San Antonio, TX

tpr.org

San Antonio utilities prepare for the next big winter storm

The heads of CPS Energy and the San Antonio Water System said on Wednesday they have taken measures to keep the lights on and the water flowing during the next big winter storm, like the deadly one that struck the city in February 2021. Tens of thousands of people were...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kut.org

Indigenous tribe renews yearslong fight to reclaim human remains from UT

Archeologists unearthed human skeletal remains from a site in Hays County in the 1960s. Many of the bones were missing, having decomposed in the soil over thousands of years. But the ones that remained were telling. The teeth, for example, were well-worn and used plenty in their lifetime, likely by a person who was well into middle age.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Air Force software unit moves into San Antonio Light building

SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Air Force software development unit is the newest tenant at the historic San Antonio Light building. The 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron is charged to be the best in the world at delivering solutions for cyberspace operations. “This team here is ultimately building the software...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
townandtourist.com

10 BEST Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio (Fresh, Spicy Flavors!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio is home to some of the best Mexican food restaurants outside of Mexico. Regional cuisines from south of the border and local taste influence the flavors that go into what makes these restaurants so unique.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio

After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
luxurytraveldiary.com

Best Hotel Executive Club Lounges In San Antonio, Texas

We review the best executive club lounges at hotels and the best San Antonio airport lounges, Texas, separately. The River Walk is a great place to base yourself within downtown San Antonio. It flows through five miles of downtown with great shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. Look for the Spanish missions dating back to the eighteenth century. Enjoy beautiful art museums or theme parks if you’re with kids. Try the local puffy tacos, where traditional taco fillings meet a golden-fried, crispy, puffy tortilla.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

