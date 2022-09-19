ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

NDOT Announces $9.25 million in Federal Grants for NE Airport Improvements

(Lincoln, NE) -- Some of Nebraska's smaller airports are getting federal grant money to make improvements. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says four Nebraska airports, in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney, will split $9.25 million in funding. The NDOT says two of the airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Burwell/Cram Field received $110,000 and Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field received $159,000 for hangar construction.
SIDNEY, NE
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
NEBRASKA STATE
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska

SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Board of Regents to consider alcohol sales at Husker basketball games

KEARNEY, Neb. -- The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering allowing alcohol sales at Nebraska basketball games. At the board's upcoming Sept. 30 meeting, which will be held on the campus of UNK at a yet-to-be-specified location, an amendment to the University's operations agreement with Pinnacle Bank Arena will be considered, allowing for alcohol sales at Nebraska men's and women's basketball games beginning this season.
LINCOLN, NE
Gov. Ricketts extends executive order to boost health care workforce

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – To address the health care staffing crisis facing our state, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended an executive order aimed at maintaining hospital capacity. From now until the end of 2022, the extended order will allow retired, inactive and new health care professionals to practice in the state without a number of delays such as:
NEBRASKA STATE
$6 million Career Pathway Scholarship established at CCC-Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. - Central Community College has been selected by the Suzanne & Walter Scott Foundation to establish a Walter Scott Jr. Career Pathway Scholarship at CCC-Hastings. The foundation has made an initial reviewable commitment of more than $6 million over the next decade for this one-of-a-kind program. “We are...
HASTINGS, NE
Missing inmate arrested in Texas

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials said an inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Texas. Authorities said they took LaJuan Jones #86630 into custody on Tuesday, September 20. He was located at a family member’s residence.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Board of Pardons denies Earnest Jackson’s request

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday afternoon, Nebraska’s top elected officials didn’t grant Earnest Jackson freedom after serving more than two decades in prison for a crime Jackson said, he didn’t commit. Jackson, was accused of being involved in the 1999 shooting death of Larry Perry in Omaha...
NEBRASKA STATE
Ag business will move to Highway 39 site

A longtime Boone County agribusiness, D. C. Seed and Chemical, LLC is developing land along Highway 39, rural Albion, for its new business location. Owner Dallas Choat said the business is outgrowing its current location on the farm. The new facilities will included a 100 x 300 foot shop and warehouse, with a 60 x 60 foot office attached.
ALBION, NE
🎥 Nebraska board rejects Jackson’s commutation request

LINCOLN — Without comment until long after a throng of supporters had departed, the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Monday rejected the commutation request of Earnest Jackson. Jackson’s supporters maintain that he has spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, that he wasn’t present when it happened and that he is victim of a horrible injustice.
NEBRASKA STATE

