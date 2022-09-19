ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course as part of ‘Best. Week. Ever.’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Field will be temporarily transforming into a full-access driving range and golf facility as part of Best. Week. Ever. 2022!. From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, “The Links at Four Winds Field” will give those attending a chance to take some swings and hit golf balls onto the field from different elevations in the concourse and stands.
SOUTH BEND, IN
High School Football PRO

Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Niles High School football team will have a game with Edwardsburg High School on September 21, 2022, 13:30:00.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
Chicago, IL
Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
City
Tennessee, IL
103.3 WKFR

Crash and Fight Highlight Spectator Race At Kalamazoo Speedway

Going to the race track can be one of the more fun times for yourself, for a date, or even with family or friends. There are tons of different types of races or Derbys that you can watch at a race track and they never disappoint and provide immense entertainment to their attendees. From School Bus Figure 8's to demolition Derbys, limo Derbys, drag races, traditional races, and so much more are offered to draw in spectators.
KALAMAZOO, MI
laportecounty.life

Kelly Kubit remembered as bold and resourceful

It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the death of former Slicer and Slicer assistant coach, Kelly Kubit. He passed away last week in Las Vegas where he had lived for the last decade. He was part of a group of La Porte junior high kids that I had at the Valparaiso University Basketball Camp three years in a row in the late 70s. That group included Tom Dermody, the Stesiak brothers, John Boyd, Bret Benefiel, Matt Heinen, Don Estep, and probably a couple guys I can’t remember.
VALPARAISO, IN
Banana 101.5

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman talks about the quarterback transfer portal

Notre Dame’s 24-17 win over Cal was extremely important — but it didn’t neccessarily inspire a ton of confidence in Drew Pyne by the Irish faithful as they prepare for the North Carolina Tar Heels this week. The junior from Connecticut finished the game 17-24 for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, but his early struggles had almost everyone ready to smash the panic button.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in South Bend matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s estimated $238 million jackpot drawing. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil #75 located at 6220 Michigan Street on the city’s south...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Alumni Association announces inductees to Hall of Fame

The South Bend Alumni Association has announced 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees include former Congressman and Senator and current Ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly, Jon and Sonja Laidig, and former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks hosts tailgating, food truck party September 24

ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart and the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department are hosting a tailgating party during the Notre Dame vs. UNC game on Saturday. The event will be held on Central Green in downtown Elkhart from 3 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food trucks, a...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Potawatomi Zoo bringing new changes

The Potawatomi Zoo has some new changes. The zoo says that they’ve received a little over 7 million dollars for new exhibits, from the American Rescue Plan. They say that they will be adding bears, a pride of lions, and expanding concession options. WSBT News reports that a focus...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program

Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge

A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Matt & Melissa visit the Niles Scream Park

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Visiting the Niles Scream Park is a tradition on 16 Morning News Now. This year, Melissa Stephens was joined by Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. The Niles Scream Park is...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
WNDU

46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps up

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One of Indiana’s top festivals wrapped up on Sunday. The Nappanee Apple Festival is a historic tradition, bringing community members together to enjoy entertainment, carnival rides and games, apple peeling and pie eating contests, and so much more!. Some say they travel across the country...

