Presidential Election

Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks

President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
