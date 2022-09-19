Allegany County, New York, has 12 school superintendents for 5856 students. Allegany County, Maryland, has 1 school superintendent for 8500 students. The recent news of Dr. Derek Schuelin being abruptly placed on administrative leave was a bit of a bombshell to little Andover Central School District. Schuelin had only been on the job for a year and the action take by the school board indicates the reason was serious. He was reportedly given the Wall Street treatment: School officials gave the Dr. a few moments to collected his personal belongings under supervision and escorted him out of the building.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO