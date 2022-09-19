Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
WNDU
Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course as part of ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Field will be temporarily transforming into a full-access driving range and golf facility as part of Best. Week. Ever. 2022!. From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, “The Links at Four Winds Field” will give those attending a chance to take some swings and hit golf balls onto the field from different elevations in the concourse and stands.
WNDU
Freeman acknowledges large head coaching experience gap heading into Notre Dame’s game at UNC
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team will make a visit this Saturday to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on the undefeated Tar Heels. Head Coach Marcus Freeman will go toe-to-toe with a national championship winning head coach in Mack Brown, who started his coaching career in 1983 — three years before Freeman was born.
WNDU
ND Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees fires up QB Drew Pyne during Cal game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As a junior, Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne made his first career start under center on Saturday against Cal. And after overcoming a slow start that saw the offense go three-and-out in the their first four drives, he did enough to help the Irish win their first game of the season.
Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Niles High School football team will have a game with Edwardsburg High School on September 21, 2022, 13:30:00.
Crash and Fight Highlight Spectator Race At Kalamazoo Speedway
Going to the race track can be one of the more fun times for yourself, for a date, or even with family or friends. There are tons of different types of races or Derbys that you can watch at a race track and they never disappoint and provide immense entertainment to their attendees. From School Bus Figure 8's to demolition Derbys, limo Derbys, drag races, traditional races, and so much more are offered to draw in spectators.
laportecounty.life
Kelly Kubit remembered as bold and resourceful
It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the death of former Slicer and Slicer assistant coach, Kelly Kubit. He passed away last week in Las Vegas where he had lived for the last decade. He was part of a group of La Porte junior high kids that I had at the Valparaiso University Basketball Camp three years in a row in the late 70s. That group included Tom Dermody, the Stesiak brothers, John Boyd, Bret Benefiel, Matt Heinen, Don Estep, and probably a couple guys I can’t remember.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman talks about the quarterback transfer portal
Notre Dame’s 24-17 win over Cal was extremely important — but it didn’t neccessarily inspire a ton of confidence in Drew Pyne by the Irish faithful as they prepare for the North Carolina Tar Heels this week. The junior from Connecticut finished the game 17-24 for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, but his early struggles had almost everyone ready to smash the panic button.
WNDU
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in South Bend matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s estimated $238 million jackpot drawing. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil #75 located at 6220 Michigan Street on the city’s south...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Alumni Association announces inductees to Hall of Fame
The South Bend Alumni Association has announced 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees include former Congressman and Senator and current Ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly, Jon and Sonja Laidig, and former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw. The...
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks hosts tailgating, food truck party September 24
ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart and the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department are hosting a tailgating party during the Notre Dame vs. UNC game on Saturday. The event will be held on Central Green in downtown Elkhart from 3 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food trucks, a...
95.3 MNC
Potawatomi Zoo bringing new changes
The Potawatomi Zoo has some new changes. The zoo says that they’ve received a little over 7 million dollars for new exhibits, from the American Rescue Plan. They say that they will be adding bears, a pride of lions, and expanding concession options. WSBT News reports that a focus...
95.3 MNC
Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program
Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
95.3 MNC
Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge
A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
Indiana steelworker dies after industrial accident at steel mill in Chicago
A steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital, officials said. Michael Osika, 44, of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
WNDU
Matt & Melissa visit the Niles Scream Park
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Visiting the Niles Scream Park is a tradition on 16 Morning News Now. This year, Melissa Stephens was joined by Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. The Niles Scream Park is...
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
WNDU
46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps up
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One of Indiana’s top festivals wrapped up on Sunday. The Nappanee Apple Festival is a historic tradition, bringing community members together to enjoy entertainment, carnival rides and games, apple peeling and pie eating contests, and so much more!. Some say they travel across the country...
