child was choking. She […]
Woman who stole $2.9 million from Mississippi State sorority sentenced, ordered to repay money
A woman who reportedly stole $2.9 million dollars from a Mississippi State University sorority will spend nearly four years in federal prison. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, was sentenced to 45 months in prison and ordered to pay $2,940,853.80 restitution to the Mississippi State University Kappa Delta chapter. She...
actionnews5.com
Charges reduced in killing of Whitehaven activist; attorney claims self-defense
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges for the death of Whitehaven activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson were reduced on Monday by a Shelby County Judge. Tifanee Wright’s charges of second-degree murder for killing Nelson on July 18 were reduced to voluntary manslaughter. The previous charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory...
247Sports
