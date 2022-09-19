ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President

Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
holycitysinner.com

Gov. McMaster Says CCSD Should Not Teach Gender Identity Without Parental Knowledge or Consent

Following calls and letters from concerned parents in the Charleston County School District, Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the district’s board of trustees calling on the district to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in the classroom by prohibiting instructional materials on gender identity from being distributed or utilized without parents’ knowledge and consent.”
FOX Carolina

SC special education classrooms shorted $400M

FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler sat down with some of the cast of "Ain't Misbehavin'". Quick Tailgate Foods with Chef Patrick from the Culinary Institute of the Carolinas. Habitat for Humanity celebrating 400 homes in Upstate. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Body found during...
iheart.com

CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
holycitysinner.com

SCETV Program Discusses Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Strategies with Live Broadcast of “SCETV Safe Space”

South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) recently aired a new program called SCETV Safe Space to highlight mental health and suicide prevention strategies. The conversational style program brought together teens and professionals to discuss issues facing South Carolina’s youth during a September 15th live broadcast on ETV. Earlier...
FOX Carolina

$5M grant from Google.org to help underserved SC children

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A $5 million grant from Google.org to the National 4-H Council will go in part to helping underserved children in South Carolina with access to technology. 4-H is an education and development program facilitated by more than 100 public universities and 3,000 local extension offices...
WCBD Count on 2

SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
News19 WLTX

What's new to eat at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of course you love the Fiske fries and foot-long corn dogs, fried cookie dough and donut burgers or even a big Greek salad at the South Carolina State Fair. But what to sink your teeth into this year. Each year new bits of deliciousness are unveiled...
