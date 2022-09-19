Read full article on original website
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns the US economy has tough days ahead - and blames the Fed for painful inflation
Carl Icahn has warned the US economy is going downhill, blamed the Federal Reserve for stubborn inflation, and touted the bargains available for bold investors. "The worst is yet to come," the billionaire investor said about the economic outlook during MarketWatch's "Best New Ideas in Money Festival" on Wednesday. "Inflation...
Putin speech sends sterling to fresh 37-year low ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar.
The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says
The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar
South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a ‘high probability’ the stock market will be ‘flat’ for an entire decade
Stanley Druckenmiller, CEO of Duquesne Family Office, in December 2019. That same day, Stanley Druckenmiller, one of Wall Street’s most respected minds, argued that the pain won’t be temporary—and that stocks face an entire decade of sideways trading as the global economy goes through a tectonic shift.
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
Japan intervenes to stop yen slide, after BOJ holds rates super low
TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Thursday to buy yen for the first time since 1998, in an attempt to shore up the battered currency after the Bank of Japan stuck with ultra-low interest rates.
Apple helps Taiwan export orders resume growth in August, outlook mixed
TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders unexpectedly expanded in August on strong demand for technology and new consumer electronics product launches like iPhones even as the island's largest market China faced continued headwinds.
Yen Strengthens After Japan Intervenes to Support Currency for First Time Since 1998
LONDON (Reuters) - The Japanese yen strengthened on Thursday after authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to shore up the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although trading was choppy. The dollar was last down 1.17% at 142.42 yen. It hit a low of 140.31 after the...
Turkey cuts interest rates again as country struggles under 80% inflation
The country's monetary policymakers opted for a 100 basis point cut, bringing the key one-week repo rate from 13% to 12%. In August, Turkish inflation rate was recorded at 80.2%, speeding up for the 15th consecutive month and the highest level in 24 years. Turkey's central bank surprised markets once...
Turkish Lira hits record low after the country's central bank moves forward with another rate cut despite soaring inflation
The Turkish Lira fell to a record low on Thursday after the country's central bank cut interest rates. Turkey's central bank has been cutting rates despite soaring inflation due to pressure from the country's president. Turkey's inflation rate topped 80% in August, and the central bank responded with a 100...
Gold Loses its Shine as Strong Dollar Weighs
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Yen surges after Japan intervenes with first support since 1998
The Japanese yen jumped across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong for long. The dollar was last down 1.2% at 142.33...
Japan forced to prop up yen after bank keeps to negative interest rates
Japan has intervened to prop up the yen for the first time since 1998, after it hit a 24-year low as its central bank resisted the trend for higher interest rates. Tokyo was forced to take action in the foreign exchange market to shore up its weakening currency, after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday.
U.S. dollar advances before Fed decision; Swedish hike fails to boost crown
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The dollar ascended close to a two-decade high on Tuesday, as investors geared up for another aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, the main focus in a week packed with central bank meetings.
India's RBI announces 500 billion rupee overnight repo
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. “On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
Oil falls on demand fears, strong dollar
Oil fell Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline. Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week, and there is some risk of a blowout...
