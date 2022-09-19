ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Markets Insider

The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says

The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
Markets Insider

South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar

South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
CNBC

Turkey cuts interest rates again as country struggles under 80% inflation

The country's monetary policymakers opted for a 100 basis point cut, bringing the key one-week repo rate from 13% to 12%. In August, Turkish inflation rate was recorded at 80.2%, speeding up for the 15th consecutive month and the highest level in 24 years. Turkey's central bank surprised markets once...
Motley Fool

Gold Loses its Shine as Strong Dollar Weighs

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
CNBC

Yen surges after Japan intervenes with first support since 1998

The Japanese yen jumped across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong for long. The dollar was last down 1.2% at 142.33...
The Guardian

Japan forced to prop up yen after bank keeps to negative interest rates

Japan has intervened to prop up the yen for the first time since 1998, after it hit a 24-year low as its central bank resisted the trend for higher interest rates. Tokyo was forced to take action in the foreign exchange market to shore up its weakening currency, after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday.
Reuters

India's RBI announces 500 billion rupee overnight repo

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. “On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
CNBC

Oil falls on demand fears, strong dollar

Oil fell Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline. Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week, and there is some risk of a blowout...
