Texas A&M's special teams have generated three big plays in their first three games of the season (a turnover, a touchdown, and a blocked field goal). Given the fact that turnovers are worth about four points per most statistical analyses, the units have effectively contributed about 14 points to the Aggies' cause this year. Throw in the field position that they generate (eight punts inside the opponents' 20 yard line and 11 touchbacks on kickoffs) means that opponents have started on their own 25 yard line or worse about two thirds of their possessions so far this season.
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will be in Arlington (Texas) this week as they take on the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies inside AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. This will be the 79th meeting between the two programs, and the Hogs currently own a 42-33-3 record in the all-time series. Arkansas snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 20-10 victory against Texas A&M last season.
Texas A&M (2-1) will kick off SEC play this weekend with a matchup against Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 SEC) at AT&T Stadium. The Aggies are coming off a 17-9 victory while the Razorbacks are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri. On Wednesday morning, Texas...
To gain a clearer understanding of the 2022 version of the Texas A&M Aggies, HawgSports went behind enemy lines to Gigem247 senior writer Jeff Tarpley to discuss No. 10 Arkansas' matchup with No. 23 Texas A&M. The Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) kick off Week 4 against the Aggies (2-1, 0-0 SEC) in AT&T Stadium.
Join HawgSports.com publisher Trey Biddy as he breaks down Saturday's game ahead of the Arkansas Razorbacks heading down to Arlington to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in AT&T Stadium. HawgSports' own Curtis Wilkerson joins today's show, along with Gigem247 senior writer Jeff Tarpley. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
Mikel Brown was the top prospect in attendance at the John Lucas Be Elite Invitational. A 6-foot sophomore point guard originally from Orlando (Fla.) Brown will play his high school basketball in the NIBC suiting up for Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian Academy. After playing up throughout the entire grassroots season on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, Brown was immediately aware of what it takes to be successful once he arrived at his new high school.
Along with the rest of the SEC, the Aggies' 2023 schedule was released Tuesday evening.
Jimbo Fisher shares importance of Arkansas game, his feelings on the neutral site and respect for DC Barry Odom
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M will play a neutral site game against Arkansas this week, and he’s torn about the site of the game. “I want to give up the away weekend, but not the home weekend! … It’s unique. There’s not many of them left,” Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “There’s not a better place to play than Kyle Field and I’m sure Sam would say there’s not a better place to play than Arkansas. … I’m a historian of the game. I like history and tradition, but change is inevitable. … It does make a difference. … I’m torn at times. I like going to Dallas.” —
Fisher on The 12th Man: “They’re not fans. They’re family”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a disappointing loss at home to Appalachian State last week, the Texas A&M football team bounced back with a 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami, and The 12th Man was in full force to see it. Saturday’s attendance of 107.245 is the third largest...
Former Texas A&M transfer Derick Hunter opened a new chapter to his gridiron career two weeks ago. The 2023 defensive lineman played his first game at Hinds Community College and is getting comfortable on that side of the ball again.
In September 2017, a College Station retailer received rezoning approval by a divided College Station city council to build a new store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field. Groundbreaking did not take place until Monday. The owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, was allowed to proceed after winning two...
For the sixth year in a row, a Brenham attorney has been selected as a Super Lawyer. Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm, PLLC has been selected to Thompson-Reuters’ Super Lawyers for 2022 in the area of Personal Injury Law. Less than 5% of Texas attorneys are named...
Tuesday was a dramatic day for Brazos County politics, as Texas A&M students, faculty, and non-affiliated community members spoke out against the decision to remove early voting from campus.
The goats are returning to Navasota this Sunday. The City of Navasota is going green once again, using ever-hungry goats to clean up the dense vegetation and brush along Cedar Creek. A herd of 80-100 goats and their never-ending appetite from Rent-A-Ruminant Texas will be on the job in Navasota...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan convenience store is now a barbecue restaurant with a spot for everyone. The Station on 29th is located at 1720 E. 29th St. in Bryan and serves creative barbecue, craft burgers, a variety of drinks and much more. Co-owner Nikki Cantu said the...
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park in Burleson County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a 2002...
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
College Station police respond to officer involved shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police responded to an officer involved shooting Monday morning. According to the department's Twitter page the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Dr. Police said there was not threat to the public. They asked the public to avoid the area.
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A two-vehicle crash in Burleson County results in one person dead and another person injured. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Troopers were dispatched to Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville. The preliminary investigation says that at approximately 10:55 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound, a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was attempting to exit a private drive, and the Ford struck the trailer of the Peterbilt.
Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
