The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department is pleased to announce that concurrent solo exhibitions of paintings and pottery by Gale Ray (Charleston, SC) and mixed media works by Susan Lenz (Columbia, SC) will be on display at Park Circle Gallery from October 5-29, 2022. Although Ray and Lenz’s exhibits are presented as concurrent solo shows, three pieces created collaboratively will also be featured. A free reception hosted by the artists will be held at the gallery on Friday, October 7th, from 5 pm – 7 pm. The public is invited to attend.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO