wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville girls soccer wins first game, 2-1 over Andover/Whitesville (photo gallery)
WELLSVILLE — It was a midfield battle that would last almost the entire game. On a gorgeous Tuesday evening for some soccer to be played, it would be the only time that Wellsville and Andover/Whitesville girls soccer would go toe-to-toe this season. And what a game it was. With...
wellsvillesun.com
Friendship/Scio knocks off Bolivar-Richburg, 4-2 in girls soccer; C-G downs Cuba-Rushford (photos)
FRIENDSHIP — Between Bolivar-Richburg and Friendship/Scio, a multitude of shots would stack up. Altogether, 24 shots made up for the offensive production in an offensive firestorm that saw two crucial lead changes take place on Monday. Both teams would battle back and forth towards a first half-ending tie. But...
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred State Sport Management students partner with Buffalo Bills
Sport Management students at Highmark Stadium after their training session with the Buffalo Bills. ALFRED, NY, September 21, 2022 – Alfred State sport management students will have the opportunity to be part of the Buffalo Bills 2022 season. Thirty students in the program have joined the guest service team and will serve as ticket takers and ushers at home games.
wellsvillesun.com
Keith L. Shaner, 58, Wellsville
Keith L. Shaner 58 of 1151/2 South Brooklyn St. passed away on Sunday September 18, 2022. Keith was born on November 5, 1963 in Rochester, he was the son of Donald L. and Marian G. Greeley Shaner. Keith was a graduate of the Hilton N.Y. High School class of 1983.
wellsvillesun.com
Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong
A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
Springville's Fiesta Bamba expanding to new site in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Mexican restaurant in Springville is expanding into Hamburg with its second site. Fiesta Bamba will open at Town Hall Plaza, a Benderson Development property at 6000 South Park Ave., at a former bar. Paulino and Maria Fuertes opened the first site at 60 S. Cascade...
wellsvillesun.com
This week at Giant Food Mart in Wellsville and Cuba
GiantFoodMart.com has more coupons, recipes, and sign up for the newsletter.
wellsvillesun.com
School Superintendents in Allegany County NY cost over two million dollars
Allegany County, New York, has 12 school superintendents for 5856 students. Allegany County, Maryland, has 1 school superintendent for 8500 students. The recent news of Dr. Derek Schuelin being abruptly placed on administrative leave was a bit of a bombshell to little Andover Central School District. Schuelin had only been on the job for a year and the action take by the school board indicates the reason was serious. He was reportedly given the Wall Street treatment: School officials gave the Dr. a few moments to collected his personal belongings under supervision and escorted him out of the building.
Kayaker reported missing near Springville
Town of Hamburg police say that a kayaker has been reported missing near Cattaraugus Creek in the village of Springville.
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney reports
Ian M. Jones, Assistant District Attorney prosecuting. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A misdemeanor) Proceedings: Gabriel Babbitt was arraigned on an indictment out of the Village of Wellsville for an incident alleged to have taken place back in August. Babbitt is facing a top charge of burglary 1st, when she is alleged to have unlawfully entered a home and injured someone inside. Babbitt is being held at the Allegany County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.
wesb.com
Hit-and-Run in East Smethport
No one was injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Smethport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 6 shortly before noon on Monday sideswiped a Dodge Ram being driven by 47-year-old Michele Borman of Coudersport near the intersection with Route 46, then fled the scene. Borman was not injured in the collision.
WHEC TV-10
Mount Morris man facing felony charges after threatening others with gun
LEICESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Mount Morris resident on felony weapons charges. On Sept. 9, deputies responded to an address on Kingston Road in the town of Leicester for the report of a male with a gun and threatening others.
WHEC TV-10
Woman hospitalized after her motorcycle slid off a Yates County road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Jerusalem, Yates County on Sunday. Joanne Hey was heading southwest on Beklnap Hill Road at around 1:30 p.m. when she was unable to navigate a curve on a Hillcrest and went off the road. She flew off her motorcycle.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Bench Warrant
A Bradford man was arrested this morning on a warrant. City Police on routine patrol on Bushnell Street around 2:30 this morning observed 22-year-old Austin Krouse. Krouse had pled guilty in July to Criminal Mischief charges but failed to appear for sentencing on Thursday. Krouse was taken into custody without...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
nyspnews.com
East Aurora woman arrested for DWI
On September 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lindsay A. Wittman., 38, of East Aurora, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the town of Aurora arrested Wittman. During the interview Wittman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wittman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Elma for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Wittman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Aurora court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
wellsvillesun.com
This Saturday in Hornell: A walk for racial and religous healing
Anti-hate group will march in response Neo-Nazi activity in Hornell. In July 2022, Neo-Nazi literature (with skull and swastika emblems) was distributed to three houses of worship in Hornell targeting a Roman Catholic church, a predominantly black congregation church, and a Jewish synagogue. · What is our response?. To...
Big Mistake Made By Western New Yorkers This Weekend
So many people from all over Western New York made this huge mistake this weekend. You may remember…the Borderland Music + Arts Festival returned to East Aurora this weekend at Knox Farm State Park. Tons of bands performed at this year’s festival, including Donna The Buffalo, Michael Franti +...
