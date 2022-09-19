Read full article on original website
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Governor Ask School District To Prohibit Gender Identity Instruction
The Governor of South Carolina is asking a school district to stop gender identity instruction without parental consent. According to Fox46, Governor McMaster is asking the Charleson School District to stop its teaching without approval from parents. Gov. McMaster sent a letter to the school board. It states that CCSD...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President
Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
holycitysinner.com
Gov. McMaster Says CCSD Should Not Teach Gender Identity Without Parental Knowledge or Consent
Following calls and letters from concerned parents in the Charleston County School District, Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the district’s board of trustees calling on the district to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in the classroom by prohibiting instructional materials on gender identity from being distributed or utilized without parents’ knowledge and consent.”
FOX Carolina
SC special education classrooms shorted $400M
FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler sat down with some of the cast of "Ain't Misbehavin'". Quick Tailgate Foods with Chef Patrick from the Culinary Institute of the Carolinas. Habitat for Humanity celebrating 400 homes in Upstate. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Body found during...
iheart.com
CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
counton2.com
Conservative SC lawmakers looking into pediatric transgender services at state-funded hospital
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — A viral tweet from a conservative research group claims patients as young as four years old in South Carolina have received gender affirming care, like hormone therapy, through a state-funded hospital’s pediatric endocrinology clinic. Over the weekend, the American Accountability Foundation tweeted an excerpt...
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
holycitysinner.com
SCETV Program Discusses Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Strategies with Live Broadcast of “SCETV Safe Space”
South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) recently aired a new program called SCETV Safe Space to highlight mental health and suicide prevention strategies. The conversational style program brought together teens and professionals to discuss issues facing South Carolina’s youth during a September 15th live broadcast on ETV. Earlier...
FOX Carolina
$5M grant from Google.org to help underserved SC children
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A $5 million grant from Google.org to the National 4-H Council will go in part to helping underserved children in South Carolina with access to technology. 4-H is an education and development program facilitated by more than 100 public universities and 3,000 local extension offices...
More South Carolina women are registering to vote in wake of Dobb’s decision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Thousands of women are registering to vote in the wake of the late June Supreme Court decision to roll back constitutional protections for abortion. It is a trend that has reverberated across the United States, including in South Carolina. Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24 and since, more than 36,000 […]
SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
holycitysinner.com
Sobriety is One Step Closer for the Charleston Community Thanks to this Treatment Center
When North Charleston’s Transcendence Treatment Center noticed substance abuse issues in the Lowcountry community, it vowed to help put a stop to this. The rehabilitation center recently got one step closer to this goal as of early September 2022 when the center announced it is now accepting Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance.
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
South Carolina baby surrendered 1 day after birth under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on Sept. 3, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the […]
WBTV
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
Gaston Co. Schools approves COVID retention bonus, discusses payroll issues at Board of Education meeting. More money is on the way for Gaston County Schools employees, but many of them are skeptical if they’ll get it on time or at all. Updated: 56 minutes ago. After ‘unruly behavior’ by...
WYFF4.com
More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers without power this morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update at 10:40 a.m. Under 100 outages reported. Just under 4,000 customers without power. Duke Energy tells WYFF News 4 that a "critter" made contact with a power line which caused the outage. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said at 9:40 a.m. that crews at the scene expect...
What's new to eat at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of course you love the Fiske fries and foot-long corn dogs, fried cookie dough and donut burgers or even a big Greek salad at the South Carolina State Fair. But what to sink your teeth into this year. Each year new bits of deliciousness are unveiled...
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
