iheart.com
NDOT Announces $9.25 million in Federal Grants for NE Airport Improvements
(Lincoln, NE) -- Some of Nebraska's smaller airports are getting federal grant money to make improvements. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says four Nebraska airports, in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney, will split $9.25 million in funding. The NDOT says two of the airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Burwell/Cram Field received $110,000 and Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field received $159,000 for hangar construction.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
North Platte Telegraph
Watch now: Governor: Dry South Platte riverbed shows need to finish Perkins canal
OGALLALA — The bone-dry South Platte River channel less than a mile away illustrates why Nebraska is reviving the long-dormant Perkins County Canal project from Colorado, Gov. Pete Ricketts said here Tuesday. The governor, who spoke later in Alliance, also touted progress in expanding broadband access and reviewed the...
Neb. board to schedule hearing on phone outages, poor service
LINCOLN — More than 200 complaints of outages and poor customer service from three telephone companies has prompted a state utilities board to schedule a public hearing. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will take testimony about service problems from customers of CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier in October in Omaha.
WOWT
Nebraska implements voluntary exclusion program to deter gambling addicts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources. The state on Wednesday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary...
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Board of Regents to consider alcohol sales at Husker basketball games
KEARNEY, Neb. -- The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering allowing alcohol sales at Nebraska basketball games. At the board's upcoming Sept. 30 meeting, which will be held on the campus of UNK at a yet-to-be-specified location, an amendment to the University's operations agreement with Pinnacle Bank Arena will be considered, allowing for alcohol sales at Nebraska men's and women's basketball games beginning this season.
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
klkntv.com
Gov. Ricketts extends executive order to boost health care workforce
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – To address the health care staffing crisis facing our state, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended an executive order aimed at maintaining hospital capacity. From now until the end of 2022, the extended order will allow retired, inactive and new health care professionals to practice in the state without a number of delays such as:
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
1011now.com
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports ninth case of highly pathogenic avian flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced a ninth confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The last case in Nebraska was discovered in April. The ninth farm, a small backyard...
kfornow.com
Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue Team Task Force One Being Deployed to Puerto Rico
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 19)–About 45 members of Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, Task Force One, are leaving Monday afternoon for Puerto Rico to offer support in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona . Task Force Leader and LFR Captain Dan Ripley says they are prepared for the conditions...
News Channel Nebraska
$6 million Career Pathway Scholarship established at CCC-Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. - Central Community College has been selected by the Suzanne & Walter Scott Foundation to establish a Walter Scott Jr. Career Pathway Scholarship at CCC-Hastings. The foundation has made an initial reviewable commitment of more than $6 million over the next decade for this one-of-a-kind program. “We are...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate arrested in Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials said an inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Texas. Authorities said they took LaJuan Jones #86630 into custody on Tuesday, September 20. He was located at a family member’s residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Board of Pardons denies Earnest Jackson’s request
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday afternoon, Nebraska’s top elected officials didn’t grant Earnest Jackson freedom after serving more than two decades in prison for a crime Jackson said, he didn’t commit. Jackson, was accused of being involved in the 1999 shooting death of Larry Perry in Omaha...
Ask Omaha: do you think the pandemic is over? Gov. Ricketts says Nebraska is 'back to normal'
On Sunday evening, President Joe Biden appeared on 60 Minutes, at one point discussing the COVID-19 pandemic. The President said the pandemic is over. A reporter at the state Capitol in Lincoln asked Gov. Pete Ricketts the same question after a press conference Monday, to which Ricketts gave the following response:
KETV.com
Hundreds of thousands in Nebraska, Iowa eligible for federal student loan forgiveness plan
Neb. — Hundreds of thousands of Nebraskans qualify for the new federal student loan forgiveness plan. The White House released a state-by-state breakdown today of the number of borrowers who are eligible to have their debt wiped away. More than 232,000 Nebraskans can get up to $10,000 canceled,...
albionnewsonline.com
Ag business will move to Highway 39 site
A longtime Boone County agribusiness, D. C. Seed and Chemical, LLC is developing land along Highway 39, rural Albion, for its new business location. Owner Dallas Choat said the business is outgrowing its current location on the farm. The new facilities will included a 100 x 300 foot shop and warehouse, with a 60 x 60 foot office attached.
🎥 Nebraska board rejects Jackson’s commutation request
LINCOLN — Without comment until long after a throng of supporters had departed, the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Monday rejected the commutation request of Earnest Jackson. Jackson’s supporters maintain that he has spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, that he wasn’t present when it happened and that he is victim of a horrible injustice.
