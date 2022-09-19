Read full article on original website
Another Broad Daylight Shooting In Atlantic City, New Jersey
Multiple law enforcement sources have exclusively confirmed to us that a shooting has occurred on Wednesday, September 21 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at 140 N. South Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We have also confirmed that the victim was shot in the back and is alive at this...
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After North Cape May Crash
A motorcyclist crashed his bike Sunday afternoon in North Cape May and needed to be transported to AtlanticCare for his injuries. Lower Township Police say the unidentified man, described as a man in his twenties, was the only vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept 18 on Town Bank Road and Gorham Road.
North Wildwood Police Prepare for Irish Fall Festival
North Wildwood Police are gearing up for this weekend’s Irish Fall Festival in the city. Police say no alcoholic beverages will be allowed to be brought to the festival site, and booze is not permitted on Jitneys. Olde New Jersey Avenue from 2nd Avenue to Pine Avenue will be closed for the event this weekend.
Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County
One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
Police: Man From Ireland Stole Vehicle in North Wildwood, NJ
Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash. On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
Man Charged in Hit-and-run that Killed a Horse, Injured its Rider in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, have announced an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run crash earlier this month that killed a horse and injured its rider. The accident happened on the evening of September 13th along Monroeville Road. Police say a 14-year-old girl from Sicklerville and a 21-year-old man...
54-year-old Pedestrian Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Late Monday Night
Officials in Vineland say a man from Ancora was killed late Monday night while walking along Delsea Drive. The accident happened just after 11:30 PM at the intersection with College Drive. A preliminary investigation by the Vineland Police Department determined Devon C. Baker of Vineland was driving northbound on South...
Atlantic City police investigating shooting block from City Hall
Atlantic City police were on the scene of a daylight shooting about a block from City Hall on Wednesday. A male was wounded, police said. A heavy police presence was seen at Carolina Village in the 100 block of N. South Carolina Avenue, just down the street from City Hall.
One Dead, One Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a man from Cumberland County died and an 80-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 on Millville Avenue in the area of Pittsburg Avenue. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department,. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
Where To Score Some Free Groceries In Hammonton, NJ, This October
Food insecurity is a recurring and serious issue, not just here in South Jersey, but everywhere. Believe it or not, it's probably a bigger deal in the southern part of the Garden State than that region's own residents even realize. As a matter of fact, the Community Food Bank of South Jersey says that almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where or when they're going to get to eat next.
Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey
Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Pennsylvania, as the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning,...
Update: Crest Police Say Man With Weighted Vest Caused School Lockdown
Police in Wildwood Crest say a man who was training for a marathon wearing a weighted vest was responsible for a lock down at Crest Memorial School Monday morning. Witnesses thought it was a bullet proof vest. There was no threat to the school or any individuals. The school was shut down for a short time.
Plane crashes in South NJ yard, leaving people 2 dead
UPPER DEERFIELD — Two people were killed Monday afternoon when a small plane crashed into a yard in Cumberland County. The yellow single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed into a yard on Parvin Mill Road around 2 p.m., according to the FAA. State Police said the pilot and passenger were...
Graffiti, Trash & Neglect At Atlantic City, NJ Recreation Fields
We have received numerous phone calls about neglect at the various ball fields in Atlantic City. Yesterday, we drove to Sovereign Avenue and the Bay to the iconic Chelsea Little League Field, also known as Pete Pallitto Field and now called The Chelsea Baseball League since 1997. The Chelsea Little...
Millville, NJ, Man’s Body Found in Kettle at Food Processing Plant
A man's body was found inside a kettle at a food processing plant in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County, on Monday morning, according to NJ State Police. The Daily Journal reports that the man was pronounced dead after being found in the kettle at 7:49 AM Monday at the Clement Pappas food processing plant on Parsonage Road.
Middletown High School Student Airlifted After Being Struck By Vehicle
Just before 12:00 on Wednesday morning rescue crews working a crash along Route 299 in Middletown in the area of the hospital were alerted to an accident just blocks away. As crews were clearing the first accident they rushed to Route 299 in front of the high school for reports of a pedestrian struck. As crews arrived on scene they found a seventeen-year-old male that had been stuck by a vehicle that was driving at approximately 35-MPH, according to reports.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Cumberland County: Report
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Cumberland County, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Gendusa, 54, of Ancora, was struck by an SUV headed north on South Delsea Drive near College Drive in Vineland around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, the outlet said. Gendusa was pronounced dead...
Investigators identify pilot, passenger killed when small plane crashed in New Jersey neighborhood
Investigators say the plane had just taken off from nearby Bucks Airport in Bridgeton.
Wildwood, NJ’s Iconic Sea Theater Undergoing Major Makeover
What's old is about to become new again in Wildwood as the shore town's iconic Sea Theater undergoes extensive renovation. The building, located at 4005 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood (between E. Spencer Ave. and E. Youngs Ave.), is over 100 years old. Sea Theater's humble beginnings were in the 1910s...
