Newport News, VA

Virginia State Police searching for missing Newport News man

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued an Ashanti alert in an attempt to find a missing Newport News man.

An investigation into the incident has led police to believe that 41-year-old James Allen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Police looking for N.C. man last seen at Virginia state park

Allen was last seen at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Winward Towers on River Road in Newport News.

Police describe Allen as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He reportedly has brown hair, blue eyes and a scar over his eye and chin.

Anyone who may have information regarding Allen’s disappearance is encouraged to call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500 .

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
