Fast Company
How to succeed at business transformation
As customer preferences and trends evolve—and they are evolving faster than ever—businesses must also expand to meet changing needs. But change is difficult, which is why so many companies struggle to remain competitive. This struggle can be seen every day across multiple industries. CEOs and executive teams talk...
Fast Company
From friction to satisfaction: Redefining customer experience
Though digital transformation continues to accelerate at breakneck speed, the irony is that the pace of this innovation may simultaneously be increasing consumer frustration and dissatisfaction. Despite the efforts of many digital-first brands to catch up to customer expectations, there is a growing service gap between organizations and consumers. In...
ADDING MULTIMEDIA The Next Practice Launches Next Content Labs
AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Today, The Next Practice announces the launch of Next Content Labs led by renowned industry veteran Chris Martin. Next Content Labs will be the content engine that powers client needs across Next Practices Group. Next Content Labs will focus on developing strategic, short-form content solutions and quick-turn videos for businesses, non-profits, healthcare systems, and individuals to help brands shine and break through the noise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005730/en/ Emmy Award Winner Chris Martin Joins as Founder and President of Next Content Labs (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Knoetic lands $36M to unify diverse sources of HR data
Aiming to affect change, entrepreneur Joseph Quan founded Knoetic, a platform designed to provide insights on metrics like attrition, diversity and headcount growth. Knoetic integrates with HR systems to allow CPOs to run analyses and automatically generate reports, and it also delivers recommendations like how to improve employee retention if the platform identifies an issue with turnover.
International Business Times
New Experience Economy: The World Needs More Chief Experience Officers
In many ways, the pandemic forced people across the globe to build their sense of patience. While quarantines were imposed, people stayed indoors and waited for the world to open up again. However, now that retail, restaurants, tourism and entire economies have opened their doors once again, consumers' patience when interacting with companies is being severely tested. The solution starts with reimagining a new C-suite role: the Chief Experience Officer.
Fast Company
Ryan Reynolds teams up with Creatively to offer $5,000 grants to creatives beginning their careers
If you’re a creative professional just getting started in your career, Ryan Reynolds wants to help you out. The Green Lantern actor’s new nonprofit, The Creative Ladder, has teamed up with the creative job platform Creatively to give away $5,000 monthly grants to up-and-coming creative professionals in the fields of design, advertising, marketing, and commercial production.
Fast Company
How to livestream the Fast Company Innovation Festival
Fast Company‘s 8th annual Innovation Festival returns to New York City, Sept 19-22. The brightest minds across business, design, tech, politics, and entertainment will share insights on the issues that are shaping the world. Check out our full list of speakers and panels and ticket information. But if you can’t join the Innovation Festival in person this year, we’re livestreaming a select number of main stage panels via LinkedIn at no cost. Also, be sure to follow all the Innovation Festival action on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fast Company
Bringing the cloud closer: how edge computing is unlocking speed and driving innovation
Edge computing is ushering in a new era of technology. Operating seamlessly with the cloud, the edge allows organizations to meet the challenge of this ever-more-connected world, where we are all reliant on applications that must function anywhere and everywhere. With the edge, the benefits of the cloud—lower costs, increased agility, ability to scale up and down as needed, faster innovation—can be extended from the cloud to the precise locations where they are needed most.
Fast Company
What the Adobe-Figma deal says about the future of deep collaboration
Adobe just announced its intention to buy Figma for $20 billion, which would be among the largest software acquisitions in history. More notable still is the timing and price paid: $20 billion represents more than 50 times the startup’s annual recurring revenue at a time when public comps are trading at around one-tenth of that level.
The Brand That Had Customer Loyalty Destroyed
A recent analysis reveals which brands foster loyalty and which ones have lost it recently.
3 Books to Help Entrepreneurs Generate Winning Employee Cultures
Authoritative guides for creating corporate environments that don't just attract workers, but retain them.
Fast Company
How Matt Mochary became the preeminent tech-world CEO coach
There’s something Silicon Valley’s most indispensable CEO coach must get off his chest. “At times,” says Matt Mochary, “I realize that I’m a fraud.”. In the last decade, Mochary has built a career on guiding a good percentage of the tech industry’s youngest and most prominent CEOs toward being better managers, feeling more comfortable in the role, and even achieving professional joy. He’s not only the guy who teaches young CEOs how to do the job while they’re doing it; what sets him apart is his recognition of the psychological distress his clients are under, and the emphasis he places on off-loading the drudgery and releasing the pressure. His past and present client list is a who’s who of leaders from the go-go 2010s, including Vlad Tenev of Robinhood, which had a market cap that peaked at almost $60 billion; Sam Altman of OpenAI, which has raised more than $1 billion; and Brian Armstrong of crypto exchange Coinbase, which had its market cap exceed $76 billion last year. Even though Mochary, 53, moved to Hawaii two years ago and works exclusively via Zoom with his “coachees,” as he calls them, he continues to exert more influence in Silicon Valley management culture than any other coaching professional.
Fast Company
Three reasons why service businesses struggle and what to do about it
I believe managing service businesses has always been challenging, largely because their success criteria differ so starkly from those of pure product or manufacturing businesses. Consider that modern services organizations—whether 100% service or as-a-service, or a managed services component within a larger firm—run sophisticated initiatives that typically include a unique...
Fast Company
How AI and advanced analytics are helping to identify—and cure—at-risk individuals
Imagine school administrators being able to get real-time data about the impact of mental health programming on student success and well-being. A company called Effective School Solutions (ESS) is working to provide just that capability. ESS provides school-based counseling services to students with mental health challenges, collecting information about students’ academics and well-being. With a newly developed progress-monitoring application called Mindbeat Pulse, these analytical insights are accessible to school administrators to spot trouble and get students the care they need.
TechCrunch
Kode Labs raises $8M to advance its smart building platform
Today, the five-year-old company is announcing its first capital raise with an $8 million round led by I Squared Capital. Since its founding in 2017, Kode Labs has been self-funded by its founders, brothers Etrit and Edi Demaj. The two sold their last company, Rocket Fiber, to Everstream for an undisclosed amount. The Kode Labs company name plays homage to Kosovo and Detroit — KO for Kosovo and DE for Detroit. The co-founders Etrit and Edi Demaj are from Kosovo and had to flee the war-torn country in 1999.
thefastmode.com
Spin Analytics to Exhibit at TM Forum’s DTW 2022 as Part of Next20 Startup Program
The Next20 start-up program connects start-ups with communication service providers (CSPs) and technology suppliers to strengthen the ecosystem and inspire the next wave of innovation and growth. Next20 provides access to 3,000+ global tech leaders to ignite conversations and build partnerships that enable start-ups to scale at DTW. The Next20...
Introducing Potential Niches For Technology Blogging
This is an article for anyone who is interested in potentially starting a blog and writing about some close aspect of their life, but does not have any idea what kind of blog they might want to start. Many people might want to get into blogging and start creating a website to present their ideas from, but many people do not know what niche to get into to get started. Hopefully, this article can suggest a few decent areas for people to be able to get into if they plan to blog as either a hobbie or a form of self-employment in the near future...
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Company
Move over, Siri and Alexa: Here’s a wildly ambitious new AI assistant
When we talk about virtual assistants, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant are usually the first names that come to mind. But let’s be honest: Those sorts of digital helpers are mostly just voice-controlled command systems—combined with a bit of basic automation. By and large, they don’t do a heck of a lot to actually assist us in any life-changing, efficiency-enhancing ways.
