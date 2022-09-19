ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Park Circle Gallery to Exhibit Works by Gale Ray and Susan Lenz

The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department is pleased to announce that concurrent solo exhibitions of paintings and pottery by Gale Ray (Charleston, SC) and mixed media works by Susan Lenz (Columbia, SC) will be on display at Park Circle Gallery from October 5-29, 2022. Although Ray and Lenz’s exhibits are presented as concurrent solo shows, three pieces created collaboratively will also be featured. A free reception hosted by the artists will be held at the gallery on Friday, October 7th, from 5 pm – 7 pm. The public is invited to attend.
SCETV Program Discusses Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Strategies with Live Broadcast of “SCETV Safe Space”

South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) recently aired a new program called SCETV Safe Space to highlight mental health and suicide prevention strategies. The conversational style program brought together teens and professionals to discuss issues facing South Carolina’s youth during a September 15th live broadcast on ETV. Earlier...
Gov. McMaster Says CCSD Should Not Teach Gender Identity Without Parental Knowledge or Consent

Following calls and letters from concerned parents in the Charleston County School District, Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the district’s board of trustees calling on the district to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in the classroom by prohibiting instructional materials on gender identity from being distributed or utilized without parents’ knowledge and consent.”
