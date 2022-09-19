Read full article on original website
Merlot73
2d ago
I don't mind having Domino's here. Good option for when you don't want to spend $30 on a pizza. Love Tie Dye and Gallucci's but those can get expensive. So... a lower cost option will be great!
2
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Newport, OR (Photos, Reviews, Maps)
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Newport, OR, you don’t have to look any further. The following are the top spots in town, and they’ll definitely satisfy your cravings. From pizza to seafood, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Dig in!
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
hh-today.com
Tower clocks: How about a permanent fix?
Compared to homelessness, say, or world hunger, the clock tower at Albany Station showing four different times, all wrong, isn’t much of a problem. But you’d think it would be easier to fix. I mentioned a few days ago that the clocks were on the blink — again....
kptv.com
2 arrested in Salem tavern robbery
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police detectives arrested two people involved in a robbery at a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at around 11:30 a.m. Mylicia Marie Mailkoff, an employee of the Graveyard bar, reported a masked man robbing the place at gunpoint and leaving with more than $10,000.
Lincoln City Homepage
The Siletz is hot!
In the early morning mist on the Siletz river dozens of small fishing boats glide quietly past each other. The boat’s passengers seek the prize of all fishermen; salmon. And they are finding them. Trolling slowly, dangling shiny flashers and succulent shrimp or deceptive lures, the anglers hope to strike silver and bring home not only dinner but bragging rights.
Forest Grove still planning for downtown grocery store
Plans for housing units above the proposed store near the Jesse Quinn Apartments have been scrapped.While plans have changed in recent years and work hasn't proceeded as quickly as hoped, Forest Grove officials say a new grocery store is still likely to be built at the corner of B Street and Pacific Avenue. The city had hoped to break ground at that site in spring 2021 on a mixed-use building to go alongside the Jesse Quinn Apartments. It would have housed a first-floor grocery store, with low-income apartments on the second floor. The previously planned development would have contained 20...
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
Community rallies behind beloved Newberg 99W drive-in after box office collision
A U-Haul truck ripped the building from its foundation; GoFundMe effort reaches $7,000 for repairs It was a normal Friday night at Newberg's 99W Drive-In Theatre when Brian Francis discovered a scene that would anguish any business owner. At 10:15 p.m., during intermission of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," Francis stopped by the box office and was surprised when he struggled to open the door. Once he managed to get inside the 69-year-old building, he found everything strewn on the floor. "My first thought was, 'Did someone trash this place?'" he said. But the problem turned out...
987thebull.com
Oregon Humane Society Rescues 38 Dogs, 87 Cats
(Portland, OR) — The Oregon Humane Society is caring for 125 dogs and cats following two separate rescues over the last week. Officials say 38 Alaskan Malamutes were removed from an overwhelmed breeder near Oakridge. A total of 87 cats and kittens were removed from a neglect case in Salem. The cats are part of an ongoing investigation and aren’t available for adoption. The malamutes are receiving medical care and grooming and will be available for adoption in Portland and Salem later this week.
Lincoln City Homepage
Successful water rescue near Chinook Winds Casino Resort
A man was taken out to sea by a riptide near Chinook Winds Casino Resort around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after being thrown from his kayak in the breakers. The victim was in the ocean with a kayak when waves knocked him out of the craft. He was not wearing a life vest.
Lincoln City Homepage
City races set for November
All eligible candidates for this year’s election have filled out their required forms and gathered needed signatures to appear on the November 2022 ballot for Lincoln City’s upcoming mayoral and city council races. Open positions include mayor, one seat in Ward 1, one seat in Ward 2 and...
KATU.com
Salem bar employee robbed at gunpoint, suspect turns out to be roommate; both arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Police detectives arrested a suspect accused of robbing a Salem tavern at gunpoint earlier this month, as well as the employee they robbed, after finding out the two were roommates. At about 11:30 a.m. on September 4, an employee at the Graveyard Bar reported being robbed...
WWEEK
Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?
Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
Washington County D.A. announces charges in Forest Grove murder
The Washington County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday morning that David Bynes was the person arrested Monday in connection with the death of a person in Forest Grove Sunday.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 221 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Sept. 21
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 221 near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Javier De Jesus Antonio, (31) of Salem, drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway while negotiating a curve and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle slid across southbound lanes and struck several trees. Passengers in the Chevrolet: Brando Segundo De Jesus (21) sustained fatal injuries after being ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased. Amador Alvaro (25) of Salem and Adolfo Xicalhua-Xicalhua (20) of Salem were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Gerardo De Santos, (28) of Salem was uninjured and released from the scene. Javier De Jesus Antonio was arrested and lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on charges of DUII – Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering X4, Coercion, Assault III X2, and Manslaughter 2. A BAC of .13% was obtained four hours after the crash. Hwy 221 was affected for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Fire Department, Falck Ambulance and ODOT.
kptv.com
Police ask for help locating missing, endangered teen out of Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Salem. 16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16. Angela Hedrick, communications director with the City of Salem confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday that the teen...
Man, 46, dies in ATV crash at Chehalem Ridge Nature Park
A Cornelius man died when the ATV he was driving crashed in Chehalem Ridge Nature Park.
Salem intersection reopens following deadly early-morning crash
A 34-year-old man died in an early-morning crash in Salem on Saturday.
philomathnews.com
Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court
The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
