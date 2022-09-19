Read full article on original website
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
Biden court nominee fails to win confirmation as two Democrats miss vote
President Biden’s nominee to serve as the first Black woman judge on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals failed to win confirmation in the Senate Tuesday after two Democratic senators missed the vote: Sens. Maggie Hassan (N.H.) and Tammy Duckworth (Ill.). Public defender Arianna Freeman’s nomination to the appeals...
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
Republican Senate candidate won't say Joe Biden was legitimately elected
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to an audience at United Performance Metals on May 6, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley of Washington dodged a question about President Joe Biden posed by CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday's...
Cheney says GOP leaders are treating Trump like a ‘king’ by defending him in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump and his allies Monday, accusing Republican leaders of treating the former president like a “king” by defending him at every turn in a federal investigation into classified documents stored at his Florida estate. “Those who...
Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks
President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
‘We’re putting Donald Trump above the law’: Cheney speaks out against Trump in think tank speech
Rep. Liz Cheney spoke out against former President Donald Trump and accused members of the Republican party of treating him like a "king" during a speech at the American Enterprise Institute.Sept. 20, 2022.
Sen. Ron Johnson goes after FBI over alleged 'suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop': 'Joe Biden would not be president'
"Had the American public known the corruption of the Biden family and Hunter Biden, Joe Biden would not be president," Sen. Johnson said.
Biden aides are quietly assembling a 2024 campaign as they await a final decision on his political future
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s top aides have been quietly building a 2024 campaign effort, with increasing discussions about who might manage the operation, potential themes and structure, according to nine people familiar with the planning. The current plan is for a Biden re-election effort to rely heavily...
Biden injects some uncertainty into 2024 with his ‘much too early’ re-election comment
A President Biden 2024 re-election campaign has never been a sure thing. But the president this weekend appeared to add an extra spoonful of uncertainly into the 2024 conversation by noting that "it’s much too early" to make any decision on launching a re-election bid. "Look, my intention, as...
GOP eyes Biden family business dealings as president insists there's nothing to see
Congressional Republicans continue to push for more information over the dealings of Hunter and James Biden but are meeting resistance from President Joe Biden and their Democratic colleagues.
Voter stuns Bash with his top issue of the midterm elections
CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash travels to Ohio’s revised 9th congressional district and speaks with Democratic incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur on her campaign to woo Republican-leaning voters.
