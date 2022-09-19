ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood Crest, NJ

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After North Cape May Crash

A motorcyclist crashed his bike Sunday afternoon in North Cape May and needed to be transported to AtlanticCare for his injuries. Lower Township Police say the unidentified man, described as a man in his twenties, was the only vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept 18 on Town Bank Road and Gorham Road.
North Wildwood Police Prepare for Irish Fall Festival

North Wildwood Police are gearing up for this weekend’s Irish Fall Festival in the city. Police say no alcoholic beverages will be allowed to be brought to the festival site, and booze is not permitted on Jitneys. Olde New Jersey Avenue from 2nd Avenue to Pine Avenue will be closed for the event this weekend.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Police: Man From Ireland Stole Vehicle in North Wildwood, NJ

Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash. On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Where To Score Some Free Groceries In Hammonton, NJ, This October

Food insecurity is a recurring and serious issue, not just here in South Jersey, but everywhere. Believe it or not, it's probably a bigger deal in the southern part of the Garden State than that region's own residents even realize. As a matter of fact, the Community Food Bank of South Jersey says that almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where or when they're going to get to eat next.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey

Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
SALEM, NJ
Middletown High School Student Airlifted After Being Struck By Vehicle

Just before 12:00 on Wednesday morning rescue crews working a crash along Route 299 in Middletown in the area of the hospital were alerted to an accident just blocks away. As crews were clearing the first accident they rushed to Route 299 in front of the high school for reports of a pedestrian struck. As crews arrived on scene they found a seventeen-year-old male that had been stuck by a vehicle that was driving at approximately 35-MPH, according to reports.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
