Now here’s someplace travelers can go off-grid and disappear, quite literally. In Tennessee, a glamping property called the Bolt Farm Treehouse features cabins that, at first glance, appear to be invisible. Said to be the first of their kind in the U.S., the accommodations have a glass facade that creates the illusion of invisibility, allowing guests to closely observe animals roaming the surrounding forest.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO