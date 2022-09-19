Virginia State Police searching for missing Newport News man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued an Ashanti alert in an attempt to find a missing Newport News man.

An investigation into the incident has led police to believe that 41-year-old James Allen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Allen was last seen at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Winward Towers on River Road in Newport News.

Police describe Allen as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He reportedly has brown hair, blue eyes and a scar over his eye and chin.

Anyone who may have information regarding Allen’s disappearance is encouraged to call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500 .

